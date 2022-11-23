Read news from:
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup opener

Spain shredded Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday in a brutal destruction in their Group E opener which launched their bid to lift a second World Cup.

Published: 23 November 2022 19:22 CET
Spain's forward #11 Ferran Torres celebrates with Spain's midfielder #09 Gavi after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Spain and Costa Rica at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)

Avoiding the fate of giants Argentina and group rivals Germany, who lost 2-1 to Japan earlier on, Luis Enrique’s fancied side sparkled at Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium, dominating possession and taking their chances mercilessly.

Ferran Torres netted twice and Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata were also on the scoresheet for the Euro 2020 semi-finalists in an emphatic romp.

In the past the 2010 World Cup winners have paid the price for profligacy, but all three forwards Luis Enrique selected netted in the first half to pay back his trust in them.

The coach placed Asensio at false nine, flanked by Olmo and Torres, starting with Morata and Ansu Fati on the bench.

The coach opted to deploy Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez in central defence, alongside club team-mate Aymeric Laporte, correctly anticipating his team would monopolise the ball.

It took only 11 minutes for La Roja to open the scoring, with Gavi stabbing a pass forward for Olmo to receive in the area and the RB Leipzig winger taking one sublime touch to turn and another to stroke the ball gently past Keylor Navas.

Costa Rica, who were a surprise package at the 2014 World Cup, beating Italy and Uruguay and drawing with England to top their group, were sliced apart again for the second goal 10 minutes later.

Jordi Alba’s low drilled cross was rammed home by Real Madrid forward Asensio past his former team-mate Navas, who might have done more to keep it out.

Torres stroked home from the penalty spot after Alba was fouled by Oscar Duarte –- a soft call on a hard night for Los Ticos, who were never in the game and failed to muster a shot at goal.

Barcelona forward Torres capitalised on more slack defending to fire the fourth past Navas early in the second half.

Luis Enrique was able to take off the effervescent Pedri and Torres before the hour mark in order to rest them for Sunday’s clash with Germany, and handed teenage Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde his debut.

The 19-year-old roared up the pitch in the build-up to Spain’s fifth goal, with substitute Morata crossing for Gavi to drill home with aplomb.

Kopa Trophy winner Gavi became the third youngest goalscorer at a World Cup at 18 years and 110 days old, after Mexico’s Manuel Rosas and record holder Pele.

Soler and Morata then got in on the act with stoppage-time strikes to pile further misery on Costa Rica and help Spain flex their muscles in a perfect opening match in Qatar.

Where to watch the Qatar World Cup on TV in Spain

Which Spanish TV channels will show the 2022 Qatar World Cup games and what else should football fans in Spain know?

Published: 7 November 2022 16:14 CET
Updated: 19 November 2022 06:58 CET
The Qatar 2022 World Cup will take place from Sunday November 20th until Sunday December 18th.

Thirty-two countries will take part in the tournament – including Spain – and there will be a total of 64 matches played.

Matches will be played at either 11am, 2pm, 5pm or 8pm Madrid time.

So, if you’re going to be in Spain during the World Cup, where can you watch the games?

A total of 20 matches will be aired on Televisión Española, Spain’s public broadcaster, which will show the matches on channel 1 (La 1).

This includes all the matches that Spain’s national side – known as La Roja or La Selección – plays in Group E. Spain is paired against Costa Rica on Wednesday November 23rd, Germany on Sunday November 27th and Japan on Thursday December 1st.

Televisión Española (known as well as RTVE) also has the rights to broadcast the inauguration match, one match out of the eight groups, four matches from the last 16 round, two of the quarterfinals, both semifinals and crucially the World Cup final. 

This is overall good news for football fans in Spain as over the past few years terrestrial TV channels have shown fewer football matches as pay-per-view and other subscription giants have bought the exclusive rights to La Liga and the Champion League, making it harder to watch football at home or at your local bar. 

But how about if you want to be able to watch all 64 World Cup matches, perhaps because you want to make sure you don’t miss your country’s national team playing, or simply because you love football?

Well, to have access to all the games from Spain you will have to subscribe to either the football packages of Movistar Plus + or Gold Mundial by Mediapro, also available on Movistar Plus’s TV channels. 

Movistar Plus+, which is Spain’s most popular TV and internet provider, has a package which is €30 a month for La Liga which includes all the World Cup matches, or a €43-a-month deal for matches from different international leagues, and of course the World Cup.

If that doesn’t convince you, Mediapro has launched a 24-hour channel called Gol Mundial which will show all the matches and other World Cup content, accessible with a one-off payment of €19.99.

All three channels offer the possibility of watching the matches online on laptops, mobiles or tablets, either by visiting their website or downloading the app (you’ll have to log in for paid options). 

The following tweet offers a breakdown of on which channel each World Cup game will be broadcast on TV in Spain.

And if you’d rather not pay and prefer to watch the World Cup somewhere public in the company of Spaniards or your countrymen, you shouldn’t have too many problems finding a place. 

Spain has the highest rate of bars per capita in the world, and although it can cost Spanish bar owners between €250 and €500 a month to have the right to show games, there are still plenty of sports bars that broadcast football matches.

We hope you enjoy the World Cup, may the best team win and don’t forget to cheer ¡Vamos España! (Come on Spain!).

