For members
ECONOMY
Why the UK’s Royal Navy ships are being built in Spain
Spain's internationally renowned shipbuilders will help make three new supply ships worth €1.8 billion for the British Navy.
Published: 6 December 2022 11:27 CET
A British Royal Navy ship on patrol off the coast of Gibraltar. Photo:JORGE GUERRERO/AFP
STRIKES
New haulier strike starts in Spain: What you need to know
Truck drivers in Spain started an indefinite strike on Monday which may threaten the supply of food and goods ahead of Black Friday and Christmas. Here’s how the stoppage could affect you based on what happened the last time.
Published: 8 November 2022 17:20 CET
Updated: 14 November 2022 09:44 CET
Updated: 14 November 2022 09:44 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments