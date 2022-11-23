For members
TRAVEL NEWS
REVEALED: Countries fear non-EU travellers face delays under new EES border checks
A number of countries in Europe's Schengen area admit they fear delays and insufficient time to test the process ahead of new, more rigorous EU border checks that will be introduced next year, a new document reveals.
Published: 23 November 2022 16:33 CET
A picture shows "Parafe", an automated border passport control at Orly airport, near Paris on July 6, 2018. (Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP)
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
REVEALED: Spain’s free long-distance buses in 2023 and how to get tickets
The Spanish government has announced that many long-distance buses will go from being half-price to free in 2023. Here's everything you need to know, from the 42 lines which will be free to how to apply for the tickets.
Published: 23 November 2022 16:03 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments