TRAVEL: Spain’s Granada named cheapest in Europe for city escape

Out of 100 different European cities, the Andalusian city of Granada has been named the cheapest destination for a city break thanks to its wide array of free attractions. Three other Spanish cities made it into the top ten.

Published: 16 November 2022 10:06 CET
Granada is the cheapest city break in Europe. Photo: Jorge Fernández Salas / Unsplash

A new study by Omio transport booking website which studied 100 different cities in Europe has revealed that Granada is the cheapest for a city escape, in terms of being the most affordable and having the highest number of free activities and attractions.

The objective of the study was to identify the best tourist destinations to visit on a reduced budget, due to the current economic climate of inflation and rising prices affecting almost all daily costs.

It also aimed to show tourists that they can save a lot of money if they organise their travel by taking advantage of free offers and opportunities, as well as thinking carefully about where they should go. 

Granada was found to have a total of 112 free tourist attractions, 10 free museums and access to 60 different emblematic places to visit.

A meal for two in an average restaurant is €50, while visiting the UNESCO-listed Moorish Alhambra is €14 for adults and the tourist bus is €9.

The price of going out for drinks in the Andalusian city was also cheap at an average of €2.50 for a beer, plus a free plate of tapas comes with it. Not bad when considering that the average price for a beer in Europe is €4.91.

According to the study, the average price of a tourist bus ticket in Europe is €21 whereas in Granada it’s €7, but a regular 24-hour bus ticket is just €1.40.

Overall Granada got a score of 100 percent to take spot, whilst Bruges in Belgium came in second with 93.6 percent and, surprisingly, Venice was third with 82.3 percent (remember that the study evaluates where it’s possible to have a cheap holiday).

The Spanish city on the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range also got full marks for its availability of free Wifi hotspots, fast food menu price, public drinking fountains, pubs and nightclubs and affordable guided tours.

If you had any doubt that Spain is by and large a cost-friendly destination, keep in mind that four Spanish cities made the top 10 cheapest city breaks in Europe in Omio’s study.

Valencia came in at number four, followed by Seville at number eight and then Málaga at number nine. 

Valencia scored 55 free tourist attractions, while Seville has a whopping 108 and Málaga has 59. When it comes to free museums Valencia has 12, Seville has 10 and Málaga has seven.

In the case of public transport, the lowest daily ticket available in Spain can be found in Málaga at €1.35.

Other cities in Spain that have 24-hour tickets for less than €3 are Pamplona (€1.35), Granada (€1.40), Murcia (€2.15) and Barcelona (€10.50). 

Even Barcelona just narrowly missed the top 10 spots by coming in at number 11 of the cheapest cities in Europe.  

Other Spanish cities in the top 100 were Zaragoza at number 17, Pamplona at number 22, Alicante at 31, Murcia at 40 and Madrid at 41.

Foreigners officially resident in Spain not covered by new EES passport rules, Commission confirms

The European Commission has confirmed to The Local that foreigners living in Spain are not covered by EES - the far-reaching changes to passport control rules due to come into effect next year.

Published: 8 November 2022 10:22 CET
Updated: 12 November 2022 15:08 CET
The EU’s new entry and exit system (EES) is due to come into effect in May 2023, followed by the new ETIAS system in November, and between them they will have a major effect on travel in and out of the EU and Schengen zone.

EES means automated passport scans at EU external borders, which will increase security and tighten up controls of the 90-day rule – you can find a full explanation of how they work HERE.

But the system is aimed at tourists and those making short visits to Spain – not non-EU citizens who live in Spain or second-home owners with visas, and there had been questions around how those groups would use the new system.

Now the European Commission has confirmed that EES does not apply for non-EU citizens who are living in Spain, telling us: “Non-EU nationals holders of residence permits are not in the scope of the Entry/Exit System and ETIAS. More about exceptions can be found on the website.

“When crossing the borders, holders of EU residence permits should be able to present to the border authorities their valid travel documents and residence permits.”

What this means in practice is that foreigners living in Spain cannot use the new automated passport gates that will be introduced with EES in May 2023.

The reason for this is that the automated passport gates only give the option to show a passport – it is not possible to also show a TIE residency permit or a visa.

The automated system also counts how long people have stayed in Spain or the EU, and whether they have exceeded their 90-day limit – since residents are naturally exempt from the 90-day rule, they need to avoid the 90-day ‘clock’ beginning when they enter the EU.

A Commission spokesman said: “EES is an automated IT system for registering non-EU nationals travelling for a short stay, each time they cross the external borders of European countries using the system (exemptions apply, see FAQ section).

“This concerns travellers who require a short-stay visa and those who do not need a visa. Refusals of entry are also recorded in the system. Non-EU citizens residing in the EU are not in the scope of the EES and will not be subject to pre-enrolment of data in the EES via self-service systems. The use of automation remains under the responsibility of the Member States and its availability in border crossing points is not mandatory.”

