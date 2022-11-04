Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COST OF LIVING

Thousands rally in Spain’s capital for pay hikes as living costs soar

Thousands of people took to the streets of Madrid on Thursday to demand higher wages to cope with soaring inflation and energy costs.

Published: 4 November 2022 09:29 CET
Thousands rally in Spain's capital for pay hikes as living costs soar
Protestors wave trade union flags during a demonstration called by the CCOO and UGT trade unions, demanding decent wage increases to maintain purchasing power, on the Plaza Mayor square in Madrid on November 3, 2022. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

Protestors waved red union flags and banged drums as they made their way to the Spanish capital’s landmark Plaza Mayor square behind a large banner that read: “Salary or Conflict”.

Police estimate some 25,000 people took part in the demonstration, which was called by Spain’s two main unions, the CCOO and UGT.

“Either there is a rise in salaries or work conflicts will increase exponentially in our country over the next year,” CCOO secretary general Unai Sordo told reporters at the protest.

Like other countries, Spain has been struggling with soaring inflation as a result of the fallout from the war in Ukraine and the reopening of the economy after pandemic-related lockdowns.

Inflation in Spain peaked this summer at 10.8 percent in July, its highest level in 38 years, before moderately slowing to 7.3 percent in October — still well above normal levels.

“Salaries are still super low” while the cost of “essentials” has soared, María Luisa Ortega, a 57-year-old service sector worker, told AFP at the protest.

A protestor holds a sign reading ” ‘It’s inflation’ shouts the thief” during a demonstration called by the CCOO and UGT trade unions, demanding decent wage increases to maintain purchasing power, in Madrid on November 3, 2022. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

She said salary raises must match the rise in inflation.

The protest comes as Spain’s leftist government is negotiating with unions and business groups a new increase in the minimum wage, which is currently set at €1,000 ($987) a month.

Far-left party Podemos, the junior partner in Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s coalition government, is calling for a 10 percent increase in the minimum wage.

But Spain’s main business association CEOE has ruled out pay hikes in line with inflation, arguing they will hurt firms, especially smaller ones, although it is open to discuss more modest increases.

The government has vowed to lift the minimum wage to 60 percent of Spain’s average salary by the end of its term in office in December 2023, bringing it in line with the level of its European neighbours.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SPANISH LAW

How Spain’s new tax on plastics will affect you

From 2023, the Spanish government will introduce new taxes on plastics aimed at limiting single-use plastics and cutting waste generation in landfills. But what is the tax, the rationale behind it, and how will it affect customers in Spain?

Published: 3 November 2022 12:33 CET
How Spain's new tax on plastics will affect you

The Waste and Contaminated Soils Law is being brought in to try and decrease the use of single-use plastics, and to reduce the waste produced in landfills by 15 percent compared to 2010 levels.

The Spanish government hopes to cut the use of food containers and single-use plastic cups by up to 70 percent by 2030.

Companies that use non-reusable plastic will also be required by law to pay an extra tax of 44 cents per kilogram, and landfill and incineration centres will be hit with a new tax that could range from €1.50 to 40 per metric tonne.

It also stipulates that food stores greater than 400 square metres in size must allocate 20 percent of their floor space to products without plastic packaging.

This step is thought to hit supermarkets particularly hard, who package the majority of their products in plastic.

READ ALSO: What are the recycling rules in Spain?

The collection of domestic bio-waste for towns with more than 5,000 inhabitants will also be expanded, as well as textile waste, used cooking oils, hazardous household waste and bulky waste from 2025. Bans on the destruction of unsold surpluses of textile products, toys and electrical appliances, and the intentional release of balloons will also be phased in.

How will this affect me?

Though the new taxes will be largely levied on all kinds of companies, the sector most likely to be impacted by the new legislation are supermarkets and the food industry as a whole, which have warned that the changes will increase production costs and could also result in lay-offs.

As you might have already guessed, this will have a direct impact on shoppers as the costs are likely to be passed on to consumers and prices will rise. This comes at the tail-end of a year or record-breaking inflation levels in Spain and across Europe, with consumer spending power on supermarket goods hit particularly hard.

Though inflation has eased somewhat in recent weeks and Spain’s IPC (the consumer price index) is below other major European economies, the rise in prices as a by-product of the new plastic taxes will likely hit hard as Spaniards move into the New Year.

READ ALSO: Spain’s July inflation rate reaches new 38-year high

The tax comes into effect from January 2023, so prices could first rise during the colder winter months as Spaniards struggle to pay cripplingly high energy bills.

SHOW COMMENTS