Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SPANISH POLITICS

Spain’s PM wants to update sedition law to ‘defuse’ tensions with Catalonia

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Thursday his government would present a bill to reform the criminal code by updating the offence of “sedition”, bringing it in line with European norms.

Published: 11 November 2022 08:56 CET
pedro sanchez sedition law
“I think it will be an initiative that will also help to defuse the situation in Catalonia,” Spain's PM Pedro Sánchez has said. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

The law garnered attention following the failed Catalan independence bid of October 2017, when Spain rounded up those involved in organising a banned referendum and charged them with a string of offences — including sedition.

In an interview with La Sexta television, Sánchez said his Socialist party and Podemos, its hard-left coalition ally, would present the initiative to parliament on Friday in a move that would “defuse” tensions in Catalonia.

“We are going to present a legislative initiative to reform the crime of sedition and replace it with an offence comparable to what they have in other European democracies such as Germany, France, Italy, Belgium and Switzerland,” he said.

The move would be “a step forward”, he said, revising a crime dating back to 1822.

“I think it will be an initiative that will also help to defuse the situation in Catalonia,” Sánchez added.

Sedition would be renamed an “aggravated public disorder”, with penalties similar to those “set out in the penal codes of European democracies”.

Separatists in the wealthy northeastern region have long clamoured for independence from Spain, but remain deeply divided over how to achieve it.

The failed independence bid sparked Spain’s worst political crisis in decades, with then-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and several others fleeing abroad to escape prosecution.

However, a dozen people were put on trial, and nine were convicted of sedition among other charges and sentenced to heavy jail terms. They were later pardoned.

Spain still wants to try Puigdemont and two others, and the proposed bill would not change that, Sánchez said.

“The crimes committed in 2017 will continue to be present in our penal code, although no longer as crimes of sedition… but as a new type of crime called aggravated public disorder,” he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WORKING IN SPAIN

Spain passes startups and digital nomad law

The Spanish Parliament has given the green light to a new startups law which will bring tax benefits and other perks to entrepreneurs, remote workers and digital nomads who want to live and work in Spain. 

Published: 4 November 2022 08:09 CET
Spain passes startups and digital nomad law

It’s been in the pipeline for 16 months, but on Thursday evening Spain’s Parliament finally approved its highly anticipated startups law, or Ley de Startups.

The legislation had already been greenlighted by Spain’s Commission for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, which made 271 amendments to the initial draft bill, as well as the Spanish Council of Ministers.

Its approval in the Spanish Parliament is a crucial step for the law to come into force, which is expected to be in January 2023, once the Senate has processed its parliamentary implementation.

The law was given the thumbs up in the Spanish parliament by 177 MPs, with 75 abstentions (by far-right party Vox and Catalan parties Junts and ERC) and 88 votes against (mostly from MPs belonging the right-wing PP who called for the law to be more far reaching).

This majority is expected to guarantee the legislation is ratified without trouble in the Senate in the coming weeks.

READ MORE:  When will Spain’s startups law actually come into force?

“It’s one of the most enjoyable moments I’ve experienced in the Parliament,” joked Economic Affairs Minister Nadia Calviño about the support the “pioneering” legislation has received from across the country’s political spectrum.

“It’s a law that will allow Spain to be at the forefront in the push and promotion of talent in this rapidly growing digital economy”.

Spain already attracts many foreigners from around the world thanks to its great climate and famed quality of life, but up until now it hasn’t been legally possible for many remote workers or digital nomads to work here without the correct visa or complex paperwork.

In 2015, Spain ranked among the worst OECD countries to start a business in, so the hopes are that the new law will change this reputation. 

The startups law will be open to anyone from the EU or third countries, as long as they haven’t been a resident in Spain in the previous five years, and it will allow workers to gain access to a special visa which can be renewed for up to five years. 

EXPLAINED: 15 things you need to know about Spain’s new law for startups and digital nomads

It will give startups and investors a reduction in Corporation Tax from 25 to 15 percent during the first four years and will also allow digital nomads and other remote workers to pay Non-Residents Tax (IRNR) than the regular income tax Spanish residents pay (IRPF), and at a reduced rate of 15 percent rather than 25 percent. 

The law also includes a new visa that will allow digital nomads to stay and work in Spain for a period of one year. Once it has expired, they will be able to extend it by requesting a residence authorisation as a remote worker for a further two years and then extend it again, up to five years.

What hasn’t been confirmed yet are the exact conditions and requirements digital nomads will have to meet, such as the minimum amount they’ll have to earn or the type of qualifications they might have to have. 

Some experts believe that the government will set this at around €2,000 per month.

It’s also not clear yet whether digital nomads will have to pay social security and be eligible for state health care or if they’ll have to get private health insurance to meet the requirements for the visa.

READ ALSO: Everything there is to know about Spain’s new digital nomad visa

SHOW COMMENTS