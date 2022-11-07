Read news from:
Renting in Spain: When can a landlord legally kick out a tenant?

What legitimate reasons can a property owner in Spain give to ask their tenant to leave?

Published: 7 November 2022 09:28 CET
Generally speaking, the breaching of any clause of the rental contract is justifiable grounds for evicting a tenant in Spain. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

There are good and bad landlords in Spain, and there also are good and bad tenants. Sometimes, the decision to end a rental agreement comes as a result of other reasons.

Either way, tenants and landlords alike may at some point need to consider the conditions under which a landlord can break the rental contract and require their tenants to leave. 

Here are the reasons which according to Spanish law can be given to end a rental agreement:

Not paying rent

An obvious one, as this is the tenant’s main contractual responsibility. If you don’t pay the rent, the landlord is within their rights to evict you if the payments break any late-payment agreements you might have. Be sure to check the contract, and as a landlord it may be worth getting rental default insurance if this happens.

Animals at home

Many rental contracts include clauses specifying whether the tenant can have pets in the house. Some landlords are happy to have pets, but if they specify that he or she doesn’t want animals in their property and the tenant breaks the terms of the contract, the landlord is within their rights to evict them.

Termination of the contract

When the rental contract actually ends, the tenant is obliged to leave the property. In this sense, the owner must communicate, at least 30 days in advance, his willingness not to renew the rental agreement. Otherwise, the lease will be extended.

Subletting

Most rental contacts in Spain expressly forbid the subletting of properties or rooms in the contract. If the tenant isn’t contractually allowed but sublets the property anyway, they can be kicked out.

Not keeping to ‘comunidad‘ rules

If a tenant doesn’t respect the rules of ‘la comunidad‘ (like a homeowner’s association) in the building where the rented property is located, the landlord could be within their rights to evict them. Often the landlord may be friendly with el presidente of the homeowner’s association, and violations could include any number of things, but generally relates to behaviour that is annoying, unhealthy, harmful, or dangerous to other residents.

In those cases, la communidad itself could initiate legal action against the tenant with the aim of immediately evicting the tenant.

Illegal activities

It almost goes without saying, but if a tenant is undertaking illegal or illicit activities in the property the landlord is well within their rights to terminate the contract and kick the tenant out.

Doing work on the house

Tenants cannot carry out major works on the property without the express written consent of the owner. Any refurbishments that alter the configuration of the house (including storage rooms and parking spaces) must be agreed to in advance by the landlord. Otherwise, the tenant could be forced to repair the damage, and will likely have their rental contract terminated.

Purchase/sale of the property

If a landlord sells the property, the new owner can evict the tenant if they wish. If that does happen, tenants do have some legal rights and can’t be turfed out onto the street immediately – they can usually stay for a maximum of three months from when the property is sold.

The landlord needs the property

If the landlord or any of his or her family members (by blood, adoption or ex-husbands and wives) need the property for themselves, they must inform the tenant and grant them a two-month period to vacate the property.

For this to be possible, the Urban Leases Law requires that at least one year of validity of contract has elapsed, and the landlord or family member must occupy the house within a maximum period of three months after the tenant is evicted.

Breach of contract

Generally speaking, the breaching of any clause of the rental contract is justifiable grounds for evicting a tenant. We have outlined several potential contract breaches above, but it is worth remembering that, technically, a landlord is within their rights to kick out a tenant for any breach of any clause in the contract – so be sure to read the small print.

EXPLAINED: The plans to limit foreign property buyers in Spain’s Balearics

The Balearic government has agreed to debate whether limiting the number of properties that can be bought by non-resident foreigners would benefit the archipelago. Here's what we know so far.

Published: 2 November 2022 16:59 CET
Updated: 5 November 2022 09:03 CET
EXPLAINED: The plans to limit foreign property buyers in Spain's Balearics

The Balearic Islands government is proposing limits on the number of properties that can be bought by non-resident foreigners on the popular islands of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

In the regional parliament on Wednesday, Minister for Labour, Tourism and Industry Iago Negueruela pushed the motion, calling for a “deep debate” on how to limit the purchase of homes on the Balearic Islands to non-residents and people who have been living in the archipelago for less than five years.

The Balearics, long a holiday getaway for wealthy Northern Europeans, has seen a boom in the number of second homes bought by non-resident foreigners in recent years.

The regional parliament has approved a motion to introduce limits, part of a broader initiative to curb overpopulation and property saturation on the islands.

It is yet to outline a concrete policy on how exactly these property purchase limits would be enforced by law.

Foreign buyers

So why would the government want to bring down the number of foreign buyers on the Balearics?

In the two decades from 2000-2020, the islands’ population total has grown by 50 percent – rising from 823,000 to 1,223,000 inhabitants.

Around a third (32.67 percent) of property purchases in the Balearics are made by foreigners, and of those 57.4 percent are residents, while the remaining 42.6 percent are non-residents.

This growth has placed great stress on the housing sector, and the boom in foreigners looking to buy property on the island in recent years has made housing far less accessible for locals. “The Balearic Islands,” Negueruela said, “can’t be a theme park where the people of our islands don’t have a place.”

The Balearic government has pointed to examples of similar housing protections around Europe – in particular Finland, Denmark and Malta – that limit the number of properties sold to non-residents to help regulate the market and protect the purchasing power of local residents.

Negueruela has said that if nothing is done, and the policies of former regional president Gabriel Cañellas are followed, the islands will become “the second residence of Europe.”

Opposition

The proposals have met some opposition, however. The Balearics, which generates 35 percent of its GDP from tourism, according to figures from Caixa Bank, has long been a holiday or second-home hub for wealthy foreigners.

On this point, right-wing Popular Party member Sebastià Sagreras suggested in the regional parliament that conflating the foreign-buyer property market with local shortages is unhelpful, adding that the properties bought by foreigners, often worth more than a million euros, “do not compete” with those that cost €200,000 or €250,000 and are largely bought or rented by national residents.

Unsurprisingly, estate agents are opposed to the proposed changes as well. The real estate market makes up a sizeable proportion of the Balearic’s GDP, and they argue that interference in the free market would lead to an increase in unemployment and a fall in tax revenue on property transfers, one of the taxes that draws in the most to the public coffers.

The International Balearic and Real Estate Association, ABINI, have even cast doubt on the legality of the motion, suggesting the Balearic parliament is moving ahead with the proposals “without legal validity, nor real effects on the limitation of the sale of real estate to foreigners. This limitation violates national and European regulations, and will generate more confusion than solutions.”

Change of model

The proposals come amid broader attempts at reconfiguring the Balearics’ tourism model, hoping for a move away from being so dependent on monied foreigners towards a more sustainable model.

The Parliament has already supported a policy to limit the entry of rental cars in Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, a measure that has been enforced in Formentera for the last four years. During the summer months, the Balearic Islands welcomes not only thousands of tourists but cars, especially rental cars, which congest the road networks and damage natural environments such as the archipelago’s many beaches and coves.

Furthermore, the port of Palma de Mallorca has limited the number of cruise ships that can dock there – capping the maximum at three per day can, of which only one can exceed 5,000 passengers.

Plans to decrease the number of hotel rooms on the Balearics have also been green lit by the government. A total of 625,000 hotel places are currently available across the islands. To put that in perspective, the Balearics have 1.2 million residents, meaning there is roughly one hotel bed for every two inhabitants on the Balearic Islands.

The hope is to get rid of around 40,000 of them, mainly in smaller, cheaper hotels popular in the ‘booze’ tourism trade.

Given the Balearic government’s already proactive approach to creating a more sustainable tourism model, and the fact that it’s the islands’ tourism minister that’s pushing for this latest measure, there is a high chance that budding second-home owners in Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera could soon face restrictions.

