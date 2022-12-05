For members
PROPERTY
How does Spain’s new website to find cheap homes up for auction work?
Spain’s Tax Agency has created a new web page where you can find great bargains on properties sold at auction. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 5 December 2022 16:25 CET
The new website in Spain where you can buy properties at auction. Photo: Viktoria Niezhentseva / Unsplash
Home insurance in Spain: How does it work and what does it cover?
Home insurance in Spain has policies which may differ from what you're used to in your home country. Here's why Spanish home insurance may surprise you in terms of what it covers, what it costs, key info and whether it's worth getting.
Published: 28 November 2022 13:09 CET
