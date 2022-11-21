For members
BREXIT
How do other EU countries’ post-Brexit residence permits compare to Spain?
Following the news that Denmark plans to deport a UK national who failed to apply for post-Brexit residence status in time, we look at how Spain and other EU countries have applied residency permit rules following the UK's official withdrawal.
Published: 21 November 2022 10:16 CET
One of the stated objectives of the agreement is to protect the rights of citizens to continue living and working in their respective countries after Brexit. Photo: Jannes Van den wouwer/Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments