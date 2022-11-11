For members
FOOD & DRINK
EXPLAINED: Spain’s beer culture and the emergence of craft brewers
If you walk into any bar in Spain and order a 'caña', you'll likely get a small light lager. But in recent years, a burgeoning craft beer scene has emerged. Here's what you need to know about the current state of affairs of 'cerveza' and some craft beer recommendations.
Published: 11 November 2022 15:03 CET
Photo: Pixabay.
AMERICANS IN SPAIN
Where Americans in Spain can celebrate Thanksgiving and buy US food
For Americans who live in either Madrid and Barcelona and wanting a taste of home, here are the restaurants in Spain that celebrate Thanksgiving and the shops where you can buy American food products.
Published: 11 November 2022 12:08 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments