Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SPANISH CITIZENSHIP

Why Spain’s nationality deal with Romania is good for other foreigners

Spain has committed to allow Romanians to acquire dual citizenship a year after it reached the same deal with France, a sign that authorities are making it easier for more foreigners to hold onto their original nationality when becoming Spanish.

Published: 25 November 2022 11:19 CET
Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca (L) and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez
Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca (L) and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez shake hands during a Romania-Spain summit in Castellón de la Plana on November 23rd. The two leaders have agreed to award their nationals in each other's countries dual nationality more easily. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP)

Obtaining Spanish citizenship is no easy task for foreigners living in Spain. 

It takes most extranjeros on average twice as long to be eligible for Spanish nationality through residency than in other EU countries (ten years as opposed to five), the application process is long and arduous (it can take two years) and for the majority of foreign nationals it means having to give up their own nationality for them to become only Spanish. 

READ ALSO: Do you really have to give up your original nationality if you become Spanish?

And still, citizenship remains an interesting option for many foreign residents who have made a life for themselves in Spain and wish to obtain greater rights in the country they call home. 

READ ALSO: Seven reasons to get Spanish nationality (and four not to)

Back in 2021, France became the first country with which Spain has signed a dual nationality deal outside the Ibero-American space, understood as being applicable to nations that have Spanish or Portuguese as one of their official languages. 

So far this has included agreements with Portugal, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea and twelve Latin American nations: Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Bolivia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Argentina and Colombia.

The new Romanian deal and why it matters to the foreigners

On November 23rd, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca for bilateral discussions, during which they made a series of agreements ranging from employment law and nationality applications to creating partnerships on culture and language.

In terms of nationality, Spain and Romania have agreed to establish a working group “in order to analyse solutions for the dual-nationality of members of the Romanian community in Spain”.

Pedro Sánchez paid homage to the contribution of Spain’s Romanian community, adding that as many of them are now second and third generation the “possibility of acquiring Spanish nationality without having to renounce Romanian nationality” is of “great relevance” to many people.

READ ALSO: Quiz: Can you pass the Spanish citizenship test?

He did temper expectations somewhat, however, declining to commit to deadlines and emphasising that the decision is already in itself “an extraordinary political message” owing to the fact that Spain’s nationality rules are so strict and that Spain only has dual nationality agreements with France besides the several Ibero-American countries (including Portugal).

Though Sánchez was somewhat vague, stating “if it occurs and when it occurs… it will be the third country in Europe with which we have this type of alliances and recognition,” he added that the final agreement will be “something positive for both countries.”

A step in the right direction?

Although the Spanish rules on dual nationality are notoriously tough, and the process time consuming, the matter of dual nationality is also of interest to foreign parents whose child or children are born in Spain.

Spanish citizenship for the infant can be achieved after a year, but in most cases dual nationality won’t technically be possible, meaning that parents and children can end up with different nationalities. 

READ ALSO: How to apply for Spanish citizenship for a baby born in Spain

Yet despite the vague deadlines, the trend of Spain’s citizenship rules ‘opening up’ to other European countries is encouraging to other foreigners in Spain and could indicate a trend.

Margaret Hauschild Rey, an immigration lawyer whose English-speaking law firm Bennet & Rey in Madrid, told The Local in 2021 that she hoped the French dual-national agreement “will serve as a basis for effectively opening up the possibility of signing similar agreements with other countries of the European Union and the United Kingdom.”

With another deal made little over a year later, it seems she could be right, and the law that specifically deals with dual nationality, Article 11.3 of the Spanish Constitution, actually establishes that “the State may carry out dual nationality treaties with Ibero-American countries OR with those that have had or have a particular relationship with Spain”, which suggests that for some nationalities there’s room to be hopeful. 

UK nationals represent the largest European (non-Spanish) population group residing in Spain after Romanians, estimated at more than 407,000 in 2022, but the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union may well be a stumbling block in future negotiations on this front. 

READ ALSO:

It is worth also noting that although the bilateral agreements between France and Spain and Romania and Spain are undoubtedly a positive step, French and Romanians still have to reside in Spain for ten years before being able to apply for citizenship, contrary to what it is for nationals of Ibero-American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea, Portugal or people of Sephardic origin, for whom it’s only two years.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

SPANISH CITIZENSHIP

How to apply for Spanish citizenship for a baby born in Spain to foreign parents

Here’s everything foreign parents need to know about the process to apply for Spanish citizenship for their child born in Spain, from the requirements to the documents they'll need.

Published: 10 November 2022 10:45 CET
How to apply for Spanish citizenship for a baby born in Spain to foreign parents

One of the first questions foreign parents ask themselves when they’re about to have a baby in Spain is what nationality the child will have. 

Foreign parents from most countries who have legal Spanish residency and have a baby in Spain will not be able to get Spanish citizenship for their new-born right away.

By law, they will first inherit the citizenship of their parents unless they are from Argentina, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Cuba, Guinea Bissau, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, San Tome and Principe, Uruguay or are stateless, in which case their child can get Spanish citizenship straight after birth. You can read about it in more detail here

Parents from all other countries may only apply for Spanish citizenship for their child after he or she has continuously lived in Spain for a period of one year, usually from the date that their birth in Spain was registered.

This is covered in Spain’s Organic Law 4/2000, of January 11th, on the Rights and Freedoms of Foreigners in Spain and their Social Integration (articles 16 to 19 and 31) and the Regulation of Organic Law 4/2000, approved by Royal Decree 557/2011, of April 20th (article 186).

Keep in mind that this right to Spanish nationality after one year of residency continues throughout their life if they were born in Spain, so if you would rather wait for your son or daughter to decide later on in life if they want to be Spanish, they hold on to that right.

If your intention is for your child born in Spain to acquire Spanish citizenship as soon as possible, here’s what you have to do.

The first step is to register your baby’s birth at the Civil Registry, which can be done at the hospital or a few days later at the Registry Office.

READ ALSO: How to register your new baby in Spain and apply for a passport

Next, you will register your baby’s birth with the embassy or government of your home country and apply for a passport for them.

Most countries will grant this automatically for babies born abroad, although you will need to find out the specific process for your country. 

READ ALSO: Does having a baby in Spain mean I can become Spanish?

Apply for residency first

Once you have all the paperwork pertaining to your baby’s nationality, you will need to apply for a residency card for them, in a similar process to the one that you applied for when you moved to Spain.

This is referred to as the Autorización de Residencia para menor nacido en España (Residency Authorisation for a minor who was born in Spain).

You will need to book a prior appointment at the police station to apply for a foreign identity card such as a TIE.

According to the Spanish government website, the prerequisites for this are that:

  • The baby must not be an EU citizen or family member of an EU citizen
  • They must have been born in Spain
  • At least one of the parents must also have residency

For this, you will need:

  • their birth certificate
  • documents showing that the birth is registered in your home country such as a passport
  • your residency documents
  • padrón certificate from your town hall
  • possibly extras such as your marriage certificate and your passports
  • Anything not in Spanish or a co-official language in Spain such as Catalan must be fully translated by a sworn translator.

You will also need to fill out the form EX–01 for temporary residence or EX-11 for long-term residency.  

If you are a European citizen, you can apply for a special permit for children born in Spain to Spanish residents, which can also be applied for at the police station by taking your child’s birth certificate, their nationality documents, and your green residency card. 

The processing time should take around one month, after which you must take your child along with you when you go to collect their residency card.  

How to apply for Spanish citizenship for your baby born in Spain after one year 

After one year of legal residence in Spain, you can start the application of applying for Spanish citizenship by getting a Judicial Order from the Judge of the Civil Registry so that you can make this decision for a minor.  

In order to complete the process you will need: 

  • Your child’s birth certificate
  • Their residency card
  • Their passport from your home country
  • Residency certificates of the parents
  • Passports and birth certificates of the parents
  • Padrón certificate from your town hall
  • Pay a fee of €102

Extras that may be requested are your marriage certificate if you have one. 

Your child will not have to take the language or citizenship exam that adult applicants are required to as they are under 18 years old.  

Keep in mind, foreigners who are in Spain on a student visa will not be able to apply for Spanish citizenship for their baby born here.

One of the parents must first modify their residence permit before they can move forward.

Be aware that not all countries recognise dual citizenship, including Spain (except with only a handful of countries), so your child may be forced to give up the nationality they acquired from you when they were born.

This is not always the case, but you may want to contact a lawyer about the legal ramifications of this if you decide to move forward with Spanish citizenship for your child. 

READ ALSO: Do you really have to give up your nationality to become Spanish?

SHOW COMMENTS