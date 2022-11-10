For members
MOVING TO SPAIN
How much does it really cost to live in Spain’s Valencia?
Valencia is one of Spain's most popular destinations and considerably cheaper than Barcelona and Madrid. Valencia-based journalist Conor Faulkner breaks down rent, transport, grocery and other costs in this lively coastal city.
Published: 10 November 2022 17:03 CET
With a population of almost 800,000, Valencia is big enough to feel like a city but not as suffocating as its bigger neighbours Madrid and Barcelona can feel at times. Photo: Pixabay.
VISAS
Spain’s new digital nomad visa: Everything we know so far
Spain's new startups law offers tax benefits and a special visa to digital nomads and remote workers who move to the country. Here we analyse all the information available on this advantageous permit for non-EU nationals.
Published: 9 November 2022 13:33 CET
