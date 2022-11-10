Read news from:
Iran arrests Spanish woman taking part in protests

A Spanish woman is being held in Iran following the arrest of a Spanish football fan who set out to walk to the World Cup in Qatar, a diplomatic source said Thursday.

Published: 10 November 2022 16:19 CET
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran shows an Iranian police officer (C) raising a baton to disperse demonstrators during a protest for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran on September 19, 2022. (Photo by AFP)

“The Spanish embassy in Iran is aware of the two cases. It is following them and we are in close contact with the families”, the Spanish diplomatic source said, without providing further details.

The second Spaniard was identified as a 24-year-old woman by US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

It said on Wednesday that “an informed source close to her family told HRANA that she was arrested in recent days.”

Last month, the mother of Santiago Sánchez Cogedor said her son was being “held in Iran” after he dropped out of contact for several weeks.

Cogedor left his hometown near Madrid in January, hoping to make the epic journey on foot in time for the World Cup, which kicks off on November 20th.

Iran has been gripped by weeks of protests and a deadly crackdown after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody. She had been arrested by the notorious morality police for allegedly breaching the country’s dress code for women.

The Spanish national arrested in the last few days, who is called Ana Baneira, was detained after taking part in the demonstrations.

In September, Iranian authorities announced the arrest of nine other foreigners, including from Poland, Italy and France, allegedly in connection with the protest movement.

Rome announced that an Italian woman arrested at the end of September had been released on Thursday “after intense diplomatic work” and was preparing to return home.

The families of foreigners detained in Iran often choose to keep a low profile in the hope of securing their release.

Equatorial Guinea accuses Spain of election ‘interference’

Former Spanish colony Equatorial Guinea on Sunday accused Spain, France and the United States of "interference" in its presidential and legislative elections scheduled for November 20th.

Published: 7 November 2022 09:59 CET
President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who has ruled his country with an iron fist for 43 years, launched his bid for a sixth term this week in a first campaign event.

Equatorial Guinea, the last Spanish colony to claim independence from Spain in 1968, reproached the three countries after their diplomats attended a campaign event this week by one of the two opposition movements authorised to present candidates in the polls.

The foreign ministry described it as “interference in the country’s internal affairs” in a statement.

Obiang’s dominant Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) holds 99 of the 100 seats in the outgoing lower house of parliament and all the senate seats.

It was the country’s single legal political movement until 1991, when multi-party politics were introduced.

Running against Obiang are Andres Esono Ondo of the Convergence for Social Democracy party (CPDS) and Buenaventura Monsuy Asumu, who represents the Party of the Democratic Social Coalition.

In a tweet on Thursday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington was “concerned by reports of arrests and harassment of opposition members and civil society” and called on the government to hold “free and fair” elections.

“Equatorial Guinea can cultivate a more inclusive, peaceful, and democratic society by ensuring the expression of diverse political perspectives, a free and fair voting process, and the protection of the human rights of all individuals,” Price said.

Security forces have waged a ruthless campaign over several weeks including arresting opponents.

But the government says the detentions are part of a crackdown on a “plot” by the opposition to plan “attacks” on “gas stations, Western embassies and ministers’ homes”.

Obiang, 80, came to power in a 1979 coup and is the longest-ruling head of state in the world excluding monarchs.

He has never officially been re-elected with less than 93 percent of the vote.

More than 425,000 voters are registered for the polls out of a population of around 1.4 million.

The country possesses major oil and gas resources, but a majority of its 1.3 million people live below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.

