Valencia airport shuts as lightning strikes runway

Flights were halted at Valencia airport in eastern Spain on Saturday after lightning and heavy flooding struck the runway following hours of torrential rain, airport officials said.

Published: 12 November 2022 15:52 CET
Lightning
At least nine incoming flights were diverted to alternative airports. Photo by Jeff Wang / Unsplash

The storm, which began late on Friday, battered the eastern coastal region with high winds and heavy rain, with the downpour intensifying early on Saturday.

“Valencia airport’s runway is no longer operational after being hit by lightning. Repair work will start as soon as possible,” Spain’s airport operator AENA said on Twitter.

Spain’s air traffic control authority Enaire said all flights in and out of the airport had been suspended due to the storm.

“Heavy thunderstorms over Valencia airport have forced the suspension of all take-offs and landings,” it tweeted.

According to information posted by Valencia airport, at least nine incoming flights were diverted to alternative airports in Alicante, Barcelona, Ibiza and Madrid.

Runway closed

Flights were initially halted after the runway was waterlogged, the regional emergency services wrote on Twitter, citing airport officials.

“Valencia airport has had to close the runway due to water accumulation, according to the airport’s operations centre,” it said.

Footage reposted on Twitter by Valencia airport showed fast-moving floodwaters surging down a nearby road, washing over the bonnet of a parked car, while another clip showed hailstones hitting a plane.

Air traffic controllers said the airport was not expected to reopen until 5:00 pm (1600 GMT).

The storm also halted trains on several commuter lines in the Valencia area, state railway operator ADIF said, with the Valencian government saying several metro lines were also affected.

CONFIRMED: Spain had the hottest month of October on record

October 2022 was the hottest month of October in Spain since records started in 1961, the government said Monday after experts warned that unusually warm temperatures pointed to accelerating climate change.

Published: 8 November 2022 09:01 CET
The average temperature for the month was 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 Fahrenheit) — 3.6 degrees Celsius higher than the average temperature recorded in October between 1981 and 2020, the ministry for ecological transition said Monday.

Up until now the warmest October recorded in Spain was that of 2020 when the average temperature was 0.6 degrees above the average, and 2017 when its was 0.3 degrees above normal level, the statement added.

The unusually warm October follows a summer in Spain and much of Europe marked by repeated heatwaves which fuelled wildfires and worsened drought conditions.

The mild October kept outdoor terraces full across much of Spain while beaches were more crowded than usual for this month.

October 2022 was also especially dry in Spain, with 68 percent less rain that the normal level for the month, the ministry said.

This has been the fourth driest year in Spain since records started being kept.

Between January and October the country received an average of 355 litres of rainfall per square metre, 26 percent less than the normal level, the statement said.

Rubén del Campo, the spokesman for Spain’s meteorological service Aemet, told AFP at the end of October that the unusually warm temperatures were a sign of the “notable acceleration” in climate change over the past decade.

