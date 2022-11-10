How much does it really cost to live in Spain’s Valencia?

If you’ve visited Valencia on holiday, you’ll know that Spain’s third city is a beautiful coastal place with great food, an international feel, the beach and Mediterranean just a short cycle or drive away, and an abundance of natural parks, famous museums and traditional towns nearby.

With a population of almost 800,000, Valencia is big enough to feel like a city but not as intimidating as its bigger neighbours Madrid and Barcelona can feel at times.

All in all, Valencia is a fantastic place to visit and live.

But don’t just take my word for it – in 2020 Valencia was named the most desirable city for foreign residents in the world by the Expat Insider Survey published by InterNations. In fact, over 100,000 foreigners have made the eastern Spanish city their home in recent decades, and for good reason.

Valencia has long been a popular holiday destination, but how much does it really cost to live in Valencia?

How does Valencia compare?

According to Expatistan, one of Spain’s most popular cost-of-living comparison site, overall Valencia is 15 percent cheaper than Madrid, and 14 percent cheaper than Barcelona.

For housing, Valencia is 19 percent cheaper than in the capital, and 22 percent cheaper than in Barcelona. For transport costs, Valencia is around 22 percent cheaper then Madrid, and 11 percent cheaper than in Barcelona.

According to calculations from Numbeo, the estimated monthly costs for a family of four in Valencia are €2,303, not including rent, and for a single person €652.71 not including rent.

As is the case anywhere in the world, prices vary depending on the barrio (neighbourhood) you live in not only for renting and buying property, but even how much you pay for a beer and sandwich. That being said, we can take a look at some average prices to get a better idea of how much living in Valencia actually costs.

Rent

According to Numbeo, Valencianos fork out just 27.7 percent of their monthly budget on paying rent.

Renting a one-bedroom apartment in the centre of Valencia costs an average of €759 a month. If you want something a little cheaper, travelling further from the city centre means you’ll be able to find one-bedroom apartments for an average of €565.

For a three bed in the city centre, you’d pay on average €1,369 a month, whereas a three-bedroom apartment on the city’s outskirts would set you back around €828 a month on average.

The cheapest barrios to rent in Valencia are generally considered to be:

Favara: sandwiched between Patriax and Jesús is the small barrio of Favara in the south of the city, where renters on average pay just €6.03/m2 – the cheapest rate in Valencia.

Torrefiel: this neighbourhood in the Rascanya district comes a close second, costing on average just €6.47/m2 to rent.

San Antoni: is Valencia’s third cheapest neighbourhood- up in the north of the city and neighbouring Rascanya – where rents average €6.67/m2.

Buying property

Buying a property in Valencia in 2022 costs an average of around €1,839/m2, which means that if you buy a 80/m2 apartment, it would cost you around €147,000.

That’s cheap – in fact, if we compare the average prices in Valencia to Madrid and Barcelona, you’ll realise just how affordable Valencia can be if you know where to look.

Let’s take, for example, Valencia’s most expensive neighbourhood, l’Eixample, in the city centre, which on average costs €3,024/m2 to buy. That’s quite a bit more than the city-wide average (in barrios further afield the average is around just €1,400/m2), but pales in comparison to the Salamanca district of Madrid (€6,149/m2) and the Sarrià – Sant Gervasi area of Barcelona (€5,228/m2).

Groceries

Like anywhere, prices depend on where you shop. Generally speaking, chain supermarkets like Mercadona, Masymas, and Consum are the cheapest, while larger supermarkets like Carrefour and El Corte Inglés are more expensive.

Looking at the average prices on Numbeo, in Valencia a kilogram of rice costs an average of €1.14. 12 eggs set you back €2.29, and a litre of milk €0.92. A kilogram of tomatoes (likely grow locally) costs an average of €2.00, and a kilo of potatoes just €1.58.

Of the more expensive products, a kilogram of chicken costs around €6.67, and €12.50 for a kilo of local cheese.

Eating out

Valencia is the birthplace of one of Spain’s most iconic dishes, paella, but has a thriving (and very affordable) gastronomical scene that boasts a mix Spanish classics and international cuisine.

A meal in an inexpensive restaurant in Valencia costs around €12, whereas a three-course meal for two people sets you back an average of €45.

For those of you who enjoy fast food, or use the classic ‘Big Mac Index’ to gage a city’s cost of living, a combo meal in McDonalds costs €8 on average.

Having a caña (a beer in a small glass) costs on average €2.45 whereas Spain’s classic menú del día three-course lunch menu is €12.80, similar to the national average.

Transport

A one-way ticket on local buses or metro costs around €1.50, a monthly pass €31.50 on average.

However, like in many parts of Spain, in recent months the Valencian local government have offered substantial discounts of public transport. The SUMA card, which integrates all the routes of of Metrovalencia, Metrobus, EMT and Cercanías, has been cut by a third. The cost of a 10 trip SUMA top-up in Zone 1 has gone from €8 to €5.60, and passes for Zones 1 and 2 from €12 to €8.40. A SUMA pass for Zone 3 normally costs €20 but is now just €14.

Those of you who have spent time in Valencia probably noticed that the city is absolutely covered in cycle lanes. Valencia is an incredibly bike friendly city, and the majority of people there (tourists and locals alike) use the public bike rental scheme Valenbisi. It’s also incredibly cheap – a weekly subscription costs just €13.30, and the annual pass is a steal at €29.21. The first 30 minutes are always free (and it must be said, most journeys in the city centre don’t take half an hour) and after that you pay around €1 or €0.50 per half hour after that, depending on your tariff.