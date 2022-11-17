Read news from:
The best coffee in Spain is served in Málaga

If you want to know where to find the best morning cup of joe in Spain, then you'll need to head to the southern city of Málaga according to the experts.

Published: 17 November 2022 09:10 CET
The best cup of coffee in Spain is in Malaga. Photo: 13758299 / Pixabay

Coffee is a big part of life in Spain and at any time of day or night, you can usually find someone at a street corner café sipping on a café con leche (coffee with milk) or an after-dinner café solo (espresso)

Coffee in Spain is not to everyone’s liking as a lot of it is torrefacto (the coffee grain has 15 percent of sugar added to it before it is roasted, giving it a distinctively bitter and burnt taste).

But in the last five years or so, coffe with a more natural roast is becoming more common, especially in the bigger cities of Barcelona and Madrid, where lots of independent coffee roasters and artisanal cafeterías have popped up, serving excellent quality cups.

It’s not just the two biggest cities where the coffee revolution has taken place, however. It’s happening all across the country and recently it was revealed that the best cup can be found in the Andalusian city of Málaga.

You can find it at Kima Coffee, just north of the historic centre, whose Bombe Q1 Anaerobic coffee was named the champion of the Aeropress Coffee Awards in Spain for 2022, which judges the best cups from around the country. 

The award-winning Bombe Q1 Anaerobic coffee beans are originally from Ethiopia, but are roasted and brewed onsite in Málaga.

It comes from the Sidama region of Ethiopia from the Bombe de Ato Dukale farm, which sits almost 2,000 metres above sea level. 

The owners of Kima Coffee were surprised when they first tasted this batch of beans, which they say has notes of citrus fruits, strawberries, blueberries and plums.

What makes this coffee so good?

This is an anaerobically fermented batch of coffee, where the cherries have been carefully selected, washed, and sealed for 120 hours in tanks.

“Fermentation was carried out for seven days until the pH level dropped to 3.8 to obtain the desired profile of fruity and juicy flavours. During these seven days, the fermentation tanks were placed in concrete baths of water to maintain a constant temperature between 15C and 18C, rotating them continuously”, the owners of Kima Coffee explain.

“The first day they are rapidly dried until the humidity of the coffee drops to 35 percent, then the cherries are placed under the shade to dry for another 30 days to 12 percent humidity”, they continue.

Kima Coffee only opened its doors for the first time in April 2022, but it has already garnered king status among coffee aficionados in the city. The café not only sells excellent coffee, but also roasts its own beans from around the world. It existed before as an online store and barista training only.

As well as regular coffees you’d expect such as cortados (a short coffee with a dash of milk), cappuccinos and flat whites, they serve charcoal lattes, matcha lattes and cold brew. 

Last year’s winners of Aeropress Spain coffee awards were Harmony Coffee Roasters in Barcelona who also won with their blend from Ethiopia.

MONEY

Food prices in Spain post record rise in October

Food prices in Spain posted a record rise in October, keeping the cost of living painfully high even as lower energy costs spurred a drop in inflation, official data showed Tuesday.

Published: 15 November 2022 11:53 CET
Food prices in Spain post record rise in October

Overall food prices climbed 15.4 percent from a year earlier, the biggest increase since the statistical series began in January 1994, according to the National Statistics Institute.

Food prices were up 2.3 percent over the previous month.

The cost of fresh vegetables jumped by 25.7 percent on an annual basis, eggs were up 25.5 percent, milk increased 25 percent and the price of grains rose 22.1 percent.

Food prices have risen globally since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February reduced grain shipments from one of the world’s top suppliers.

An extreme drought and consecutive heatwaves in Spain this year have also slashed agricultural output in the country, a leading producer of fruit and vegetables in the European Union.

The overall inflation rate slowed to 7.3 percent in October, down from 8.9 percent in September and moving further away from a 38 year high of 10.8 percent in July.

This was due to a drop in the price of electricity, which fell 22.5 percent over the previous month, and “to a lesser extent” a 6.4 percent fall in the cost of gas, the statistics institute said.

The surging cost of food especially hits low-income consumers who spend a bigger chunk of their household budgets on groceries.

Food banks have reported a surge in demand this year as the price of groceries has risen.

