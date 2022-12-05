For members
MONEY
What’s the maximum amount you should have in a current bank account in Spain?
Most people in Spain only have one bank account and use it for all different purposes, but what happens when you manage to save up a bit? Here's the official advice on Spanish savings accounts.
Published: 5 December 2022 12:44 CET
What’s the maximum amount you should have in a bank account in Spain? Photo: LLUIS GENE / AFP

BRITONS IN SPAIN
Can British people in Spain claim the UK’s winter fuel payment?
In the UK, there are various benefits available to help eligible people through the cold winter months – one of which is the winter fuel payment. But can Britons living in Spain claim this benefit to cover the cost of heating their Spanish homes?
Published: 28 November 2022 12:27 CET
