Morocco beat Spain on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Morocco beat Spain on penalties to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history on Tuesday after the match finished 0-0.

Published: 6 December 2022 19:11 CET
Spain players look dejected after the loss. Photo: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP

Achraf Hakimi struck the decisive penalty to send Spain crashing out and Morocco into the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time, winning 3-0 in a shoot-out on Tuesday after a 0-0 draw.

Spain coach Luis Enrique had claimed his players prepared by taking 1,000 penalties as homework but Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets all missed from the spot and Madrid-born Hakimi dinked his home to the delight of Morocco’s raucous support.

Walid Regragui’s side will face Portugal or Switzerland in what is uncharted territory for them, with their previous best a last-16 exit in 1986.

Spain had been hoping they could repeat their 2010 World Cup triumph after reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2020, where they were also beaten on penalties by Italy.

The teams were closely matched through a nail-biting clash, with Spain having more of the ball but Morocco creating the better openings, few though they were.

Luis Enrique trialled his third right-back of the tournament in Marcos Llorente, and benched the team’s top scorer Alvaro Morata for Marco Asensio, after the shock defeat by Japan.

Spain monopolised the ball, with Morocco’s fans furiously whistling with their side out of possession.

Morocco, who are the last African and Arab side left standing at the first World Cup held in an Arab country, were intensely backed and their fans greatly outnumbered Spain’s.

With La Roja playing in a pale blue second strip, they resembled the away team on hostile territory.

Gavi, who at 18 years and 123 days old became the youngest player to start a World Cup knockout game since Brazil great Pele in 1958, rose to the occasion.

The Barcelona midfield terrier was at his most intense, smashing into challenges left, right and centre, even diving to make one with his head.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou tipped a Gavi strike on to the crossbar, though it would have been ruled offside, while Asensio drilled into the side-netting, although Spain created little.

Regragui’s side sat deep defensively and threatened on the counter, with Unai Simon beating away a long range effort from Noussair Mazraoui.

Toothless Spain

Sofiane Boufal, who bypassed Llorente like sand slipping through the Spaniard’s fingers early on, carved the best chance of the half for Nayef Aguerd, who headed inches over.

Bounou pummelled away a Dani Olmo strike from an angle as the tension cranked up after the break.

Luis Enrique raged at Rodri for choosing the wrong option on the ball, and withdrew the dogged and muddied Gavi for Carlos Soler.

He threw Morata on too, giving Spain a focal point up top, but they struggled to supply him as Morocco sat deeper and deeper.

Another substitute, Nico Williams did find the Atletico Madrid striker on one occasion but the angle was too tight and he scraped a shot across the face of goal.

Bounou made a fine save from Olmo’s free-kick as it almost snuck all the way through, with Spain finally creating stronger chances as the game frayed in the moments before extra-time.

Morocco responded in the additional period by finding stability and testing Simon, who made a fine save with his legs to deny Walid Cheddira after he broke in down Spain’s left flank.

Despite heavy pressure by Spain in the final moments before penalties, they could not trouble the Sevilla goalkeeper again, with Pablo Sarabia clipping the outside of the post, although he might have been offside.

Having been sent on apparently for the shoot-out, Sarabia struck the post again from Spain’s first penalty, after Abdelhamid Sabiri had sent Morocco ahead.

Soler and Busquets missed, while Hakim Ziyech scored, before Hakimi netted against his birth country to ignite wild celebrations.

Spanish police on high alert ahead of Spain-Morocco World Cup fixture

After chaotic recent scenes in Belgium, Spanish police are preparing for possible 'public order disturbances' ahead of Spain’s World Cup fixture with Morocco.

Published: 6 December 2022 12:54 CET
Spain takes on Morocco on Tuesday evening in the round of 16 knockout stage of the World Cup in Qatar.

On the pitch, the Spanish team are favourites to advance to the quarter final stage, but Spanish police are on high-alert for potential trouble off it.

Following Morocco’s victory over Belgium during the group stage, supporters of the North African country took to the streets in celebration and a minority of fans caused public damage, including vandalising shopfronts and burning out cars.

Police were eventually forced to intervene and employed water cannons, tear gas and armoured vehicles, and even shut down certain travel lines. Some fans confronted police, and there were at least 10 arrests.

However, it should be noted that on the same day in Barcelona over a thousand Morocco fans gathered to celebrate in the Plaza de Catalunya without a single incident.

Nonetheless, these recent events combined with Spain’s much larger Moroccan population mean that Spanish police have deemed the match high-risk for “public order disturbances” in several cities.

In a letter sent to police forces across Spain, the Spanish National Police Directorate warned that “celebrations can lead to disturbances in public order, as has already happened in other countries.”

Regional forces have been asked to keep their riot squads in “reserve” for the match, and to “have specific arrangements planned” and act “immediately” in response to any trouble.

Particular police attention will be paid to Murcia, Andalusia, Valencia and Catalonia, where the Mossos d’Escuadra will take charge of surveillance.

In Madrid, the capital “is already within a municipal [police] campaign for the Christmas period from November 24th until after Christmas Eve… made up of around 750 police reinforcements on the busiest Christmas days, as it will be this Tuesday,” a police spokesman said.

Moroccan consulates have called for calm, such as the message sent by the General Moroccan Consulate in Almería that asked the Moroccan community “to show sportsmanship and good manners based on respectful behaviour in case of victory or defeat” and to avoid the “destruction of private and public property.”

According to INE, Spain’s national statistics body, there are 872,759 registered Moroccans living in Spain. 

Any potential disturbances this evening wouldn’t be the first that Spain has experienced during this World Cup, however, following violent (and very drunken) scenes between Wales and England fans in Tenerife during the group stage of the tournament.

