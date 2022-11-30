Ukraine embassy worker in Spain injured by letter bomb

“National Police were informed around 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) of an explosion at the Ukranian embassy in Madrid. It happened when one of the embassy employees was handling a letter,” the source said.
“This employee was injured, apparently lightly, and he went himself to a hospital,” the source added.
Police have opened an investigation “which includes the participation of forensic police,” the source said without giving further details.
A security cordon has been put in place by the police around the embassy, located in a residential area in northern Madrid.
Ukraine has said it will strengthen security at all its embassies.
“Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has instructed us to strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies,” Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on social media in English.
