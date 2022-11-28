Read news from:
Home insurance in Spain: How does it work and what does it cover?

Home insurance in Spain has policies which may differ from what you're used to in your home country. Here's why Spanish home insurance may surprise you in terms of what it covers, what it costs, key info and whether it's worth getting.

Published: 28 November 2022 13:09 CET
Find out what Spanish home insurance covers and whether you should consider getting it. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

If you’re moving to Spain and purchasing a property or even renting, one of the first and most important factors to consider is purchasing home insurance.

According to the latest data available, approximately 23 percent of households in Spain are uninsured. That percentage corresponds to around 6 million homes.

But with low prices and the wide range of situations Spanish home insurance covers, there’s little reason not to get it.

Contracting home insurance is only essential in Spain when you acquire a mortgage. The current Mortgage Law requires you to take out this insurance if you are going to buy a house with a loan and is an essential requirement for banks to grant you the money.

If you’re renting in Spain, you’re not obliged to contract home insurance, but it still may be a good idea.

Your landlord may have buildings insurance, but you may still want to take out some type of insurance to protect your own belongings or the contents of the property. 

In the UK, home contents insurance covers your personal possessions against theft, fire or other damage, while buildings insurance covers the structure of your property if the tiles on your roof are broken in a storm for example, the outside is damaged by fire or a tree falls on part of your property.

In Spain, home insurance works slightly differently. Like in the UK and other countries there are different types of insurance. 

READ ALSO: Is getting rental default insurance worth it for landlords in Spain?

What types of home insurance are there in Spain?

The most basic is seguros de daños or damage insurance which is similar to buildings insurance in the UK. This will only protect the structure of your property. This would be damage caused by major events such as fires, explosions, flooding, acts of vandalism or subsidence and you should still check the smallprint to be sure of the conditions. With flooding for example, most insurers cover flooding damage caused by rainfall greater than 40 litres per square metre per hour.

The second tier is seguros multiriesgo or multi-risk insurance. This covers both your building and its contents and is one of the most comprehensive types of home insurance in Spain.

This type of insurance not only covers big incidents like fire or theft, but it also covers a whole range of minor issues, which is very different from the type of contents insurance in the UK.

Home insurance is only essential in Spain when you acquire a mortgage. Photo: Louis Hansel / Unsplash

It can cover for everything from a blocked sink to a burst pipe in the wall or a broken radiator. Sometimes it may even cover the breakdown of your white goods such as washing machine and fridge, depending on how old they are and what your specific policy says.

It’s also especially useful for flat owners as it covers against damage to your neighbours’ property if something inside your apartment is at fault.

For example, if your shower or toilet breaks and starts leaking into the flat downstairs, your insurance should cover the damage to your neighbour’s ceiling so that you won’t have to fork out a fortune for fixing someone else’s property.

Many major cities in Spain have historic quarters and some of its nicest-looking apartment buildings are some of the oldest too, so it’s particularly useful if your property is old and prone to needing fixing regularly. 

The third and highest type of home insurance coverage in Spain is all-risk home insurance, which has extended coverage that includes robbery on the street, damage to extra storage rooms outside the main property or coverage for cosmetic damage.

What you need to know

Keep in mind that when you do claim or after you have claimed a couple of times, it’s normal that the insurance company won’t want you to be their client anymore and will terminate your contract.

This shouldn’t be a problem, however, you will simply contract a new home insurance policy with a different company. It helps to go with a broker so that they can present you with different options to choose from, so you know what’s the best.

Be aware that every insurance company will have a slightly different policy so just because a certain item may have been covered on your old policy, it doesn’t mean that will be on the new one or be covered to the same amount of money.

What are some of the most popular home insurance companies in Spain?

There are many different companies that offer multi-risk insurance policies in Spain, both international and national companies. Some of the most popular are:

  • AXA Home Insurance
  • Generali
  • Zurich
  • Mapfre
  • Caser
  • El Corte Inglés 

How much does home insurance cost in Spain?

As the multi-risk policies cover so many different aspects, you would imagine that they’re very expensive. Surprisingly though, these are quite affordable at under €200 per year according to the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU).

The price isn’t too different from what you’d pay in the UK. Money Supermarket says that a combined home and contents insurance policy in the UK costs around £140 per year, but usually it will cover a lot less. 

Will Spain’s Canary Islands limit sale of properties to foreigners?

There are calls in Spain’s Canary Islands to limit the purchase of properties by non-residents and foreigners, but could authorities legally do this and what are other potential solutions to the archipelago's housing problem?

Published: 24 November 2022 17:35 CET
Updated: 27 November 2022 08:46 CET
Will Spain's Canary Islands limit sale of properties to foreigners?

Canary nationalist political party Nueva Canarias wants the regional government to address the large number of property purchases by non-residents in the archipelago, and to an extent limit the number of properties that can be bought by foreigners in the popular holiday islands. 

This comes after Spain’s other archipelago, the Balearic Islands, also started this same debate in November 2022, with the regional Senate agreeing to discuss solutions.

READ ALSO: The plans to limit foreign property buyers in Spain’s Balearics

The Canary Islands are in the midst of a housing crisis, with high rents, a shortage of properties, and an increase in holiday homes.

The main islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria also suffer from overpopulation.

With an area of 7,447 km2, the archipelago is one of the smallest regions in terms of landmass, but its 2.2 million inhabitants rank it seventh in terms of regional populations in Spain, and in practice this means there’s less space on which to build homes.

In fact, the Canaries have one the highest population densities in Spain and Europe with 302 people per km2. Gran Canaria, where the most populous city of Las Palmas lies, is higher still: 548,41 inhabitants per km2.

“We have a very serious residential problem that can get worse,” said the Nueva Canarias party spokesman Luis Campos, who wants to limit the number of foreigners who can buy property on the islands. 

“If their properties are rented out, it shouldn’t have a negative effect. It could even improve the housing stock in this sense… But another thing would be to buy a flat in a popular neighbourhood and renovate it with the intention of obtaining very high rents from the lease. This can lead to processes of social change and gentrification”, explained Campos.

“Another scenario would be that foreigners buy a home in order to rent it out on Airbnb or for their own seasonal use. In these cases, it would reduce the amount of available housing on the islands,” he added.

In the third quarter of 2022, 33.69 percent of homes in the Canary Islands were purchased by foreigners according to data from Spain’s College of Property Registrars.

This is the highest proportion in Spain, ahead of the Balearic Islands at 31.46 percent and well above the average in the whole of Spain at 15.92 percent.

Buying property in the Canary Islands is seen as a good investment asset for many foreigners due to the relatively lower cost, mild year-round weather, beautiful surroundings, and strong tourist industry.

canary islands limit property purchases foreigners

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is the archipelago’s most populous city with 378,000 inhabitants. Photo: slavikfi/Pixabay

What these stats don’t tell us, however, is if most of these purchases are by foreign residents or non-residents.

Experts believe there are clues that point to the fact that many non-residents are buying homes, such as the high percentages of mini 40m2 apartments being sold and the high concentration of second homes located in municipalities with the most tourists.

Alejandro Armas, a Tenerife geographer at the University of Leipzig, told El Diario that there should be no difference in whether the houses belong to foreigners or not. For him, the key lies in what the properties are used for, whether they’re being rented out to the local population or only used as tourist rentals.  

So far, it’s not exactly clear what the Nuevas Canarias party wants the exact rules to be, but they have cited examples of the Balearic Islands where they have asked that the rules “prevent second residences from eating up primary residences”.

Is it possible to restrict the number of foreigners buying homes?  

Denmark, Malta and the Aland Islands in Finland all have restrictions on how non-resident foreigners can buy properties in their territories. However, they introduced these before entering the EU and these limits were factored in and accepted by Brussels.

For local authorities in both the Balearic and the Canary Islands it could prove difficult to go against the EU’s legal principles of the free movement of people and capital, experts say.

This means that other potential solutions may be needed. 

Many agree that there are several solutions to the problem that don’t actually involve introducing purchasing limits for foreigners.  

One potential solution would be to increase taxes. The Spanish government is already seeking to amend the wealth tax laws and wants to introduce a new tax for high-net-worth individuals.

This means that non-resident taxpayers whose Spanish real estate assets are worth more than €3 million would have to pay an extra tax.

It is believed that this would deter the highest earners from buying up luxury properties on the islands. The average sale price per square metre in the Canary Islands is higher among non-resident foreigners (€2,522) than among residents (€1,622) and nationals (€1,560), according to the latest figures from Spain’s General Council of Notaries.

Another solution is to follow a measure similar to what has been done in Barcelona to make it very difficult to buy properties to rent out on Airbnb. In the Catalan capital, it’s illegal to rent out your property to tourists on a short-term basis if you don’t have a tourist licence and the City Council is no longer issuing these.  

There are also policies in other countries that serve as examples, such as Ontario in Canada which has added a 15 percent tax for non-residents on to the sale of any home in Toronto and the surrounding area. While in New Zealand, they have also prevented non-resident foreigners from buying real estate from the existing housing stock.  

It’s worth keeping in mind though that a study carried out by American economists found that these last two models did not ultimately lead to a decrease in the number of foreign property owners. 

It remains to be seen what the outcome of the Canary Islands’ study on foreign property owners will be and ultimately what solution they decide upon. 

