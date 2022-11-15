Food prices in Spain post record rise in October

In the four weeks before Christmas, the average rise in food prices is 11 percent compared to the previous month. With some products, the markup is up to 80 percent the usual price.

When you factor in that Christmas grocery shopping in 2021 was already 10 percent more expensive than the previous year, and that over the course of 2022 prices have continued on the up (15.2 percent higher than in 2021), you could find that having a festive feast will cost you a pretty penny.

According to a study by market experts Aecoc Shopperview, two out of every three consumers in Spain are planning to buy fresh produce several weeks ahead of Christmas to get better prices.

As the average family in Spain spends €200 on Christmas food, and this year households have paid €830 more for food in general due to inflation, you may want to consider following the early bird approach.

So what food products are marked up the most in the lead up to Christmas?

Spanish consumer watchdog OCU last year analysed the price rise of 15 popular Christmas foods in different Spanish cities and at different points in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

They found that overall fish and seafood were marked up the most in price. Goose barnacles (percebes) went up by 77 percent, hake (merluza) by 58 percent, clams (almejas) by 19 percent and sea bream (besugo) by 14 percent. Elvers (gulas), prawns (langostinos), scampi (cigalas), spider crabs (centollos) and oysters (ostras) are also renowned for price hikes.

The general recommendation when buying fish and seafood is to wrap it in cling film or another vacuum sealed option before putting it in the freezer so that it is preserved as best as possible and to prevent it from picking up the smell of other food. With big fresh crustaceans such as lobsters the advice is usually to first cook them before freezing them, but make sure to check the freezing recommendation of the specific product you’ve bought.

“Over Christmas, popular fish such as sea bream, sea bass and monkfish tend to double in price, so buying them now means significant savings,” Jesús Labrador, owner and chef of the Bebola restaurant group, told 20 minutos.

Prices of meats such as chicken or turkey on the other hand tend to be more stable, with the exception of mutton lamb (cordero lechal), which is highly sought after at Christmas in Spain.

Cold meats such as Iberian ham also become more expensive, as does champagne and cava. Interestingly, pineapple sees the biggest mark-up in the fruit and veg section over Christmas.

Popular nougat treat turrón will also be 10 percent more expensive on average this year, although no mark up in the last few weeks is expected.

There is one other consideration regarding Christmas food, its prices and its availability this year.

Spanish hauliers on Monday November 14th began an indefinite strike which in the worst-case scenario could lead to serious food and other shortages over Black Friday and Christmas.

It’s no surprise that many Spaniards are heading to the markets and supermarkets early to ensure that they get the food they’re after for this Navidad (Christmas).