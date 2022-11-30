Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

VIDEO: Police in Spain seize 5.5 tonnes of cocaine from Valencia port

Spanish authorities said Wednesday they had seized 5.59 tonnes of cocaine worth over €340 million in the port of Valencia, the nation's biggest haul of the drug in four years.

Published: 30 November 2022 14:15 CET
VIDEO: Police in Spain seize 5.5 tonnes of cocaine from Valencia port
A Guardia Civil police spokesman in Valencia said the investigation was continuing and there had so far been no arrests. Photo: Guardia Civil

Police found the drugs during a search of a suspicious shipping container that arrived in the Mediterranean port, one of Europe’s busiest, from South America, the interior ministry said in a statement.

A photo shared by the ministry showed a pile of plastic-wrapped bricks of what it said was cocaine with the word “rey” (“king”), written in bold letters on them.

Spanish authorities began the investigation that led to the seizure in 2021 after becoming suspicious that criminal gangs were “taking advantage” of the legal importation of fruit and vegetables to bring drugs to Spain “from the other side of the Atlantic”.

A Guardia Civil police spokesman in Valencia said the investigation was continuing and there had so far been no arrests.

The authorities did not say when the operation took place or from which country the container ship had arrived.

The announcement of the drug seizure comes two days after Europol said law enforcement authorities in six different countries including Spain had taken down a “super cartel” of drugs traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe.

Spain’s Guardia Civil said a total of 15 people had been arrested in the country as part of that joint operation.

The cartel would bring cocaine from Panama to Spain via the Mediterranean ports of Algeciras, Barcelona and Valencia and would launder the money it earned by buying real estate on Spain’s southern coast.

Spain’s proximity to North Africa, a key source of hashish, and its close ties with former colonies in Latin America, the world’s main cocaine-producing region, have made it a gateway into Europe for drugs.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Extremist deported after living in Spain for 30 years

Spanish authorities have deported a Moroccan Muslim activist who has lived in the country since he was ten, after accusing him of being one of the "main advocates" of the Salafist movement of ultra-conservative Islamism in Spain.

Published: 21 November 2022 15:27 CET
Extremist deported after living in Spain for 30 years

The 40-year-old was deported to Morocco on Saturday morning after he was held for several weeks at a deportation centre in Barcelona, a police source told AFP.

Officers arrested Mohamed Said Badaoui last month in the northeastern province of Tarragona, where he was the president of the Association for the Defence of the Rights of the Muslim Community.

A Spanish court in late October approved his deportation due to “his participation in activities contrary to national security” and “public order”.

Spanish police consider Badaoui to be “one of the main advocates in Spain of the most orthodox Salafism, which he preaches so influentially that an increase in radicalism occurred in Tarragona” since he moved there, according to its ruling.

Badaoui arrived in Spain at the age of ten from Morocco and has lived in the Catalan city of Reus for 30 years, where he has a wife and three children.

Police also accused him of “taking advantage” of the “vulnerability” of minors who arrive in Spain without their parents, “mainly of Moroccan origin”, to indoctrinate them in the “most radical Salafism,” which promotes a strictly conservative lifestyle.

Badaoui has rejected these accusations. Well-known in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia where he has lived for nearly three decades, he presents himself as an activist and anti-racism campaigner.

He has been supported by Catalonia’s main separatist parties which govern the region as well as by the regional branch of far-left party Podemos, the junior partner in Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s coalition government.

SHOW COMMENTS