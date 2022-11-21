Read news from:
Spain sends generators to Ukraine as temperatures plummet

The Spanish government has announced it has sent 14 new electric generators to war-torn Ukraine, where Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have left many without power or warm water as winter fast approaches.

Published: 21 November 2022 09:09 CET
People walk next to the Motherland Monument at the WWII open-air museum in Kyiv during first snow fall on November 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

On Friday “we dispatched a new package of 14 generators in view of what is proving to be a very harsh and difficult winter in Ukraine”, Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said.

Kyiv on Friday appealed to European allies for support, saying nearly half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure had been disabled and needed repair.

Madrid last month said it had sent five generators.

Temperatures have plunged across Ukraine in recent days, with the first snow falling on Thursday.

“Due to a dramatic drop in temperature, electricity consumption is increasing daily in those regions of Ukraine where power supply has already been restored after massive missile strikes on November 15th on the energy infrastructure,” said Ukrenergo, an electricity transmission system operator in Ukraine and the sole operator of the country’s high-voltage transmission lines.

Albares said Spain would also dispatch 30 ambulances as well as police reinforcements to help Ukraine investigate possible war crimes on its territory.

Both the European Commission and the European Parliament have warned that the humanitarian situation in Ukraine is the “worst” since the war broke out in February and insisted on the need to provide aid to the country so that it can face the winter.

Spain to send two more air defence systems to Ukraine

Spain is to send Ukraine two more HAWK surface-to-air missile launchers on top of the four it has already dispatched to counter the Russian invasion, the Spanish government said Thursday.

Published: 10 November 2022 15:57 CET
“Two extra launchers will be sent” following a request from NATO, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said.

Madrid at the start of the month said it was sending anti-missile and air defence systems, including four HAWK missile launchers and an Aspide surface-to-air missile system.

“We are firmly committed to Ukraine because we understand that it is exercising its legitimate right to self-defence,” Robles said.

Her ministry said that 64 members of the Ukrainian military would be trained in the central Spanish city of Toledo from next week on deactivating explosives, mine clearance and sharpshooting.

Twenty-one other Ukrainian soldiers are being trained to handle 105/14 howitzers in the southern city of Almeria, it added, and another 19 have learnt how to use the Aspide air defence system.

The ministry says Spain is to train around 400 Ukrainian soldiers every two months.

Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine in February and Western countries have since rushed military aid to support Kyiv’s forces.

