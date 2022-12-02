For members
MOVING TO SPAIN
CHECKLIST: Everything digital nomads moving to Spain need to consider
Spain’s Startups Law is 100 percent going ahead after its very last ratification by the Senate and Parliament. If you’re a remote worker who’s now planning to come to Spain, there’s a lot more apart from the enticing law to consider beforehand, from costs to location.
Published: 2 December 2022 16:15 CET
Despite the country's enticing new Startups Law, digital nomads who want to move to Spain have to consider where to move to, how much rent and other living costs are, access to healthcare and more. Photo: Maria Tan / AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments