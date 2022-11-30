For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
Nine bright business ideas that haven’t been exploited in Spain yet
Spain has recently approved its Startups Law, so now is certainly a good time to start thinking of businesses that could work in the country. Here are nine niche and uncomplicated ideas that have found success overseas but are still fairly novel in Spain.
Published: 30 November 2022 13:32 CET
Here are nine great niche business ideas that haven't taken off in Spain yet. Photo: Proxyclick Visitor Management Systems / Unsplash
WORKING IN SPAIN
How much severance pay will I get if I’m sacked in Spain?
There could be changes on the way for Spain's redundancy pay system. But if you are sacked in Spain, how much are you entitled to, and can you claim extra compensation?
Published: 29 November 2022 10:58 CET
