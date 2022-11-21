For members
MOVING TO SPAIN
Swapping Dublin for Madrid: The right escape from Ireland’s cost-of-living crisis?
Seventy percent of young Irish people are considering moving abroad to escape Ireland’s worsening housing and cost-of-living crisis. Could Spain’s capital offer solutions to those seeking a new home? Irish Madrid resident Cormac Breen breaks down the costs.
Published: 21 November 2022 12:36 CET
Could swapping Dublin for the Spanish capital of Madrid be the right solution for Irish people looking to evade Ireland's cost-of-living and housing crisis? Photo: Diogo Palhais, Victor/Unsplash
For members
VISAS
Residency through passive income or pension: Is Spain or Portugal better?
Spain's non-lucrative visa and Portugal's D7 visa are both designed for non-EU citizens to be able to live in these Iberian countries and are ideal for pensioners, but how do they compare? Which is easier and offers more benefits?
Published: 16 November 2022 09:18 CET
Updated: 20 November 2022 12:19 CET
Updated: 20 November 2022 12:19 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments