Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DIPLOMACY

Equatorial Guinea accuses Spain of election ‘interference’

Former Spanish colony Equatorial Guinea on Sunday accused Spain, France and the United States of "interference" in its presidential and legislative elections scheduled for November 20th.

Published: 7 November 2022 09:59 CET
teodoro obiang
Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema (C) came to power in a 1979 coup and is the longest-ruling head of state in the world excluding monarchs. (Photo by MICHAEL TEWELDE / AFP)

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who has ruled his country with an iron fist for 43 years, launched his bid for a sixth term this week in a first campaign event.

Equatorial Guinea, the last Spanish colony to claim independence from Spain in 1968, reproached the three countries after their diplomats attended a campaign event this week by one of the two opposition movements authorised to present candidates in the polls.

The foreign ministry described it as “interference in the country’s internal affairs” in a statement.

Obiang’s dominant Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) holds 99 of the 100 seats in the outgoing lower house of parliament and all the senate seats.

It was the country’s single legal political movement until 1991, when multi-party politics were introduced.

Running against Obiang are Andres Esono Ondo of the Convergence for Social Democracy party (CPDS) and Buenaventura Monsuy Asumu, who represents the Party of the Democratic Social Coalition.

In a tweet on Thursday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington was “concerned by reports of arrests and harassment of opposition members and civil society” and called on the government to hold “free and fair” elections.

“Equatorial Guinea can cultivate a more inclusive, peaceful, and democratic society by ensuring the expression of diverse political perspectives, a free and fair voting process, and the protection of the human rights of all individuals,” Price said.

Security forces have waged a ruthless campaign over several weeks including arresting opponents.

But the government says the detentions are part of a crackdown on a “plot” by the opposition to plan “attacks” on “gas stations, Western embassies and ministers’ homes”.

Obiang, 80, came to power in a 1979 coup and is the longest-ruling head of state in the world excluding monarchs.

He has never officially been re-elected with less than 93 percent of the vote.

More than 425,000 voters are registered for the polls out of a population of around 1.4 million.

The country possesses major oil and gas resources, but a majority of its 1.3 million people live below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

INTERNATIONAL

Iran arrests Spanish hiker walking to Qatar World Cup

A Spanish football fan who set out to walk to Qatar to watch the World Cup has been arrested in Iran, his mother said after he dropped out of contact for several weeks.

Published: 28 October 2022 17:14 CEST
Iran arrests Spanish hiker walking to Qatar World Cup

Santiago Sánchez Cogedor left his hometown near Madrid in January, hoping to make the epic journey in time for the November 20 competition.

But his family had not heard from him for almost a month.

“The foreign ministry confirmed he was being held in Iran and that his state of health was good,” Celia Cogedor told Spanish TV channel Trece late on Thursday.

The Spanish ambassador to Iran is taking steps to “ask the Iranian authorities for authorisation to visit him”, she added, without saying what he is accused of or where he is being held.

Cogedor had been documenting his journey on Instagram and in his last post on October 1st, he said he was about to enter Iran from a northern Iraqi village.

He then told his parents in a voice message that he was going to Tehran, before heading to the port of Bandar Abbas to take a boat to Qatar.

Iran has been gripped by six weeks of protests and a deadly crackdown from security forces after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody.

She had been arrested by the notorious morality police for allegedly breaching the country’s dress code for women.

Tehran mainly accuses the United States of being behind the demonstrations.

Last month Iranian authorities announced the arrest of nine foreigners, including from Poland, Italy and France, allegedly in connection with the protest movement.

The Spanish foreign ministry refused a request for comment, referring AFP back to Cogedor’s family.

SHOW COMMENTS