VISAS
Residency through passive income: Is Spain or Portugal better?
Spain's non-lucrative visa and Portugal's D7 visa are both designed for non-EU citizens to be able to live in these Iberian countries and are ideal for pensioners, but how do they compare? Which is better and offers more benefits?
Published: 16 November 2022 09:18 CET
Spain's nlv vs Portugal's D7 visa. Photo: Florian Wehde and André Lergier / Unsplash
WORKING IN SPAIN
Ten of the best cities for digital nomads to move to in Spain
With Spain set to launch a new digital nomad visa in 2023, many non-EU remote workers are now considering which Spanish city would suit them. Here are ten of the best places for digital nomads depending on their preferences.
Published: 15 November 2022 15:26 CET
