FOOTBALL

Spanish police on high alert ahead of Spain-Morocco World Cup fixture

After chaotic recent scenes in Belgium, Spanish police are preparing for possible 'public order disturbances' ahead of Spain’s World Cup fixture with Morocco.

Published: 6 December 2022 12:54 CET
Moroccan fans in Brussels on November 27, 2022. Photo: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD/AFP

Spain takes on Morocco on Tuesday evening in the round of 16 knockout stage of the World Cup in Qatar.

On the pitch, the Spanish team are favourites to advance to the quarter final stage, but Spanish police are on high-alert for potential trouble off it.

Following Morocco’s victory over Belgium during the group stage, supporters of the North African country took to the streets in celebration and a minority of fans caused public damage, including vandalising shopfronts and burning out cars.

Police were eventually forced to intervene and employed water cannons, tear gas and armoured vehicles, and even shut down certain travel lines. Some fans confronted police, and there were at least 10 arrests.

However, it should be noted that on the same day in Barcelona over a thousand Morocco fans gathered to celebrate in the Plaza de Catalunya without a single incident.

Nonetheless, these recent events combined with Spain’s much larger Moroccan population mean that Spanish police have deemed the match high-risk for “public order disturbances” in several cities.

In a letter sent to police forces across Spain, the Spanish National Police Directorate warned that “celebrations can lead to disturbances in public order, as has already happened in other countries.”

Regional forces have been asked to keep their riot squads in “reserve” for the match, and to “have specific arrangements planned” and act “immediately” in response to any trouble.

Particular police attention will be paid to Murcia, Andalusia, Valencia and Catalonia, where the Mossos d’Escuadra will take charge of surveillance.

In Madrid, the capital “is already within a municipal [police] campaign for the Christmas period from November 24th until after Christmas Eve… made up of around 750 police reinforcements on the busiest Christmas days, as it will be this Tuesday,” a police spokesman said.

Moroccan consulates have called for calm, such as the message sent by the General Moroccan Consulate in Almería that asked the Moroccan community “to show sportsmanship and good manners based on respectful behaviour in case of victory or defeat” and to avoid the “destruction of private and public property.”

According to INE, Spain’s national statistics body, there are 872,759 registered Moroccans living in Spain. 

Any potential disturbances this evening wouldn’t be the first that Spain has experienced during this World Cup, however, following violent (and very drunken) scenes between Wales and England fans in Tenerife during the group stage of the tournament.

FOOTBALL

Japan stun Spain but both reach World Cup last 16

Spain staggered through to the World Cup last 16 on Thursday despite a 2-1 defeat by Japan, who remarkably won Group E on a rollercoaster night which saw four-time champions Germany eliminated.

Published: 1 December 2022 22:22 CET
Japan secured another incredible triumph after beating Germany in their opening game, with their progression from the “group of death” one of the greatest achievements in the country’s footballing history.

For a few heart-stopping minutes Spain were poised to head out when Costa Rica were leading in the other game, but the 2010 champions squeezed through after Germany did them a favour by coming back to beat Los Ticos.

Spain and Germany ended on four points each, but La Roja progressed on goal difference.

Alvaro Morata sent Spain ahead early on with a towering header, but Japan dramatically struck back at the start of the second half.

Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka’s goals saw them mount a sensational comeback, just as they did against Germany.

Tanaka’s goal was highly controversial after the officials relied on VAR to decide Kaoru Mitoma had kept the ball in play by a hair’s breadth to set him up.

Spain struggled to create chances against a staunch Japanese defence in the final stages, with the Asian side aware that conceding another goal would see them eliminated.

Japanese players collapsed at full-time in celebration, exhausted and elated, while the substitutes raced on to celebrate.

Spain face Morocco in the last 16, while Japan play Croatia.

Despite beating Costa Rica 4-2, Germany went out on goal difference to Spain. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP)

Rollercoaster night

Both sides made five changes, with Luis Enrique bringing in Morata to lead the line, and handing Alejandro Balde and Nico Williams their full debuts.

Japan started with five at the back, hoping to keep Spain at bay, but pressed high in attack to try and capitalise on any mistakes.

Spain are sometimes guilty of glaring defensive errors and Pau Torres exemplified that with a sloppy touch which led to Japan’s first chance, fired into the side-netting by Junya Ito.

Morata sent La Roja ahead in the 12th minute with a towering header from Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross, rekindling the connection which occasionally worked at Chelsea after the striker’s arrival in 2017.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu replaced the ineffective Takefuso Kubo and Yuto Nagatomo at the break with Mitoma and Doan, and it paid instant dividends.

Balde lost the ball under pressure and from the edge of the box winger Doan hammered past Unai Simon, who might have done more to keep it out.

Three minutes later and Japan had turned the game on its head, Tanaka bundling home from on the goalline after Mitoma had miraculously kept the ball in play as he crossed it — according to VAR.

Spain were shellshocked and struggled to react, with Luis Enrique making a raft of substitutions to try and regain control.

The coach, alone and perched on the edge of his technical area, was unaware that for a few moments his team faced elimination, when Costa Rica took the lead against Germany in the other game to go 2-1 ahead.

Spain survived, progressing thanks to their superior goal difference, on a night that was far more terrifying than they had anticipated — and Japan secured a hugely unlikely achievement.

