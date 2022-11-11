Read news from:
AMERICANS IN SPAIN

Where Americans in Spain can celebrate Thanksgiving and buy US food

For Americans who live in either Madrid and Barcelona and wanting a taste of home, here are the restaurants in Spain that celebrate Thanksgiving and the shops where you can buy American food products.

Published: 11 November 2022 12:08 CET
For those wanting to cook a Thanksgiving meal at home in Madrid and Barcelona, fortunately you can buy American food products in specialised stores in both cities. Photo: Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash

Every November 24th, Americans in the US and around the world celebrate Thanksgiving.

Among them are the almost 40,000 Americans officially living in Spain.

READ ALSO: MAP: Where in Spain do all the Americans live?

Many may miss home on that day, longing to see their family and taste some of the traditional Thanksgiving food.

So it’s not uncommon for US nationals living in the same part of Spain to meet up and celebrate Thanksgiving together.

If you don’t fancy cooking this year, and you live in either Madrid or Barcelona, there are a number of restaurants that usually celebrate the day and serve Thanksgiving menus.

Here are some of the ones you can give a call to find out if they have a menú de Acción de Gracias and a table available for you this year:

Desencaja Bistro (Madrid)

Located in the Chamartín neighbourhood of Madrid, Desencaja Bistro’s Thanksgiving menu is only available on the day (Thursday 24th) but is available for both lunch and dinner for €42.

La Gamella (Madrid)

La Gamella restaurant next to El Retiro park is offering a Thanksgiving menu for €45, including roast turkey, all the sides, pumpkin pie, coffee and a drink. You can find La Gamella is on Calle de Alfonso XII, 4.

Puerto Lagasca (Madrid)

This restaurant in Madrid’s Chamberí neighbourhood has previously dished up a menu of stuffed turkey, accompanied by green beans, corn bread and blueberry sauce.

Nice To Meet You (Madrid)

Nice To Meet You usually offers a Thanksgiving menu with all the traditional trimmings, including clam chowder, stuffed turkey and sides, and pumpkin pie for desert. The menu is €35, but the highlight of eating here is the spectacular 360-degree views from its terrace.

New York Burger (Madrid and Barcelona)

The New York Burger chain has restaurants in Madrid (on San Germán, 5, Calle Recoletos, 4, Paseo de la Castellana, 89 and Miguel Ángel, 16), in Alcobendas (Avenida de Europa, 10) and also in Barcelona on Calla Pelayo, 5.

The menu includes turkey breast and thigh, turkey gravy, apple sauce and sweet potato puree. For desert is Banoffee pie with caramel and the menu is €50 for two or three people.

The American Club of Madrid

The American Club of Madrid also usually holds a Thanksgiving dinner event to bring Americans living in the capital together.

La Otra de Malasaña (Madrid)

From Wednesday 23rd of November until Sunday 27th, La Otra Bar offers a Thanksgiving menu for €45 that includes Clam Chowder, traditional turkey with sides, pumpkin pie and a bottle of wine between two people.

Hard Rock Cafe (Madrid, Barcelona, Seville)

Though the Hard Rock Cafe’s Spanish franchise are experiencing some financial difficulties, the classic American style restaurant-bar usually offers some kind of Thanksgiving menu. With restaurants in Madrid (C. de Preciados, 11), Barcelona (Plaza de Catalunya, 21) and Seville (C. San Fernando, 3), you can enjoy some American home comforts from the 24th-27th November. In the past the Hard Rock menu has included the traditional roast turkey breast with braised vegetables, sweet potato puree and blueberry sauce for €19.95, with pumpkin pie for desert (€6.95) and an Espresso Martini (€12.90).

Where to buy American food products in Spain

For those wanting to cook a Thanksgiving meal at home in Madrid and Barcelona, fortunately you can buy American food products in specialised stores in both cities. But when it comes to buying a turkey, you may be better off enquiring at your local carnicería (butcher’s).

Taste of America (Madrid)

This is a small chain of supermarkets selling American products with branches across Madrid. Click here for a full list of all their locations, but if you’re stocking up for a proper Thanksgiving dinner it might be best to head to their to their main store in the Chamberí district (Calle de Cea Bermúdez, 58-60.)

Sabores del Mundo (Madrid)

As the name might suggest (Flavours of the World) this isn’t a place that only sells American products, but with 400 American products in store, you’ll have a good chance of finding what you’re looking for. Find it on Calle del Doctor Gómez Ulla, 10.

The Shop (Pozuelo, Madrid)

The Shop, found on Avenida de Europa, 20, Local 6 Pozuelo de Alarcón, sells both British and American products.

Taste of America (Barcelona)

Taste of America has over 2.000 products and also hold cooking classes to help you prepare for Thanksgiving if you’ve lived in Spain for a few years and need a refresher. 

You can find Taste of America at C. Balmes, 322, and C. Aragó, 231, and there’s also a shop in Esplugues de Llobregat, C.Nord, 62.

You can also shop online on their website.

A Taste of Home (Barcelona)

A Taste of Home is predominantly an English product shop, but they do also sell American products. You can find them on C. Roger de Llúria, 53, and they also have a shop in Sitges on C. Sant Josep, 32.

Do you know of any other shops or restaurants we should add to this list? Please leave a comment below or let us know by email.

UNDERSTANDING SPAIN

Why does tap water taste strange in some parts of Spain?

If you live in Spain or spend time here, you've probably noticed that the tap water tastes pretty bad in some parts of the country. Why is that? And where in Spain is the best (and worst) tap water?

Published: 3 November 2022 11:28 CET
A common query of foreign tourists abroad is ‘can I drink the tap water here?’.

Often these kinds of instincts come from memories of over-protective parents on summer holidays, but fortunately for us it isn’t really a relevant one in Spain.

Despite what some overly cautious people might say, at least 99.5 percent of Spain’s water supply is safe to drink, according to the Spanish Ministry of Health.

In Spain there are over 1,200 dams and 100,000 kilometres of distribution network that supplies tap water across the country.

And it is heavily regulated and tested, experts say. According to the director general of the Spanish Association of Water Supply and Sanitation (AEAS) Fernando Morcillo, “it [water] is the food product that passes the most controls.”

Spanish tap water is, simply put, perfectly safe to drink and heavily tested.

READ ALSO: Drought forces water use rethink in Spain

The taste

Reassuring though it is that Spanish tap water is entirely drinkable and regularly tested, it doesn’t change the fact that there can be great variation in the taste depending where exactly in the country you are. 

So, why does the tap water taste a little strange in some parts of Spain when it should be odourless and tasteless? 

Speaking in general terms, water is collected locally in dams and swamps, and then filtered, chlorinated, and transported to wherever it is going before coming out of our taps.

The local geography of this process – that is, not only where you live but where your water is collected and where it passes through on its way – can have a big impact on how it tastes at the other end.

Water treatment also contributes to making it a ‘heavy’ tap water with hints of chlorine, and when it comes to desalinated seawater, leftover magnesium and sodium are common.

If you ask many Spaniards, they’ll tell you that the tap water is ‘bad’ or worse on the coast.

Tap water in places like Valencia, Alicante and Málaga usually has a chemical odour and taste and many locals prefer bottled water.

Why is that? After the filtering process, water on the way to the coast can pick up more sediment and chemicals. The taste of tap water has a lot to do with the terrain it is collected in and the type of earth and rock it passes through on the way to your house.

Let’s take the tap water in Catalonia, for example, which comes from one of two main sources: the river Ter and the river Llobregat.

The Ter has low levels of contamination, but the Llobregat does not. Therefore, if you drink water somewhere on the banks of Llobregat, it will have more of a noticeable chemical flavour than water from the Lobregat. 

Many people who live in Madrid swear they have the best tap water in Spain. Although not quite the best in the country, Madrileños are right that it’s better than most and it comes down to where the water passes through.

Unlike in Catalonia, Madrid’s Sierra de Guadarrama has an advantage over other areas because the stone is mostly made up of granite, which better facilitates the filtration of minerals.

Despite what some overly cautious people might say, at least 99.5 percent of Spain’s water supply is safe to drink, according to the Spanish Ministry of Health. Photo: Kaboompics/Pixabay.

Where the predominant rock in the earth is more calcareous, it will generally taste worse, since limestone is soluble and produces a very ‘hard water’ that doesn’t taste as good. That’s why the tap water in areas such as Alicante, Valencia and Murcia has a worse flavour, plus the fact that they are all coastal areas.

Talking in very general terms, if you were to draw an imaginary line that ran from Andorra diagonally across Spain all the way down to Cádiz, the ‘soft’ or better tasting tap waters will be the north of the line and the ‘harder’ waters the south and east of the line.

There are some exceptions, of course, depending on local geography and filtration processes. 

The best and worst

Spain’s consumer watchdog, the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU), took samples of the tap water in 62 municipalities across Spain and had them analysed for their degree of mineralization and ‘hardness’, their hygienic quality, and level of possible contaminants. They then produced a report ranking the results

So, where in Spain has the best quality tap water and which has the worst?

The best

Despite what many Madrileños will tell you, Spain’s best tap water isn’t in Madrid. According to the OCU’s testing, the highest quality tap water in Spain was found in:

  • Burgos – Tap water in the northern Castile and León municipality had very few minerals, no lime no contaminants of any kind.
  • San Sebastián – Another northern area, San Sebastian in Basque Country has water with very light mineralization and is excellent in all hygiene and pollution parameters.
  • Las Palmas – Surprisingly, despite being on an island, Las Palmas de Canarias snuck into the top three.

Generally speaking, and as outlined above, the broader Levant coastal area, as well as the Spanish islands, are generally the areas where locals say the tap water isn’t quite as good.

The worst

And what about the worst?

  • Lebanza – In Lebanza, Palencia, the OCU found the presence of E. Coli, an indicator of fecal and recent contamination, and was generally found to have a very poor water quality.
  • Ciudad Real: Tap water in the Castilla-La-Mancha city had traces of trihalomethanes, a substance that comes from the combination of chlorine with the organic matter of water during water purification. 
  • Palma de Mallorca: Hardly surprising as it’s an island, but the water in Palma de Mallorca proved to very hard and very mineralized, which gives a bad taste. The most worrying thing, though, was that the OCU’s testing found that it contained 26 mg/litre of nitrates. Inside the stomach, nitrates are transformed into nitrites, which can cause serious health problems for children.
  • Barcelona, Huelva and Logroño: all cities on or close to the coast, the OCU found a high presence of aerobic microorganisms in the water in all three.
SHOW COMMENTS