Shock as stowaways rescued in Spain after 11 days sat on ship’s rudder

Three migrants who arrived in Spain after enduring an 11-day journey without food or water from Nigeria on the rudder of a fuel tanker were returned to the ship Tuesday after receiving medical care, officials said.

Published: 30 November 2022 09:19 CET
Image showing the three exhausted migrants sitting on the ship's tanker. Photo: Salvamento Marítimo

The men were found when the Alithini II docked in Las Palmas on the island of Gran Canaria on Monday evening.

A photo shared on social media by the Spanish coastguard shows them sitting on the rudder of the oil tanker’s stern, their feet just above the waterline.

“They were tired and had symptoms of hypothermia and when they arrived at the port they were attended by health services,” the coastguard said in a statement.

Local emergency services said the three men were dehydrated and needed hospital care.

The three migrants were on Tuesday returned to the Maltese-flagged ship, which will have to take them back to Nigeria, a spokesman for the central government’s representative in the Canary Islands told AFP.

A ship’s operator must take care of any stowaways and “has to bring them back to their port of origin”, he said.

“If there are stowaways on a plane, the airline is responsible for them,” he added.

Officials gave no details about the nationality of the migrants or if they had requested asylum in Spain.

The Alithini II departed Nigeria’s largest city Lagos for Las Palmas — a journey of over 2,700 nautical miles — on November 17, according to maritime tracking websites.

Spain’s Canary Islands, located in the Atlantic off the northwest coast of Africa, are a popular gateway for migrants attempting to reach Europe.

Spain and Mauritania strike undocumented migrants deal

Nouakchott and Madrid have reached a security deal to provide Mauritania with more logistical support to combat informal immigration, the state-run Mauritanian News Agency reported Thursday.

Published: 4 November 2022 15:53 CET
Mauritania is a common transit country for undocumented migrants attempting to reach the European Union via the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago about 100 kilometres (62 miles) off the African continent.

The agreement was signed Wednesday by Mauritanian Interior Minister Mohamed Ahmed Ould Mohamed and his Spanish counterpart, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who was visiting Nouakchott, the agency reported.

“This accord… will provide Mauritania with logistical and technical resources in the security domain in order to help it deal with the phenomena” of migration, it said.

The deal also covers people smuggling “and other types of organised crime” and will include security training.

Spain has previously provided naval and air assets to Mauritania, which are based in Nouadhibou, a northwestern fishing town and common departure point for migrants attempting to reach Europe.

Some 11,500 migrants had crossed to the Canary Islands from Africa this year as of September 15th, according to Spanish government figures.

