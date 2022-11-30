Read news from:
VALENCIA

Spain’s Valencia named best city in the world for foreign residents

Valencia has been voted the world's best city to live in if you're a foreign resident, ranking top for its quality of life, leisure opportunities and ease of settling in, a new survey by Internations has found. 

Published: 30 November 2022 10:22 CET
Valencia named best city in the world for foreign expats. Photo: Jonny James / Unsplash

If you’re planning on moving to the city of paella, futuristic architecture and crazy fire festivals, or you’re already a resident there, you’ll be pleased to discover that Valencia has been voted number one out of 50 cities worldwide as the best city for “expats” to live in.

Spain’s third-largest city beat the likes of Dubai, Mexico City, Lisbon, Bangkok, Basel, Melbourne, Abu Dhabi and Singapore, which all made up the top 10 spots in the survey by Internations, one of the biggest foreign resident communities with over 4.5 million members. 

The best and worst cities for “expats” in 2022 according to Internations’ survey.

Madrid and Barcelona were also listed in the top 20 cities, with Madrid coming in at number five and Barcelona just missing out on the top 10 at number 14.

All of the Spanish cities on the list did very when it came to quality of life, culture and leisure, as well as cost of living and ease of settling in, but ranked poorly when it came to bureaucratic matters and work.

Valencia was voted top for its liveability, friendliness and affordability and also ranked number one in the “Quality of Life” index.

Foreign residents in Valencia loved the city’s travel infrastructure – 85 percent describe public transportation as affordable, compared with 70 percent globally. Valencia was also voted for the number of opportunities for recreational sports (92 percent happy vs. 75 percent globally). 

The city ranked highly for health and well-being as well due to affordable healthcare (coming in 2nd) and easy access to medical services. Furthermore, 92 percent of its foreign residents said that they feel safe there, compared with 81 percent globally.

valencia best city expats
Foreign residents in Valencia appreciate the city’s travel infrastructure, healthcare offering, safety and cost of housing. Photo: Jonny James/Unsplash

Valencia also scored well on affordable housing, coming in at number three, but received mixed results when it came to local bureaucracy.

By far the worst part about living in Valencia according to its foreign residents is the work situation. It ranked in at last place when it came to career prospects and 50 percent of foreign residents also rated the local job market badly, compared with only 27 percent globally.

Overall, only 56 percent said they are happy with their job, which is below the global average at 64 percent. Although, it should be noted that only 8 percent of respondents said that they moved to Valencia for work-related reasons, compared to 36 percent globally.

The most popular reasons for moving to Valencia were a better quality of life and the plan to retire abroad.

As for Madrid, which came in at number five on the list and also scored highly for quality of life, foreign residents particularly loved the climate and weather (88 percent were happy with it vs. 62 percent globally). It also ranked well due to its travel opportunities (95 percent vs. 82 percent globally) and leisure activities, as well as culture and nightlife (90 percent happy vs. 67 percent globally).

The Spanish capital also did well when it came to cost of living and affordable housing, but again fell down when it came to bureaucracy and jobs. Around 22 percent said that moving to the city has not improved their career prospects.

Internations’ ranking of Spain’s three most highly rated cities: Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia.

Barcelona on the other hand ranked number 1 in the world for leisure, which included dining options, culture and nightlife (93 percent happy vs. 67 percent globally), but ranked below its neighbours when it came to safety and security, ease of settling in and finance. Despite this, 54 percent rated the cost of living positively, compared to 45 percent globally.

Barcelona also got fewer results for Local Friendliness coming in 22nd place out of 50.

Work and employment, however, was the biggest issue for foreign residents in Barcelona, similar to Valencia and Madrid. 30 percent believe that moving to Barcelona has not improved their career prospects (vs. 18 percent globally), and 22 percent feel that they’re not being paid enough. 

Last year, the Andalusian city of Málaga was voted the second-best city for foreign residents in the world by Internations members, but surprisingly isn’t even on the list this year. It scored highly for cost of living, making friends and socialising. 

TRAVEL NEWS

EXPLAINED: The new tourism tax in Spain’s Valencia region

Spain’s Valencian Community has become the latest territory to introduce a tourism tax for holidaymakers staying in all types of accommodation in the region. Here’s how much extra it will cost tourists and why it’s a controversial measure.

Published: 29 November 2022 12:33 CET
EXPLAINED: The new tourism tax in Spain’s Valencia region

What’s the Valencia region’s new tourism tax?

On Thursday November 24th, Valencia’s regional parliament approved a tourism tax that’s been in the pipeline for years.

It will come into force in the popular coastal region at the end of 2023 or early 2024. 

The tourism tax will be applied to all types of tourism accommodation in the Valencia region, from hotels to campsites, hostels, country houses, tourist apartments and docked boats and yachts. Holidaymakers arriving on cruise ships will also pay.

Tourists will pay between 50 cents and €2 per night and per person depending on the type of accommodation they choose, for a maximum of seven nights.

That means that a couple spending a week at a five or four-star hotel in Valencia will pay €28 more on average as a result of the tourism tax.

People with a disability level of 66 percent or above, under-16s, guests on Spain’s pensioner Imserso scheme and people under 30 staying at hostels are among those who will not be charged extra to incorporate the tax.

Even though it’s called a tourism tax, residents of the Valencia region will also have to pay it if they stay at short-term accommodation in their territory.

The levy will be compulsory but individual municipalities in the region of 5 million inhabitants will be able to decide whether to apply it to their tourism accommodation or not. 

Left-wing coalition party Compromís described the tourism tax as a “small contribution” for holidaymakers to pay.

Why has the tourism tax been introduced and why is it controversial?

The legislation states that all the proceeds be reinvested into the sustainable development of the tourism sector of La Comunitat Valenciana, which is home to Alicante, Benidorm and other popular tourist spots on the Costa Blanca. 

Such funds would partly go to addressing the issue of a lack of affordable and available housing for locals in popular tourism spots.

“I prefer that tourists pay more rather than see Valencians paying more in taxes,” Valencia city’s left-wing mayor Joan Ribó said last July about the fact that the large volume of holidaymakers in the city puts extra pressure on municipal resources, from cleaning to security.

“I’ve been to cities with a tourism tax and I haven’t considered not going because of it”.

But the measure doesn’t have the support of all of Valencia’s main political parties, with 51 votes in favour and 46 against in Thursday’s vote.

Hoteliers and hospitality associations are also against the tax, seeing it as a stumbling block on their way to recovery after the losses incurred since the pandemic.

Even regional tourism secretary Francesc Colomer said that a report by Alicante University had found that in the medium term the tourism tax would not be appropriate to introduce.

That same report covered the potential difficulty of implementing this tax and the problems it could cause, as many tour operators may look for new destinations where this tax is not required.

Where else are there tourism taxes?

Two other regions in Spain already have a tourism tax in place: Catalonia since 2012 and the Balearic Islands since 2016. 

Tourists in Catalonia pay between €0.60 and €3.50 extra a night (an extra €1.75 is added in Barcelona), whereas in Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera it’s usually €3 per night and per person.

Tourism taxes are also applied in other European countries such as the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovenia and Slovakia, where a fixed price is applied regardless of the type of accommodation.

However, in cities with large volumes of tourists such as Amsterdam, Berlin or Vienna the tourist pays a percentage (7, 5 and 3 percent respectively) on the amount they pay per night for their accommodation.

