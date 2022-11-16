Residency through passive income: Is Spain or Portugal better?

Where to live and work as a digital nomad in Spain will greatly depend on what you want out of your experience here.

Is your objective to connect with other nomads and meet as many other travellers as possible? Do you want to learn Spanish? Or do you want to keep costs to a minimum?

Whatever your preferences are, the door to remote working in Spain has opened to thousands of non-EU workers thanks to a new digital nomad visa (also available to company workers who want to relocate) that will make the process for gaining residency and paying the right taxes much easier.

If you’ve already decided that Spain’s the place for you, but can’t decide on where, then we’re here to help. From the best places for co-working and digital nomad culture to the best place for cost of living and for integrating into Spanish culture, we’ve got you covered.

Best for co-working spaces – Málaga

Málaga is on the coast, it’s well connected, it’s stylish and has a growing digital nomad population. Photo: David Becker/Unsplash

According to the latest report on the Status of Coworking in Spain in 2020-2021, Barcelona has the most coworking spaces, but Málaga has the greatest offer of coworking spaces at the most affordable prices. According to the report, in 2021 the average price of a desk in a co-working space was €156 per month in the Andalusian city. Malaga also offers great weather, beaches, lots of art museums and it’s a great transport hub from which to explore the rest of Andalusia.

Best for connecting with other nomads – Barcelona

Barcelona is arguably Spain’s most international city. Photo: Mari Carmen Díaz/Pixabay

The biggest and most active digital nomad groups in Spain can be found in Barcelona as the city has the biggest concentrations of young foreign professionals in the country. Barcelona has the most co-working spaces in Spain and you’ll find digital nomad activities, meetings and events on almost every week in the Catalan capital, often listed on Facebook and Meetup. This could be everything from a simple networking event to a workshop on blogging or cryptocurrency. According to By Digital Nomads, a website to help remote workers who want to travel around the world, Barcelona was ranked number 10 in the 16 best places in the world for digital nomads in 2022. It’s an incredible city with so much to offer, but it does have some drawbacks.

Best for cost of living – Cáceres

Life in Cáceres and Extremadura as a whole is cheaper than in most of Spain. Photo: Manuel Torres García/Unsplash

Extremadura may not be on your radar as a digital nomad thinking about Spain, but with its low cost of living and great historic attractions, it soon may be. Cáceres is located in Spain’s western region of Extremadura, on the border with Portugal, and has some of the lowest numbers of both foreign residents and tourists, meaning it offers a lot of value for money. According to cost-of-living website Numbeo, a 1-bedroom apartment costs around €350 per month in the city of Cáceres. Remember this number will be slightly higher if you’re renting somewhere for less than a year, but you’ll still find it a lot cheaper than some of the more popular cities on our list. The government of Extremadura has ensured that the region has the necessary infrastructure and the firm commitment of its institutions to make it a place that is ready to welcome digital nomads.

Best for Spanish culture – Seville

If you’re fascinated by quintessential Spanish culture, Seville is the place to go to. Photo: V2F/Unsplash

If you really want to immerse yourself in Spanish culture – the type of culture that you’ve been expecting such as flamenco and tapas, then you can’t do much better than Seville. The city is also filled with architectural gems, from the Moorish Real Alcázar and La Giralda cathedral tower to the whitewashed houses of the barrio de Santa Cruz and the grand pavilions of the Plaza de España. Seville is also rising in popularity among digital nomads according to the Nomad List and has a significantly cheaper cost of living than other big Spanish cities such as Madrid and Barcelona.

Best for integrating with the locals – Oviedo

Immerse yourself in Spanish society in Oviedo or other less touristy towns and cities in northern Spain. Photo: Héctor Martínez/Unsplash

If your aim as a digital nomad is to integrate as much as you can into the local culture, then you’ll want to avoid big cities with lots of other digital nomads and foreigners. The capital of the region of Asturias could be a great option. Oviedo is classy, friendly and not on the tourist trail, so you’re sure to improve your Spanish quickly. The Asturian government launched a plan in 2022 to actively attract digital nomads by improving its telecoms network and offering with €211 million. But you don’t have to just focus on Oviedo, there are other beautiful places in Asturias offering similar with small foreign populations and lots of nature surrounding it, such as Gijón on the coast.

Best for warm weather seekers and nomad culture – Canary Islands

Fuerteventura is a great place to learn to surf. Photo: Eddy Billard/Unsplash

The Canary Islands of Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Tenerife are already popular destinations for digital nomads, largely thanks to their great weather throughout the year and nomad culture. Nomad List ranks Gran Canaria (and in particular its capital Las Palmas) as its top digital nomad spot in Spain for its cost of living, internet, fun and safety, followed closely by Fuerteventura and Tenerife which take spots two and three. All three of them are rising in popularity too and have lots of digital nomad events and meetups where you can connect with others. While most of mainland Spain gets cold in winter, the mercury in the Canary Islands hovers around 20C, meaning that you can continue to enjoy the archipelago’s nature and outdoor activities throughout the year.

Best all-rounder – Valencia

Valencia has it all, even the futuristic City of Arts and Sciences. Photo: Chris Holgersson/Unsplash

If you’re looking for somewhere with great weather, beaches, and a lower cost of living than the likes of Barcelona and Madrid, but still a great digital nomad community, many co-working spaces and lots of culture in terms of museums, then Valencia really covers it all. According to Nomad List, it has excellent scores for internet, fun and safety.

Best for a quieter town life – Cuenca

Find peace and tranquillity in beautiful Cuenca. Photo: Anastasia Borisova/Pixabay

Let’s face it, big cities like Madrid, Barcelona and Seville are full of culture and events, but they’re also extremely busy and noisy. If you’re looking for a quieter pace of life that’s more laidback, then Cuenca could be just the place. Located in central Spain in the region of Castilla-La Mancha, Cuenca is a stunning city, set atop a dramatic gorge and with ancient houses clinging to the cliff faces, known as the Casas Colgadas or Hanging Houses. Cuenca Town Hall has recently launched a new initiative called Cuenca Teletrabajo Friendly, which aims to make Cuenca the perfect city for remote workers and digital nomads to base themselves. There will be an online event on November 22nd at 10am Spanish time for people who want to learn all about it here.

Best for culture buffs – Madrid

Madrid is more expensive on average as it’s the capital, but it has so much to see and do that you’ll never be bored. Photo: Juan Gómez/Unsplash

If culture is the main factor you’re moving around the world, then it’s hard to find somewhere with more cultural spots than the Spanish capital – Madrid. Whether it’s art museums, live music, theatre or nightlife, Madrid has it all. It may be one of the most expensive cities to live as a digital nomad in Spain but it can’t be beaten for its infectious vibe. Madrid is also a great place to learn Spanish with countless language schools and is rising in popularity among remote workers, meaning you’ll find lots of digital nomad events and co-working spaces too.

Best for foodies – Granada

Eating out in Granada can be a daily thing as it’s so cheap and enjoyable. Photo: Hiki Liu/Unsplash

Cuisine may indeed be one of the reasons you choose to move to Spain and if that’s the case, then why not live in the famous free tapas capital of the country – Granada? That’s right, you get a free plate of tapa every time you order a drink in Granada and in some places, they’re so elaborate they’re almost like mini meals. Granada is also a great university city with a good atmosphere, lots of great bars and friendly locals. Add this to one of Spain’s best architectural sites – the UNESCO-listed Alhambra and you’ll soon see why it’s a good choice. Granada has a wide array of cheap co-working places and local authorities are looking to attract more digital nomads to its city and the surrounding villages.

