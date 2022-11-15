Read news from:
Spain’s haulier strike called off after one day 

The Spanish truck driver strike which kicked off on Monday and had threatened to cause supply chain problems ahead of Christmas has been called off by organisers citing “disproportionate threats” from within the industry.

Published: 15 November 2022 17:25 CET
Spanish media reported that the demonstrations and stoppages didn’t receive nearly as much support as had been forecast. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

In a statement published on Tuesday, Spain’s National Platform for the Defence of Transport announced that the truck drivers who had joined the stoppage would desist after just 37 hours. 

According to the group, most of the participants who took part in the protests received “disproportionate threats” from people within the sectors which they work for. 

They denounced a “relentless campaign of harassment on the part of shippers, associations that are part of the national transport committee, government unions, some media and a specific political party” in order to “try to intentionally discredit as much as possible the mobilisations”.

The National Platform for the Defence of Transport called the indefinite strike the previous week, and on the first and only day of strikes on Monday, truckers from around Spain joined the main demonstration in Madrid, which led to some isolated incidents of violence mainly involving punctured wheels.

Spanish media reported that the demonstrations and stoppages didn’t receive nearly as much support as had been forecast, with only around 1,100 protesters gathered in Madrid.

Other protests planned for other cities were called off due to a lack of participants and no major disruptions in deliveries were reported.

The strikes were announced after small transport companies and self-employed truckers criticised that agreements reached last March and ratified in August by the Spanish government have not been complied with. 

Among the agreed measures was a new law preventing them from working at a loss and a new package of direct aid for the sector of €450 million.  

Lorry drivers claim that wages have not risen and they are still working at a loss and that 250 Spanish transport companies are having to close every month.

The Spanish government has applauded “the return to normality” without the strike having threatened the country’s supply chain or caused the €600 million in daily losses that were expected in the worst-case scenario.

Spanish authorities deployed over 50,000 police to monitor the first day of the strike and “guarantee that the vast majority of carriers who want to work can do so,” Transport Minister Raquel Sanchez said Monday.

Major unions such as UGT and CCOO had also rejected the strikes, calling them “disproportionate” and “politically motivated”.

Airbus staff in Spain to strike for higher wages

Staff at aircraft manufacturer Airbus in Spain will begin an indefinite strike on Monday over demands for higher wages in response to soaring inflation, unions said Thursday.

Published: 27 October 2022 17:21 CEST
“The protest will start on October 31 and will end as soon as management is prepared to guarantee that workers do not lose purchasing power,” the three unions CCOO, UGT-FICA and ATP-SAe said in a statement.

They demanded a “fair salary increase” that recognises workers’ efforts in recent years and recalled that the European aircraft maker posted a record profit in 2021.

The strike announcement comes after Airbus on Monday announced a one-off payment of €1,500 for all employees in UK, France, Germany and Spain.

At the end of last year, Airbus employed over 126,000 people worldwide, including 12,000 in Spain at eight sites in the regions of Andalusia, Castilla La Mancha and Madrid.

Like other countries across Europe, Spain has been struggling with soaring inflation as a result of the fallout from the war in Ukraine and the reopening of the economy after pandemic-related lockdowns.

The country’s inflation rate stood at 8.9 percent in September, easing from 10.5 percent in August as energy prices fell.

