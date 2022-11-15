Read news from:
Food prices in Spain post record rise in October

Food prices in Spain posted a record rise in October, keeping the cost of living painfully high even as lower energy costs spurred a drop in inflation, official data showed Tuesday.

Published: 15 November 2022 11:53 CET
The surging cost of food especially hits low-income consumers in Spain who spend a bigger chunk of their household budgets on groceries. (Photo by PIERRE VERDY / AFP)

Overall food prices climbed 15.4 percent from a year earlier, the biggest increase since the statistical series began in January 1994, according to the National Statistics Institute.

Food prices were up 2.3 percent over the previous month.

The cost of fresh vegetables jumped by 25.7 percent on an annual basis, eggs were up 25.5 percent, milk increased 25 percent and the price of grains rose 22.1 percent.

Food prices have risen globally since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February reduced grain shipments from one of the world’s top suppliers.

An extreme drought and consecutive heatwaves in Spain this year have also slashed agricultural output in the country, a leading producer of fruit and vegetables in the European Union.

The overall inflation rate slowed to 7.3 percent in October, down from 8.9 percent in September and moving further away from a 38 year high of 10.8 percent in July.

This was due to a drop in the price of electricity, which fell 22.5 percent over the previous month, and “to a lesser extent” a 6.4 percent fall in the cost of gas, the statistics institute said.

The surging cost of food especially hits low-income consumers who spend a bigger chunk of their household budgets on groceries.

Food banks have reported a surge in demand this year as the price of groceries has risen.

FOOD & DRINK

Which food should you buy early in Spain to save on Christmas costs?

In the leadup to Christmas, some produce goes up considerably in price, added to the already steep rise in food costs this year. So what festive food should you buy early to avoid the markup in Spanish supermarkets?

Published: 14 November 2022 13:29 CET
Which food should you buy early in Spain to save on Christmas costs?

In the four weeks before Christmas, the average rise in food prices is 11 percent compared to the previous month. With some products, the markup is up to 80 percent the usual price.

When you factor in that Christmas grocery shopping in 2021 was already 10 percent more expensive than the previous year, and that over the course of 2022 prices have continued on the up (15.2 percent higher than in 2021), you could find that having a festive feast will cost you a pretty penny.

According to a study by market experts Aecoc Shopperview, two out of every three consumers in Spain are planning to buy fresh produce several weeks ahead of Christmas to get better prices. 

As the average family in Spain spends €200 on Christmas food, and this year households have paid €830 more for food in general due to inflation, you may want to consider following the early bird approach.

So what food products are marked up the most in the lead up to Christmas?

Spanish consumer watchdog OCU last year analysed the price rise of 15 popular Christmas foods in different Spanish cities and at different points in the weeks leading up to Christmas. 

They found that overall fish and seafood were marked up the most in price. Goose barnacles (percebes) went up by 77 percent, hake (merluza) by 58 percent, clams (almejas) by 19 percent and sea bream (besugo) by 14 percent. Elvers (gulas), prawns (langostinos), scampi (cigalas), spider crabs (centollos) and oysters (ostras) are also renowned for price hikes. 

The general recommendation when buying fish and seafood is to wrap it in cling film or another vacuum sealed option before putting it in the freezer so that it is preserved as best as possible and to prevent it from picking up the smell of other food. With big fresh crustaceans such as lobsters the advice is usually to first cook them before freezing them, but make sure to check the freezing recommendation of the specific product you’ve bought.

“Over Christmas, popular fish such as sea bream, sea bass and monkfish tend to double in price, so buying them now means significant savings,” Jesús Labrador, owner and chef of the Bebola restaurant group, told 20 minutos. 

Prices of meats such as chicken or turkey on the other hand tend to be more stable, with the exception of mutton lamb (cordero lechal), which is highly sought after at Christmas in Spain. 

Cold meats such as Iberian ham also become more expensive, as does champagne and cava. Interestingly, pineapple sees the biggest mark-up in the fruit and veg section over Christmas.

Popular nougat treat turrón will also be 10 percent more expensive on average this year, although no mark up in the last few weeks is expected. 

There is one other consideration regarding Christmas food, its prices and its availability this year. 

Spanish hauliers on Monday November 14th began an indefinite strike which in the worst-case scenario could lead to serious food and other shortages over Black Friday and Christmas.  

It’s no surprise that many Spaniards are heading to the markets and supermarkets early to ensure that they get the food they’re after for this Navidad (Christmas). 

