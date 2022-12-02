Read news from:
MOVING TO SPAIN

CHECKLIST: Everything digital nomads moving to Spain need to consider

Spain’s Startups Law is 100 percent going ahead after its very last ratification by the Senate and Parliament. If you’re a remote worker who’s now planning to come to Spain, there’s a lot more apart from the enticing law to consider beforehand, from costs to location.

Published: 2 December 2022 16:15 CET
spain digital nomad visa
Despite the country's enticing new Startups Law, digital nomads who want to move to Spain have to consider where to move to, how much rent and other living costs are, access to healthcare and more. Photo: Maria Tan / AFP

Spain’s Startups Law has now been completely ratified by the Spanish Senate and on Thursday December 1st was voted in definitively by Spain’s Parliament in one final vote, meaning that there are no more obstacles for the legislation to jump through.

In other words, it is a reality and there is no looking back or toing and froing for a law which has continued to receive support from all sides of the political spectrum in these very final stages.

In these last stages, the Spanish Senate added several amendments relating to better perks for serial entrepreneurs (people who start multiple businesses), incentives for startups in rural communities of Spain and denying the condition of “startup” to companies that have partners that “present risks”.

In a nutshell, Spain’s Startups Law is considered a first in Europe, with lots of incentives and tax benefits for foreign startups, less bureaucratic obstacles overall and favourable conditions for non-EU remote workers and digital nomads, including a residency visa.

The following two articles cover everything that you should know if you’re looking to benefit from the new law as a startup in Spain, but in this article our focus will be on non-EU remote workers and digital nomads and what to consider with a move to Spain.

Here is a list of what digital nomads should consider if they’re thinking of taking advantage of Spain’s new legislation.

Spanish residency and taxes   

The new digital nomad visa is particularly promising for non-EU digital nomads from countries such as the UK, US or Australia for example, as until now getting a residency permit for remote work hasn’t been at all easy, with the best option being to apply for the self-employment visa which requires a business plan, proof of guaranteed earnings and more. It will also be available for remote workers with a contract for an overseas company.

Digital nomads will be able to benefit from Spain’s Non-Residents Tax (IRNR) at a reduced tax rate of 15 percent for the first four years, even though they can spend more than 183 days a year in Spain and are therefore technically fiscal residents.

You can read in more detail about what digital nomads stand to gain in terms of taxes and a residency visa in the article directly below.

Where to move to in Spain as a digital nomad

This will be one of the most important decisions that you have to make, but again we have you covered.

From the best places for co-working and digital nomad culture to the best place for cost of living and for integrating into Spanish culture, the article below gives you an overview of some of the most popular destinations for nómadas digitales.

Then again, you may be interested in enjoying a quieter life in rural Spain. You’ll sometimes see news stories about the offer of free accommodation in quaint Spanish villages that want remote workers, but these quickly get filled.

One of the best ways of finding the right place is by searching yourself, the article below explains how to do it.

And do you really know what life in rural Spain will be like? Here are some points to consider.

Rental costs

Spain is generally seen as having a very affordable cost of living, but it greatly depends on where you move to in the country. 

According to Spain’s leading property search portal Idealista, who released a report earlier this year, the most expensive cities to rent in Spain are San Sebastián and Bilbao at around €901 a month, followed by Barcelona and Madrid with €875 and €848 a month respectively.

The Balearics, the rest of the Basque Country and the area around Marbella also have above-average rental prices.

The cheapest places to rent are in the interior of the country around Teruel, Cuenca, Ciudad Real, Zamora and Palencia, while Almería and Huelva were the cheapest coastal cities averaging €504 and €477 a month.

As inflation rises, rents are increasing, so you may find that they are higher come January 2023.

You’ll also have to consider temporary accommodation for when you first arrive in Spain, the article below should help you with that.

General costs of living

As with rent, the general cost of living varies greatly, depending on where you want to base yourself within Spain. Barcelona, Madrid and places in the Basque Country generally have the highest cost of living, while places in central Spain and inland Andalusia have some of the lowest prices.

It’s worth keeping in mind that if you choose Barcelona, the cost of living has risen by 31 percent in the last five years. According to the annual report by the Metropolitan Area of ​​Barcelona (AMB), the minimum wage needed to be able to live comfortably in Barcelona is €1,435 gross per month.

You will need similar amounts for Madrid and the major Basque cities but will be able to get away with earning less in some of the smaller towns and cities.

Keep in mind as well that Spain is yet to disclose what the minimum income will be for digital nomads to be able to access the visa.

Costs of co-working spaces

You’ll find co-working spaces all over Spain, mostly in the main cities but, even in small villages that are trying to attract more people because of depopulation. 

According to the latest report on the Status of Coworking in Spain in 2020-2021, Barcelona has the most coworking spaces, followed by Madrid.

Málaga, Seville and Granada, however, have the greatest offer of coworking spaces at the most affordable prices.

Co-working spaces are available to rent in Spain by the hour, day or month and also have the option for private offices for meetings and calls. 

According to the report, in 2021 the average price of a desk in a co-working space was €188 per month.

Internet speeds

Internet speeds are generally good in Spain, across much of the country, even in small villages. 

According to the Speedtest Global Index, Spain has an average broadband download speed of 154Mbps and an upload speed of 107Mbps.

For mobile speeds, the average download speed was 35Mbps and the upload speed was 10Mbps. Phone internet speeds were slightly faster in the bigger cities such as Barcelona and Madrid.

Healthcare in Spain

Even though the Startups Law will not be tweaked anymore and all that needs to happen is that it comes into force, one of the matters that still hasn’t been mentioned by Spanish authorities is what healthcare options will be available to holders of digital nomad visas. 

Will they need to get a private healthcare scheme as is required for non-lucrative visa applicants which can be expensive especially if you have pre-existing conditions? Will they be able to pay social security fees or the convenio especial pay-in scheme to access public healthcare? 

Whatever the outcome, Spanish healthcare has a good reputation although in recent times there have been protests about the lack of doctors and health workers in the country and consequently longer waiting times. 

Private healthcare options are affordable for people with no pre-existing health conditions.

TAXES

The new tax all workers in Spain will pay in 2023

From 2023, all salaried or self-employed in Spain will have to pay an extra tax to help fill up the country pension fund. Find out how much it will be and why Spanish authorities are introducing it.

Published: 2 December 2022 12:09 CET
The new tax all workers in Spain will pay in 2023

From January 1st 2023, all workers in Spain, whether salaried or self-employed, must pay a new tax through their social security contribution to help fill up Spain’s pension fund – a move that will affect over 20 million workers.

The Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (MEI), as it’s known, will be a small social security contribution intended to help balance pension financing between generations. 

With Spain’s rapidly ageing population, declining birth rates, high levels of unemployment, the impending retirement of the baby boom generation and seriously scarce pension reserve funds, the Spanish state needs to recoup pension funds quickly in order to ensure the costs of future retirees.

READ ALSO: Older and more diverse – What Spain’s population will be like in 50 years

It is hoped that the MEI will bring in around €22 billion by 2032, when it is anticipated the new tax will be lifted. 

How much will the MEI tax be for contract workers?

The new MEI tax will be paid by all workers regardless of their income, and the percentage they pay on their salary will be the same for everyone.

In simple terms, if you work in Spain and thus contribute to social security, the new tax will represent 0.6 percent of your monthly salary.

However, of this 0.6 percent your employer will pay 0.5 percent and you will only pay the other 0.1 percent.

READ ALSO: Spain’s over 65s exceed 20 percent of the population for the first time

To give an example: say you’re employed in Spain and have a gross salary of €2,000 a month; 0.6 percent of €2,000 equals €12, of which your employer pays €10 (0.5 percent) and you would pay €2 per month (0.1 percent).

How much will the MEI tax be for self-employed workers in Spain?

What about if you’re self-employed a don’t earn a fixed monthly wage?

Autónomos will also have to pay this new tax, and trade unions estimate that the average monthly payment for self-employed workers will be around €5 per month.

It is unclear exactly self-employed workers will pay the tax – whether on their quarterly tax return or in the monthly autónomo fee – but Spanish media reports seem to suggest it will most likely be tacked on to the monthly fee.

READ ALSO: Self-employed in Spain: Do I have to register and pay tax if I earn below minimum wage?

