For members
SPANISH LAW
EXPLAINED: What is Spain’s anti-trafficking law?
The Spanish government has passed a draft bill that seeks to beef up the fight against human trafficking and exploitation, addressing everything from prostitution to arranged marriages and organ trafficking.
Published: 2 December 2022 09:31 CET
Spanish Minister for Justice Pilar Llop has said the anti-trafficking law will be fully approved before 2023's general elections. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments