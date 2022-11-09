Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

VISAS

Spain’s new digital nomad visa: Everything you need to know

Spain's new startups law offers tax benefits and a special visa to digital nomads and remote workers who move to the country. Here we analyse all the information available on this advantageous permit for non-EU nationals.

Published: 9 November 2022 13:33 CET
digital nomad visa spain
Here's what remote workers and digital nomads need to know about Spain's new visa and tax breaks for them. Photo: Claudio CRUZ / AFP

Perhaps the most interesting draw of Spain’s new startups law is the creation of an exclusive visa for digital nomads.

In a nutshell, it will grant non-EU freelancers and remote workers entry and residency rights in Spain, with less bureaucratic obstacles than there currently are and enticing tax benefits.

There are plenty of other perks that Spain’s new law startups law will bring to foreign entrepreneurs, investors and startups (you can read about it in the link directly below).

READ MORE: 15 things you need to know about Spain’s new startups law

But in this article we will focus on the new law for digital nomads and remote workers, what we know so far and what still has to be confirmed before the bill is approved by the Senate and comes into force in January 2023.

The new legislation defines digital nomads as “people whose jobs allow them to work remotely and change residence regularly”. This may not seem particularly groundbreaking, but their recognition in the eyes of Spanish law is what has allowed for a new visa and tax category to be created. 

A new digital nomad visa   

The digital nomad visa, referred to officially as the international remote worker visa (visado para teletrabajadores de carácter internacional), is part of the new startups law which is expected to come into force in early 2023. 

This visa is particularly promising for non-EU digital nomads from countries such as the UK, US or Australia for example, as until now getting a residency permit to live and work remotely from Spain hasn’t been at all easy, with the best option being to apply for the self-employment visa which requires a business plan, proof of funds and guaranteed earnings and more. 

It will also be available for remote workers with a contract for an overseas company, so it’s not just digital nomads who freelance for several clients who can apply.

The Spanish government wants to remove the existing bureaucratic hurdles these international workers face in a bid to make “Spain a paradise for talent”.

The visa will initially be available for a period of one year, but it can then be renewed until reaching five years in Spain, at which point it will be possible to apply for permanent residency.

One of the visa’s requirements will be that applicants must earn at least 80 percent of their income from foreign companies.

It will also be necessary for those applying for the digital nomad visa to not have lived (been fiscal residents) in Spain for the previous five years.

International companies will be able to request a residency permit through the digital nomad visa for non-EU remote workers they wish to relocate to Spain, but these will have to be deemed highly qualified with either graduate and/or postgraduate studies or three years of relevant experience.

Applicants will also be able to get residency rights for their partner and children, although the specifics have not yet been released.

Spain’s Secretary of State for Digitization will work together with the country’s regional governments to implement this visa in the next three months. 

Taxes

It’s widely reported that Spain’s tax regime has dissuaded many international workers from setting up shop in the country up until now.

The new startups law addresses this with fiscal benefits for remote workers and digital nomads that move to Spain. In fact, they will pay less income tax than self-employed and contract workers that already live and work in the country.

New digital nomads will be able to pay Non-Residents Tax (IRNR) rather than the regular income tax (IRPF) Spain’s resident workers pay. Non-Resident Tax was previously only applicable to non-residents such as second-home owners, but an exception has now been made for digital nomad visa holders even if they spend more than 183 days a year in Spain and are therefore technically fiscal residents.

Furthermore, IRNR is generally 25 percent in Spain but this will be reduced to 15 percent for digital nomads and remote workers as long as they earn below €600,000 a year. 

Again, they will have to demonstrate that less than 20 percent of their income comes from companies based in Spain for this IRNR tax to apply.

This favourable tax rate will be available to them for four years. 

READ ALSO: What the experts think of Spain’s new law for startups and digital nomads

Minimum earnings and healthcare access still unknown

As mentioned earlier, Spain’s startups law is not in force yet. It’s at the final stage after being given the green light by the Committee on Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, the Spanish Cabinet and the Spanish Parliament.

The bill now only needs to be ratified by the Spanish Senate before being published in Spain’s State Bulletin and therefore being in effect, the expected date of which is on January 1st 2023.

By that point, some of the doubts that still exist about the digital nomad visa and its conditions should be clarified. 

One of these is if applicants will need to meet minimum income requirements to apply. It has been reported that this will be around the €2,000-a-month mark.

Another doubt that remains is what access digital nomad visa holders will have to healthcare in Spain. Will they need to get a private healthcare scheme as is required for non-lucrative visa applicants which can be expensive especially if you have pre-existing conditions? Will they be able to pay social security fees or the convenio especial pay-in scheme to access public healthcare? None of this has yet been mentioned by the Spanish government.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WORKING IN SPAIN

What the experts think about Spain’s new law for startups and digital nomads

Spain’s highly anticipated startups law was finally approved last week, but do Spanish entrepreneurs, business associations and commentators think it's really as good as the government is claiming?

Published: 8 November 2022 13:40 CET
What the experts think about Spain's new law for startups and digital nomads

There have been discussions about Spain’s new startups law and digital nomad visa for the last 16 months, but on November 3rd the legislation was finally approved by the Spanish Parliament and is expected to come into force in January 2023.

Simply put, the law aims to attract international investors, digital nomads and new companies to Spain with visa incentives, tax breaks, fewer bureaucratic hoops and other benefits.

Among its main perks are that startups and investors will get a reduction in Corporation Tax and the legislation will also include a new visa that will allow digital nomads to stay and work in Spain for a period of one year and then extend it up to five years.

READ MORE: 15 things you need to know about Spain’s new startups law

In 2015, Spain ranked among the worst OECD countries to start a business in, and seven years on entrepreneurs and business owners are still complaining about the lack of support and facilities, complicated tax models and high social security fees.

Noting the need for change, the law passed with an overwhelming majority in parliament. 177 MPs voted in favour, with 75 abstentions (by far-right party Vox and Catalan parties Junts and ERC) and 88 votes against (mostly from MPs belonging the right-wing PP).

Spain’s ruling left-wing coalition government has understandably applauded the approval of the new startups law, referring to it as “pioneering” and “important”. But how has Spain’s business community reacted to the news?

Positive reactions

Many entrepreneurs and business owners have reacted positively to the news, noting that this law has been a long time coming.

The Spanish Association of Startups (AES), the Spanish Association of the Digital Economy (ADigital), Capital for a Sustainable Future (SpainCap), Endeavor, the Cotec Foundation, Startup Valencia, South Summit, Tech Barcelona and the Spanish Association of Biocompanies (AseBio) have all celebrated the approval of the law and referred to it as “a very important step for the Spanish entrepreneurial ecosystem and our economy as a whole”.

“The Spanish government has shown awareness when taking note of the demands of the sector and has approved a bill with a very similar structure to what we proposed,” the associations said in a joint statement.

Juan López, partner of Kibo Ventures financial advisors in Madrid, told Business Insider: “It’s not a law that has been passed in dribs and drabs and in bad faith by a single party. For us, the best news is that the startups (law) creates consensus, which means that it is a great time for startups”.  

Joan Jofra, Platform Director at venture capital company Seaya echoed these sentiments by saying: “The process itself has been a success. We have achieved a public debate that has united the business ecosystem. There were associations, entrepreneurs, investors and large companies in the Spanish Parliament; this law is very unifying.

“We now have a Spanish government which understands what it is to set up a business. It’s an everchanging business environment and there will be new challenges but the important thing is to find ways to adapt to them.”

Íñigo Peña, CEO of Tetuan Valley, an early-stage startup operating in Madrid told the website: “Of course, the law provides a little hope to everyone. The simple fact of defining what a startup is, is already a big step. It was difficult to compete with other countries that have more flexible legislation. If we want to compete with hubs like England, France and Germany you have to have the same tools”.  

Shortcomings and criticism

While most commentators seem to be in favour of the new law, several Spanish business news outlets and politicians have been pointing out its downsides too.

An opinion piece in El Periódico de España stated: “It is true that the law has shortcomings, such as the fact that five years is too short a period to define a startup, or that the regulatory ability of Spain’s regions should be taken into account, but the comparison with the current framework makes this law necessary and timely…. Although a similar awareness is lacking regarding other companies that are not startups, that are just as or more crucial for employment and economic growth in the country”.

Spain’s right-wing Popular Party was the outlier in the parliamentary vote on the startups law, with most of its MPs voting against the legislation for not being far reaching enough. PP MP Victor Píriz said the law was “shy on tax benefits for startups”. Far-right party Vox abstained, claiming the ruling Socialists vetoed certain amendments which could have helped Spanish business owners, self-employed workers and SMEs.

Centre-right party Ciudadanos voted in favour of the legislation, but its MP María Muñoz said it comes “a bit late”. The Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) also supported the bill but referred to it as “watered down”.

Spain’s media has also been weighing in on the debate.

Financial newspaper El Economista believes that the real problem with the law is that it does not distinguish between self-employed workers (autónomos) and those who work remotely for a company, who in addition to being digital nomads would be corporate nomads, and therefore often fall into a kind of legal limbo. 

Furthermore, tech website Xataka argues that it will take more than a visa for Spain to become a good place for digital nomads and investors. They wrote that “To promote the startup ecosystem in our country, many changes are still needed”. They go on to explain that Spain is a paradise, except when it comes to tax matters. “Our country offers an excellent environment for remote working, but the economic conditions are not so attractive”, they added.  

SHOW COMMENTS