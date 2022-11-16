TRAVEL: Spain’s Granada named cheapest in Europe for city escape

A new study by Omio transport booking website which studied 100 different cities in Europe has revealed that Granada is the cheapest for a city escape, in terms of being the most affordable and having the highest number of free activities and attractions.

The objective of the study was to identify the best tourist destinations to visit on a reduced budget, due to the current economic climate of inflation and rising prices affecting almost all daily costs.

It also aimed to show tourists that they can save a lot of money if they organise their travel by taking advantage of free offers and opportunities, as well as thinking carefully about where they should go.

Granada was found to have a total of 112 free tourist attractions, 10 free museums and access to 60 different emblematic places to visit.

A meal for two in an average restaurant is €50, while visiting the UNESCO-listed Moorish Alhambra is €14 for adults and the tourist bus is €9.

The price of going out for drinks in the Andalusian city was also cheap at an average of €2.50 for a beer, plus a free plate of tapas comes with it. Not bad when considering that the average price for a beer in Europe is €4.91.

According to the study, the average price of a tourist bus ticket in Europe is €21 whereas in Granada it’s €7, but a regular 24-hour bus ticket is just €1.40.

Overall Granada got a score of 100 percent to take spot, whilst Bruges in Belgium came in second with 93.6 percent and, surprisingly, Venice was third with 82.3 percent (remember that the study evaluates where it’s possible to have a cheap holiday).

The Spanish city on the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range also got full marks for its availability of free Wifi hotspots, fast food menu price, public drinking fountains, pubs and nightclubs and affordable guided tours.

If you had any doubt that Spain is by and large a cost-friendly destination, keep in mind that four Spanish cities made the top 10 cheapest city breaks in Europe in Omio’s study.

Valencia came in at number four, followed by Seville at number eight and then Málaga at number nine.

Valencia scored 55 free tourist attractions, while Seville has a whopping 108 and Málaga has 59. When it comes to free museums Valencia has 12, Seville has 10 and Málaga has seven.

In the case of public transport, the lowest daily ticket available in Spain can be found in Málaga at €1.35.

Other cities in Spain that have 24-hour tickets for less than €3 are Pamplona (€1.35), Granada (€1.40), Murcia (€2.15) and Barcelona (€10.50).

Even Barcelona just narrowly missed the top 10 spots by coming in at number 11 of the cheapest cities in Europe.

Other Spanish cities in the top 100 were Zaragoza at number 17, Pamplona at number 22, Alicante at 31, Murcia at 40 and Madrid at 41.