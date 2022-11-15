Read news from:
Spain fines drugmaker for grossly overcharging for medicine

Spain’s competition watchdog announced Monday it has fined Italian pharmaceutical firm Leadiant €10.2 million ($10.6 million) for selling a drug against a rare genetic disease at an excessive price.

Published: 15 November 2022 09:07 CET
SPAIN-HEALTH-MEDICINE
The price jumped from €46 for 100 pills in 2008 to nearly €14,000 euros in 2019, according to the Dutch competition watchdog. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

The National Commission for Markets and Competition, or CNMC, said the company had abused its dominant position as the only supplier in Spain of the only medication available in the country to treat Cerebrotendinous Xanthomatosis (CTX), a rare genetic disease.

There are fewer than 50 people in Spain who suffer from the disease and who must take the medication for life, according to the watchdog.

Leadiant had the exclusive rights to sell the active ingredient on which the drug is based and was charging Spain’s national health system 14 times the price of an “essentially identical” treatment it sold in the country until 2010, it added.

In addition to slapping Leadiant with the fine, the watchdog also ordered it to market the drug in Spain “at a non-excessive price” that will be negotiated with the health ministry.

Last year, Leadiant was fined 20 million euros in the Netherlands for charging an excessive price for the same medication.

The price jumped from €46 for 100 pills in 2008 to nearly €14,000 euros in 2019, according to the Dutch competition watchdog.

POLITICS

Thousands rally in defence of Madrid public healthcare

At least 200,000 demonstrators rallied in Madrid on Sunday in defence of the region's primary care, warning plans to overhaul the system would "destroy" local healthcare.

Published: 13 November 2022 14:10 CET
Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators rallied in Madrid on Sunday in defence of the region’s primary care services, warning plans to overhaul the system would “destroy” local healthcare.

On a sunny afternoon, huge crowds rallied at four points across the capital and marched on city hall in a mass protest under the slogan: “Madrid rallies in support of public healthcare and against the plan to destroy primary care services.”

Primary care services in the Madrid area have been under huge pressure for years due to a lack of resources and staff, with the situation worsened by poor regional management, unions say. A regional government spokesman said there were 200,000 people.

“Healthcare for all, your health should never depend on your wallet,” read one huge green banner as thousands of voices chanted “Public healthcare!”

The protest convened by local associations and municipalities takes aim at the health policies of the regional government of right-wing leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso — including a push for public-private healthcare partnerships and its restructuring of primary care.

READ ALSO: Why Spain is running out of doctors

The protest comes ahead of a planned strike by nearly 5,000 regional family doctors and paediatricians scheduled for November 21, due to “the overload of work, endless appointments and lack of time with patients.”

They will join an earlier strike by medical staff over the new model for non-hospital emergency centres, which have seen some offering only video consultations due to a lack of staff.

Speaking to reporters at the rally, Monica Garcia of the hard-left Más Madrid party said the health policy of the regional government, which is run by the right-wing Popular Party (PP), was destroying the public health system. “What they are doing is an unprecedented disaster,” she said.

“Ayuso needs to step up, listen to this demonstration and take political responsibility: either her health minister goes or she goes, or the whole Popular Party government goes,” she said. 

“There is a very simple way to retain professionals and that is to treat them well: give them contracts that are not just for a month, a week, a weekend. When a government is incapable of doing this, it is because there are political interests at work.”

