FOOD & DRINK

Which food should you buy early in Spain to save on Christmas costs?

In the leadup to Christmas, some produce goes up considerably in price, added to the already steep rise in food costs this year. So what festive food should you buy early to avoid the markup in Spanish supermarkets?

Published: 14 November 2022 13:29 CET
seafood market tenerife
Seafood on display at a market in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Seafood and fish see the biggest price markets in Spain ahead of Christmas. Photo: Michal Mrozek/Unsplash

In the four weeks before Christmas, the average rise in food prices is 11 percent compared to the previous month. With some products, the markup is up to 80 percent the usual price.

When you factor in that Christmas grocery shopping in 2021 was already 10 percent more expensive than the previous year, and that over the course of 2022 prices have continued on the up (15.2 percent higher than in 2021), you could find that having a festive feast will cost you a pretty penny.

According to a study by market experts Aecoc Shopperview, two out of every three consumers in Spain are planning to buy fresh produce several weeks ahead of Christmas to get better prices. 

As the average family in Spain spends €200 on Christmas food, and this year households have paid €830 more for food in general due to inflation, you may want to consider following the early bird approach.

So what food products are marked up the most in the lead up to Christmas?

Spanish consumer watchdog OCU last year analysed the price rise of 15 popular Christmas foods in different Spanish cities and at different points in the weeks leading up to Christmas. 

They found that overall fish and seafood were marked up the most in price. Goose barnacles (percebes) went up by 77 percent, hake (merluza) by 58 percent, clams (almejas) by 19 percent and sea bream (besugo) by 14 percent. Elvers (gulas), prawns (langostinos), scampi (cigalas), spider crabs (centollos) and oysters (ostras) are also renowned for price hikes. 

The general recommendation when buying fish and seafood is to wrap it in cling film or another vacuum sealed option before putting it in the freezer so that it is preserved as best as possible and to prevent it from picking up the smell of other food. With big fresh crustaceans such as lobsters the advice is usually to first cook them before freezing them, but make sure to check the freezing recommendation of the specific product you’ve bought.

“Over Christmas, popular fish such as sea bream, sea bass and monkfish tend to double in price, so buying them now means significant savings,” Jesús Labrador, owner and chef of the Bebola restaurant group, told 20 minutos. 

Prices of meats such as chicken or turkey on the other hand tend to be more stable, with the exception of mutton lamb (cordero lechal), which is highly sought after at Christmas in Spain. 

READ ALSO: Turrón or tangerines? What Spaniards really eat and drink during Christmas

Cold meats such as Iberian ham also become more expensive, as does champagne and cava. Interestingly, pineapple sees the biggest mark-up in the fruit and veg section over Christmas.

Popular nougat treat turrón will also be 10 percent more expensive on average this year, although no mark up in the last few weeks is expected. 

There is one other consideration regarding Christmas food, its prices and its availability this year. 

Spanish hauliers on Monday November 14th began an indefinite strike which in the worst-case scenario could lead to serious food and other shortages over Black Friday and Christmas.  

It’s no surprise that many Spaniards are heading to the markets and supermarkets early to ensure that they get the food they’re after for this Navidad (Christmas). 

FOOD & DRINK

EXPLAINED: Spain’s beer culture and the emergence of craft brewers

If you walk into any bar in Spain and order a 'caña', you'll likely get a small light lager. But in recent years, a burgeoning craft beer scene has emerged. Here's what you need to know about the current state of affairs of 'cerveza' and some craft beer recommendations.

Published: 11 November 2022 15:03 CET
EXPLAINED: Spain's beer culture and the emergence of craft brewers

The view from abroad

When many people think of Spain, they have romanticised notions of drinking wine or sangría on a terraza in the sun somewhere.

Beer drinking countries, the stereotype goes, are the colder countries in Northern Europe. And there’s some truth to that – some of the biggest drinkers in Europe are the Czechs, Germans, Britons, and Irish. 

Do the Spanish like their wine? Of course. In fact, the average Spaniard drank 23.9 litres of wine in 2020, and Spain is also a massive producer of wine, boasting 969,000 hectares of vineyards – more than in both France and Italy and around 13 percent of all vineyards around the world.

But if you’ve lived or spent any time in Spain, you’ll know that Spaniards also love beer and that it’s actually far more common to see someone drinking a caña (a small glass of beer) in a bar than it is a glass of tinto.

Spanish beer culture

For as much as they love beer however, Spanish beer culture is a little more basic than in other countries.

More often than not, a Spanish person will ask for a caña without specifying what type of beer they want or what brand, something unthinkable in Northern Europe. 

That’s because for many Spaniards, beer is beer. And they love it – drinking between 40-50 litres of beer per head per year – but the Spanish beer market is mostly dominated by three major brewers: Heineken España, who produce Cruzcampo, San Miguel-Mahou, and Damm, who make Estrella Damm.

The most popular beers across Spain’s regions in 2021, with Estrella Galicia coming top of the podium. Map: datacentric.es

Sometimes, bars will only have one or two beers on tap (sometimes just one main tap and another of the same brand but alcohol-free, something popular in Spain) from the main commercial brewers and these are almost always lighter lagers. 

Regional differences

Beers also tend be quite regional in Spain.

If you’re drinking in Seville, for example, you’ll find almost every bar serves Cruzcampo.

In Madrid, there’ll be more Mahou Cinco Estrellas. In Valencia, it could be Turia or Aguila. Up in Galicia, most people drink Estrella. But as the map below reflects, there are other beers produced across the country, from Dorada and Tropical in the Canary Islands to Ambar in Zaragoza.

Spain’s main beers and the regions where they are brewed. Map: El Orden Mundial (CC BY-NC-ND 2.5 ES)

As we mentioned previously, Spaniards generally don’t drink pints like the Northern Europeans but rather smaller measures known as cañas, which in some parts of Spain are called zurito, corto or even penalti. They can vary in size depending on the region but usually they’re just 20cl.

If you want a big beer, you can order a jarra (jug), which can be even bigger than a pint. In Madrid, if you order a doble (double) you’ll get a beer that’s around 40cl. In the Basque Country, they call these bigger beers cañon.

Most bars generally have some form of 33cl bottled beer as well, often called un tercio, so you can always ask what cervezas de botella they have.

READ ALSO: ¡Salud! The different ways to say cheers in Spanish 

The rise of craft beers

The craft beer scene, long established in Northern Europe and the United States, is starting to take off in Spain.

In recent years, craft or artisan beers (cervezas artesanales) have grown in popularity in Spain and it’s more common than ever to find bars and restaurants that stock them.

According to the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition, in 2008 there were just 21 microbreweries in Spain. By the end of 2015, that number was 361, a huge increase of about 1,600 percent. In 2022 there are 420.

Catalonia is the region with the most craft breweries, followed by Andalusia and Castilla y León. It’s also possible to go on some guided tours of them and some craft beer tasting (Google visita guiada cerveza artesanal and your city or region to find ones close to you).

Data from the Artisan and Independent Beer Report revealed a 79.58 percent growth in Spanish craft beer production from 2015 to 2019, from 12.4 million litres to 22.4 million. 

Although craft beer is on the rise in Spain, only one in every 200 beers produced in Spain is currently artesanal.

Despite that, independent brewers are having their beers stocked and served in more supermarkets and restaurants than ever before in Spain, and the country’s big brewers are producing a wider variety of stout, IPAs and toasted beers to compete with them.

That means that if you don’t want una rubia (a blonde beer), you’ll probably be able to order another kind of cerveza in most bars and restaurants in Spain.

Six of the best Spanish craft beers to try

La Socarrada

This craft beer from Játiva (Valencia) stays true to Valencian culture and takes its name from the paella socarrat – the delicious crispy layer of rice at the bottom of paella. As you might expect, this beer has a toasted flavour, and rosemary and Mediterranean honey are added during preparation.

Don’t just take our word for it: La Socarrada has been internationally endorsed at the International Taste & Quality Institute in Belgium, the Dublin Craft Beer Cup, and the Commonwealth Cup in the United States. It’s also one of the few Spanish craft beers sold internationally.

Arriaca

Cervezas Arriaca started production as an artisan brewer in Yunquera de Henares (Guadalajara) in 2014, and success quickly followed. Arriaca beers have 30 national and international recognitions and awards, firmly establishing itself as one of the leading craft beer brands in Spain, producing varieties of blonde, Wheat, Rye, Radler, Session IPA, IPA, Imperial Red IPA, Imperial Russian Stout and Porter. It’s no wonder the brewers at Arriaca are some of the founding members of AECAI (Spanish Association of Independent Artisan Brewers).

Chula Sin

As you’ve probably noticed, alcohol-free beers (known as cervezas sin alcohol, or simply ‘una sin‘) are incredibly popular in Spain. Given their prevalence in Spain, it’s no surprise that the hipster breweries have also had a go at producing alcohol-free beers. A particularly good one is Chula Sin, the first non-alcoholic craft beer in Spain, made with a blend of the best malt and hops in Spain and balanced with American Hops for a taste so good you wouldn’t know it’s alcohol-free.

The Madrid brewers also have a delicious wheat beer called Cheli and a very strong ale called Ziva 2.0.

Unika Beers

This Catalan-based brewer is something for the foodies among us. Unika Beers are a little different, even by craft beer standards, and aim to produce beers with a gastronomic twist that accompany food. Their beers are featured on the menus of over 200 restaurants and cocktail bars, Unika beers are made from 100 percent natural ingredients – they even brew a gluten-free beer suitable for celiacs.

Basqueland Brewing

Basqueland Brewing produce award-winning beer on the outskirts of San Sebastián by the Bay of Biscay. Born in 2015, the Basque brewers are some of the most productive in Spain, creating around 80 new beers a year, and won the Brewer of the Year award in 2021 at the Barcelona Beer Challenge. 

Cerveza La Virgen

This Madrid-based brewer began in 2012 and by 2019 had established itself as a leader in the Spanish craft beer scene. La Virgen was named the Best Lager in Spain by the World Beer Awards for 4 consecutive years in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. 

