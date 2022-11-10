Read news from:
How much does it really cost to live in Spain’s Valencia?

Valencia is one of Spain's most popular destinations and considerably cheaper than Barcelona and Madrid. Valencia-based journalist Conor Faulkner breaks down rent, transport, grocery and other costs in this lively coastal city.

Published: 10 November 2022 17:03 CET
With a population of almost 800,000, Valencia is big enough to feel like a city but not as suffocating as its bigger neighbours Madrid and Barcelona can feel at times. Photo: Pixabay.

If you’ve visited Valencia on holiday, you’ll know that Spain’s third city is a beautiful coastal place with great food, an international feel, the beach and Mediterranean just a short cycle or drive away, and an abundance of natural parks, famous museums and traditional towns nearby.

With a population of almost 800,000, Valencia is big enough to feel like a city but not as intimidating as its bigger neighbours Madrid and Barcelona can feel at times.

All in all, Valencia is a fantastic place to visit and live.

But don’t just take my word for it – in 2020 Valencia was named the most desirable city for foreign residents in the world by the Expat Insider Survey published by InterNations. In fact, over 100,000 foreigners have made the eastern Spanish city their home in recent decades, and for good reason.

Valencia has long been a popular holiday destination, but how much does it really cost to live in Valencia?

How does Valencia compare?

According to Expatistan, one of Spain’s most popular cost-of-living comparison site, overall Valencia is 15 percent cheaper than Madrid, and 14 percent cheaper than Barcelona.

For housing, Valencia is 19 percent cheaper than in the capital, and 22 percent cheaper than in Barcelona. For transport costs, Valencia is around 22 percent cheaper then Madrid, and 11 percent cheaper than in Barcelona.

According to calculations from Numbeo, the estimated monthly costs for a family of four in Valencia are €2,303, not including rent, and for a single person €652.71 not including rent.

As is the case anywhere in the world, prices vary depending on the barrio (neighbourhood) you live in not only for renting and buying property, but even how much you pay for a beer and sandwich. That being said, we can take a look at some average prices to get a better idea of how much living in Valencia actually costs.

Rent

According to Numbeo, Valencianos fork out just 27.7 percent of their monthly budget on paying rent.

Renting a one-bedroom apartment in the centre of Valencia costs an average of €759 a month. If you want something a little cheaper, travelling further from the city centre means you’ll be able to find one-bedroom apartments for an average of €565.

For a three bed in the city centre, you’d pay on average €1,369 a month, whereas a three-bedroom apartment on the city’s outskirts would set you back around €828 a month on average. 

The cheapest barrios to rent in Valencia are generally considered to be:

Favara: sandwiched between Patriax and Jesús is the small barrio of Favara in the south of the city, where renters on average pay just €6.03/m2 – the cheapest rate in Valencia.

Torrefiel: this neighbourhood in the Rascanya district comes a close second, costing on average just €6.47/m2 to rent.

San Antoni: is Valencia’s third cheapest neighbourhood- up in the north of the city and neighbouring Rascanya – where rents average €6.67/m2.

Buying property

Buying a property in Valencia in 2022 costs an average of around €1,839/m2, which means that if you buy a 80/m2 apartment, it would cost you around €147,000.

That’s cheap – in fact, if we compare the average prices in Valencia to Madrid and Barcelona, you’ll realise just how affordable Valencia can be if you know where to look.

Let’s take, for example, Valencia’s most expensive neighbourhood, l’Eixample, in the city centre, which on average costs €3,024/m2 to buy. That’s quite a bit more than the city-wide average (in barrios further afield the average is around just €1,400/m2), but pales in comparison to the Salamanca district of Madrid (€6,149/m2) and the Sarrià – Sant Gervasi area of Barcelona (€5,228/m2).

Groceries

Like anywhere, prices depend on where you shop. Generally speaking, chain supermarkets like Mercadona, Masymas, and Consum are the cheapest, while larger supermarkets like Carrefour and El Corte Inglés are more expensive.

Looking at the average prices on Numbeo, in Valencia a kilogram of rice costs an average of €1.14. 12 eggs set you back €2.29, and a litre of milk €0.92. A kilogram of tomatoes (likely grow locally) costs an average of €2.00, and a kilo of potatoes just €1.58.

Of the more expensive products, a kilogram of chicken costs around €6.67, and €12.50 for a kilo of local cheese.

Eating out

Valencia is the birthplace of one of Spain’s most iconic dishes, paella, but has a thriving (and very affordable) gastronomical scene that boasts a mix Spanish classics and international cuisine.

A meal in an inexpensive restaurant in Valencia costs around €12, whereas a three-course meal for two people sets you back an average of €45.

For those of you who enjoy fast food, or use the classic ‘Big Mac Index’ to gage a city’s cost of living, a combo meal in McDonalds costs €8 on average.

Having a caña (a beer in a small glass) costs on average €2.45 whereas Spain’s classic menú del día three-course lunch menu is €12.80, similar to the national average.

Transport

A one-way ticket on local buses or metro costs around €1.50, a monthly pass €31.50 on average. 

However, like in many parts of Spain, in recent months the Valencian local government have offered substantial discounts of public transport. The SUMA card, which integrates all the routes of of Metrovalencia, Metrobus, EMT and Cercanías, has been cut by a third. The cost of a 10 trip SUMA top-up in Zone 1 has gone from €8 to €5.60, and passes for Zones 1 and 2 from €12 to €8.40. A SUMA pass for Zone 3 normally costs €20 but is now just €14. 

Those of you who have spent time in Valencia probably noticed that the city is absolutely covered in cycle lanes. Valencia is an incredibly bike friendly city, and the majority of people there (tourists and locals alike) use the public bike rental scheme Valenbisi. It’s also incredibly cheap – a weekly subscription costs just €13.30, and the annual pass is a steal at €29.21. The first 30 minutes are always free (and it must be said, most journeys in the city centre don’t take half an hour) and after that you pay around €1 or €0.50 per half hour after that, depending on your tariff. 

VISAS

Spain’s new digital nomad visa: Everything we know so far

Spain's new startups law offers tax benefits and a special visa to digital nomads and remote workers who move to the country. Here we analyse all the information available on this advantageous permit for non-EU nationals.

Published: 9 November 2022 13:33 CET
Spain's new digital nomad visa: Everything we know so far

Perhaps the most interesting draw of Spain’s new startups law is the creation of an exclusive visa for digital nomads.

In a nutshell, it will grant non-EU freelancers and remote workers entry and residency rights in Spain, with less bureaucratic obstacles than there currently are and enticing tax benefits.

There are plenty of other perks that Spain’s new law startups law will bring to foreign entrepreneurs, investors and startups (you can read about it in the link directly below).

But in this article we will focus on the new law for digital nomads and remote workers, what we know so far and what still has to be confirmed before the bill is approved by the Senate and comes into force in January 2023.

The new legislation defines digital nomads as “people whose jobs allow them to work remotely and change residence regularly”. This may not seem particularly groundbreaking, but their recognition in the eyes of Spanish law is what has allowed for a new visa and tax category to be created. 

A new digital nomad visa   

The digital nomad visa, referred to officially as the international remote worker visa (visado para teletrabajadores de carácter internacional), is part of the new startups law which is expected to come into force in early 2023. 

This visa is particularly promising for non-EU digital nomads from countries such as the UK, US or Australia for example, as until now getting a residency permit to live and work remotely from Spain hasn’t been at all easy, with the best option being to apply for the self-employment visa which requires a business plan, proof of funds and guaranteed earnings and more. 

It will also be available for remote workers with a contract for an overseas company, so it’s not just digital nomads who freelance for several clients who can apply.

The Spanish government wants to remove the existing bureaucratic hurdles these international workers face in a bid to make “Spain a paradise for talent”.

The visa will initially be available for a period of one year, but it can then be renewed until reaching five years in Spain, at which point it will be possible to apply for permanent residency.

One of the visa’s requirements will be that applicants must earn at least 80 percent of their income from foreign companies.

It will also be necessary for those applying for the digital nomad visa to not have lived (been fiscal residents) in Spain for the previous five years.

International companies will be able to request a residency permit through the digital nomad visa for non-EU remote workers they wish to relocate to Spain, but these will have to be deemed highly qualified with either graduate and/or postgraduate studies or three years of relevant experience.

Applicants will also be able to get residency rights for their partner and children, although the specifics have not yet been released.

Spain’s Secretary of State for Digitization will work together with the country’s regional governments to implement this visa in the next three months. 

Taxes

It’s widely reported that Spain’s tax regime has dissuaded many international workers from setting up shop in the country up until now.

The new startups law addresses this with fiscal benefits for remote workers and digital nomads that move to Spain. In fact, they will pay less income tax than self-employed and contract workers that already live and work in the country.

New digital nomads will be able to pay Non-Residents Tax (IRNR) rather than the regular income tax (IRPF) Spain’s resident workers pay. Non-Resident Tax was previously only applicable to non-residents such as second-home owners, but an exception has now been made for digital nomad visa holders even if they spend more than 183 days a year in Spain and are therefore technically fiscal residents.

Furthermore, IRNR is generally 25 percent in Spain but this will be reduced to 15 percent for digital nomads and remote workers as long as they earn below €600,000 a year. 

Again, they will have to demonstrate that less than 20 percent of their income comes from companies based in Spain for this IRNR tax to apply.

This favourable tax rate will be available to them for four years. 

Minimum earnings and healthcare access still unknown

As mentioned earlier, Spain’s startups law is not in force yet. It’s at the final stage after being given the green light by the Committee on Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, the Spanish Cabinet and the Spanish Parliament.

The bill now only needs to be ratified by the Spanish Senate before being published in Spain’s State Bulletin and therefore being in effect, the expected date of which is on January 1st 2023.

By that point, some of the doubts that still exist about the digital nomad visa and its conditions should be clarified. 

One of these is if applicants will need to meet minimum income requirements to apply. It has been reported that this will be around the €2,000-a-month mark.

Another doubt that remains is what access digital nomad visa holders will have to healthcare in Spain. Will they need to get a private healthcare scheme as is required for non-lucrative visa applicants which can be expensive especially if you have pre-existing conditions? Will they be able to pay social security fees or the convenio especial pay-in scheme to access public healthcare? None of this has yet been mentioned by the Spanish government.

