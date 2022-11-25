For members
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP
Why Spain’s nationality deal with Romania is good for other foreigners
Spain has committed to allow Romanians to acquire dual citizenship a year after it reached the same deal with France, a sign that authorities are making it easier for more foreigners to hold onto their original nationality when becoming Spanish.
Published: 25 November 2022 11:19 CET
Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca (L) and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez shake hands during a Romania-Spain summit in Castellón de la Plana on November 23rd. The two leaders have agreed to award their nationals in each other's countries dual nationality more easily. (Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP)
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP
How to apply for Spanish citizenship for a baby born in Spain to foreign parents
Here’s everything foreign parents need to know about the process to apply for Spanish citizenship for their child born in Spain, from the requirements to the documents they'll need.
Published: 10 November 2022 10:45 CET
