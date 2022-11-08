Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

CONFIRMED: Spain had the hottest month of October on record

October 2022 was the hottest month of October in Spain since records started in 1961, the government said Monday after experts warned that unusually warm temperatures pointed to accelerating climate change.

Published: 8 November 2022 09:01 CET
CONFIRMED: Spain had the hottest month of October on record
Cyclists ride on Barceloneta beach, in Barcelona on October 27, 2022. - After a summer marked by heat waves and devastating fires, Spain still faces exceptionally high temperatures at the end of October. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

The average temperature for the month was 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 Fahrenheit) — 3.6 degrees Celsius higher than the average temperature recorded in October between 1981 and 2020, the ministry for ecological transition said Monday.

Up until now the warmest October recorded in Spain was that of 2020 when the average temperature was 0.6 degrees above the average, and 2017 when its was 0.3 degrees above normal level, the statement added.

The unusually warm October follows a summer in Spain and much of Europe marked by repeated heatwaves which fuelled wildfires and worsened drought conditions.

The mild October kept outdoor terraces full across much of Spain while beaches were more crowded than usual for this month.

October 2022 was also especially dry in Spain, with 68 percent less rain that the normal level for the month, the ministry said.

This has been the fourth driest year in Spain since records started being kept.

Between January and October the country received an average of 355 litres of rainfall per square metre, 26 percent less than the normal level, the statement said.

Rubén del Campo, the spokesman for Spain’s meteorological service Aemet, told AFP at the end of October that the unusually warm temperatures were a sign of the “notable acceleration” in climate change over the past decade.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CLIMATE CRISIS

Activists glue hands to Goya frames at Spain’s Prado museum

The two environmental activists stuck themselves to the frames of Goya's famous 'Las Majas' paintings in Madrid's El Prado and scrawled graffiti referencing the "+ 1.5C" global temperature target on the wall.

Published: 5 November 2022 15:41 CET
Activists glue hands to Goya frames at Spain's Prado museum

Two climate activists from a group known as ‘Futuro Vegetal’ on Saturday each glued a hand to the frames of two paintings by Spanish master Francisco Goya at the Prado museum in Madrid, police said.

Though the protest did not damage either painting, the protesters scrawled “+1.5C” on the wall between the two artworks in reference to the Paris Agreement target of capping warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Both activists were detained, police said.

The incident comes amid a wave of art gallery focused protests across Europe in recent weeks, including two protesters who threw tomato soup over Van Gogh’s iconic Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London in October, and Italian activists glueing themselves to artworks.

READ ALSO: Why are protesters glueing themselves to Italian artworks?

Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion posted a video online showing the two activists each with a hand fixed on a painting before the museum’s security officials move in.

The group said the two artworks in question were “The Naked Maja” and “The Clothed Maja.” The action was a protest in the face of rising world temperatures which will “provoke an unstable climate with serious consequences for all the planet”, the group said in a statement in Spanish.

It is the latest in a number of similar protests by climate activists targeting famous artworks in European cities. On Friday, a group splashed pea soup onto a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece in Rome. “The Sower”, an 1888 painting by the Dutch artist depicting a farmer sowing his land under a dominating sun, was exhibited behind glass and undamaged. Four activists were arrested, according to news reports.

The climate activists from Last Generation called their protest “a desperate and scientifically grounded cry that cannot be understood as mere vandalism.” They warned the protest would continue until more attention was paid to climate change.

Other actions have seen cake or mashed potatoes used in recent weeks.They have targeted masterpieces such as the “Mona Lisa” by Leonardo da Vinci in the Louvre in Paris or “Girl with a Pearl Earring” by Johannes Vermeer at The Hague’s Mauritshuis museum.

All of those paintings were covered by glass and were undamaged.

SHOW COMMENTS