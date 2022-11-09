For members
VISAS
Spain’s new digital nomad visa: Everything you need to know
Spain's new startups law offers tax benefits and a special visa to digital nomads and remote workers who move to the country. Here we analyse all the information available on this advantageous permit for non-EU nationals.
Published: 9 November 2022 13:33 CET
Here's what remote workers and digital nomads need to know about Spain's new visa and tax breaks for them. Photo: Claudio CRUZ / AFP
WORKING IN SPAIN
What the experts think about Spain’s new law for startups and digital nomads
Spain’s highly anticipated startups law was finally approved last week, but do Spanish entrepreneurs, business associations and commentators think it's really as good as the government is claiming?
Published: 8 November 2022 13:40 CET
