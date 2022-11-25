Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SPANISH POLITICS

Spain passes 2023 budget with record social spending

Spain's parliament on Thursday approved the left-wing government's budget for 2023 which includes record levels of welfare spending to help households grapple with soaring inflation.

Published: 25 November 2022 09:00 CET
Spain passes 2023 budget with record social spending
Spain's Minister of Budget Maria Jesus Montero speaks to media as she arrives prior the Parliamentary vote on 2023 draft budget at the Congress in Madrid in Noviembre 24, 2022. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe Marcou / AFP)

Lawmakers voted through the plan with 187 votes in favour and 156 against in what will be the last budget presented by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government before a general election, which is due by the end of next year.

It was backed by Sánchez’s Socialists and hard-left junior coalition partner Podemos with the support of smaller regional parties including the Catalan separatist ERC in exchange for greater regional investment.

“This is the third budget we have approved with a large majority, a budget with historic levels of welfare spending,” Sánchez tweeted after the vote.

The budget still needs to be rubber-stamped by the Senate within the next month but its passage there is guaranteed given the support it has won from the government’s allies.

It outlines plans for a record spend of €198 billion ($206 billion) in 2023 that will mean higher pensions and public worker salaries, as well as increased funding for higher education and health.

It also extends free travel on commuter and medium-distance trains and some long-distance buses into 2023.

READ MORE:

The travel scheme was introduced on September 1st, with hundreds of thousands of people signing up for a measure initially slated to run until the year’s end in a bid to ease soaring costs.

Budget Minister María Jesús Montero said six out of every €10 in the budget will go towards social spending, the highest proportion allocated for that purpose in Spain’s history.

The budget will be partly financed by tax increases for high earners and cash from the European Union’s Covid-19 pandemic recovery fund.

Spain is due to receive €140 billion from the fund over six years, making it one of the main recipients.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SPANISH POLITICS

How Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez is set to become ‘King of the Socialists’

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will on Friday become president of an international socialist grouping encompassing 132 countries, a potential springboard to a major post on the world stage.

Published: 24 November 2022 15:39 CET
How Spain's PM Pedro Sánchez is set to become 'King of the Socialists'

A year before a general election in Spain, which polls suggest he will struggle to win, Sánchez is the only candidate to head the Socialist International (SI) — an umbrella group of 132 centre-left parties from around the world.

The telegenic 50-year-old will take over the reins of the SI, which is gathering in Madrid this weekend, from former Greek prime minister George Papandreou.

“While symbolic… this post could be a way (for Sánchez) to regain credit among voters by presenting himself as influential on the world stage,” said Pablo Simón, political science professor at the Carlos III University.

“But it also could be that he plans on capitalising on this network of international contacts” which the post offers to “play a prominent role later” in a top global body, he added.

Former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Guterres led the International Socialist before he went on to head the United Nations refugee agency in 2005 and then become UN secretary general in 2017.

“All prime ministers who love foreign affairs have a tendency to look for an international post to secure a post-governmental career,” said Teneo Intelligence analyst Antonio Barroso.

‘More weight’

Sánchez has made international affairs a priority since he came to power in June 2018, in contrast to his conservative predecessor Mariano Rajoy, and has sought to boost Spain’s influence in the European Union.

Within days of taking office, Sánchez made international headlines by agreeing to take in migrants from the Aquarius rescue ship who were rejected by other European nations.

The first modern Spanish premier to speak English fluently, Sánchez served as chief of staff to the UN high representative to Bosnia during the Kosovo conflict.

He has fostered good relations with France and Germany, which has made Spain “one of the engines of European politics”, said Simon, citing as an example Madrid’s lead in talks over the energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his wife Maria Begoña Gómez Fernández arrive for the welcoming dinner during the G20 Summit in Badung on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 15th, 2022. (Photo by WILLY KURNIAWAN / POOL / AFP)

Sánchez successfully lobbied to have his foreign minister, Josep Borrell, appointed as European Union foreign policy chief in 2019.

“Spain has much more weight in the European Union debate than 10 years ago,” said Barroso, adding the premier had “boosted Spain’s credibility” with its “European partners”.

Beyond the EU, Sánchez hosted a crucial NATO summit in Madrid in June, just four months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and has “reconnected” with Latin America, which has shifted to the left in recent years, said Simon,

Sánchez visited four Latin American countries in August 2018, his first official trip outside Europe, in what was seen as an effort to underscore the region as a priority of his foreign policy.

With Biden and Macron

During the recent G20 summit in Indonesia, Sánchez posted a photo of himself meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden.

Seen as an attempt to burnish his credentials on international affairs, the photo was much mocked on social media.

But Ignacio Molina, a senior analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute think tank, said he believes Sánchez’s priority is to remain Spanish prime minister after the general election, which is expected at the end of 2023.

The speculation about a possible senior role for Sánchez at a global body comes from Spain’s opposition parties, which have “spread the idea that he uses international meetings to prepare his future in case of an electoral defeat next year”, Molina said.

“I don’t think he’s deliberately developing an international network for personal reasons. It’s more because he’s at ease in European politics, where he faces less opposition.”

SHOW COMMENTS