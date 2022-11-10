Read news from:
Spain to send two more air defence systems to Ukraine

Spain is to send Ukraine two more HAWK surface-to-air missile launchers on top of the four it has already dispatched to counter the Russian invasion, the Spanish government said Thursday.

Published: 10 November 2022 15:57 CET
A Hawk ground-to-air missile being launched. (Photo by SAM YEH / AFP)

“Two extra launchers will be sent” following a request from NATO, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said.

Madrid at the start of the month said it was sending anti-missile and air defence systems, including four HAWK missile launchers and an Aspide surface-to-air missile system.

“We are firmly committed to Ukraine because we understand that it is exercising its legitimate right to self-defence,” Robles said.

Her ministry said that 64 members of the Ukrainian military would be trained in the central Spanish city of Toledo from next week on deactivating explosives, mine clearance and sharpshooting.

Twenty-one other Ukrainian soldiers are being trained to handle 105/14 howitzers in the southern city of Almeria, it added, and another 19 have learnt how to use the Aspide air defence system.

The ministry says Spain is to train around 400 Ukrainian soldiers every two months.

Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine in February and Western countries have since rushed military aid to support Kyiv’s forces.

Spain’s fashion giant Inditex to sell its stores in Russia

Spanish fashion retailer Inditex said Tuesday it would sell its stores in Russia, seven months after the Zara-owner halted its operations in the country following the invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 26 October 2022 09:14 CEST
The Spanish fashion giant said it had reached an “initial agreement” to sell its business in Russia to Daher group, which has business interests in retail and real estate, it said in a statement.

“The transaction will mean the termination of Inditex’s operations in the Russian Federation,” the company said.

“If in future Inditex considers that new circumstances allow the return of the Group’s brands to this market, Inditex and the Daher group have the option of a potential collaboration through a franchise agreement.”

Inditex decided in March to shut its 502 stores and stopped online sales in Russia, one of its biggest markets after Spain, accounting for 10 percent of company sales.

It followed in the footsteps of some of the biggest Western brands which also suspended their operations in Russia after its invasion in Ukraine, including Inditex’s main rival H&M.

At the time Inditex said it would give its workforce of more than 9,000 people a special support plan.

The company said Tuesday that the sale of its business in Russia would enable the preservation of a “substantial number” of jobs through the transfer of leases, which will pass to brands owned by Daher.

A well-informed source who was not authorised to speak publicly told AFP that the United Arab Emirates-based Daher group is Inditex’s franchisee in the Middle East.

Inditex’s other brands include younger fashion chain Pull&Bear and upmarket label Massimo Dutti.

The company posted a net profit of €1.8 billion in the first six months of 2022, a 41-percent increase from the same period last year.

Inditex said the opening of new stores and rising online sales helped offset the closures in Russia.

It set aside 216 million euros in provisions in the first quarter to cope with the closures.

