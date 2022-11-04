Read news from:
Spain downplays ECB criticism of new windfall tax

Spain's leftist government on Friday defended a proposed windfall tax on banks after the European Central Bank raised concerns that it could lead lenders to provide less credit and damage their capital position.

Published: 4 November 2022 16:04 CET
felix bolaños spain
Spain's new Minister of the Presidency Felix Bolaños has said his government will "study in detail" the ECB's report and that his administration is open to "improving it", whilst stressing that the ECB's verdict is "non-binding". (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

The government in July introduced a draft bill to slap a temporary 4.8 percent charge on banks’ net interest income and net commissions in 2023 and 2024 to fund measures to ease cost of-living pressures.

In a non-binding legal opinion published Thursday, the ECB recommended Madrid conduct a “thorough analysis of potential negative consequences for the banking sector” of the tax.

This is needed “to ensure that its application does not pose risks to financial stability, banking sector resilience and the provision of credit.”

Asked about the legal opinion on Friday, Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calviño said the government had “already taken into account the questions raised” by the ECB when it drew up the tax.

Spain’s Minister of the Presidency Felix Bolaños told Spanish public broadcaster RTVE that his government will “study in detail” the ECB’s report and that his administration is open to “improving it”, whilst stressing that the ECB’s verdict is “non-binding”.

Spanish banks have posted record profits and have “very high solvency ratios” so there is “no reason” for this temporary tax” to lead to less credit being granted by lenders, she added.

Top executives at Spanish lenders such as Santander and BBVA have said that the proposed tax would directly hit their profitability.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government has said it expects to raise around €3 billion with the tax by 2024, which it will use to fund measures to help consumers deal with soaring inflation.

Like other countries, Spain has been struggling with soaring inflation as a result of the fallout from the war in Ukraine and the reopening of the economy after pandemic-related lockdowns.

Inflation in Spain peaked this summer at 10.8 percent in July, its highest level in 38 years, before moderately slowing to 7.3 percent in October — still well above normal levels.

WORKING IN SPAIN

Spain’s new law for startups and digital nomads: 15 things you need to know

Now that Spain has approved the country's new startups law, foreign entrepreneurs and digital nomads wanting to live and work here can look forward to a host of tax perks and other benefits, but there are also rules to consider.

Published: 4 November 2022 10:48 CET
Spain's new law for startups and digital nomads: 15 things you need to know

After a long and drawn-out legislative road, Spain’s much anticipated Ley de Startup was approved in the Spanish Parliament on Thursday November 3rd, 2022.

Simply put, the law aims to attract international investors, digital nomads and new companies to Spain with visa incentives, tax breaks, fewer bureaucratic hoops and other benefits.

Originally proposed back in 2019, the law has received 271 amendments during its journey through the Committee on Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, the Spanish Cabinet and now the Spanish Parliament.

The last step before it comes into force is for it to be ratified by the Senate. Given the support the bill has already received from most political parties, this looks very likely to go ahead without issues in the coming weeks before the law comes into force in early 2023. 

READ MORE:  When will Spain’s startups law come into force?

So what do foreign entrepreneurs, remote workers and digital nomads considering a move to Spain need to know about this “pioneering” legislation?

Here are 15 key takeaways from the new law:

  1. What Spain considers a startup to be: In order to be eligible for the benefits of the new law, companies must be newly formed or emerging, that is to say, less than five years old or seven in the case of biotechnology, energy and industrial companies. 

  2. No mergers: The company cannot have been created from mergers or spin-offs from pre-existing companies. 

  3. A need for innovation: Startups must be considered innovative. The business must be trying to solve a problem or improve an existing situation. An agency will be created to accredit both this status and that of an ’emerging’ company: ENISA.

  4. Startup tax breaks: One of the main draws of the law is that it offers startups a cut in Corporation tax from 25 percent to 15 percent for a maximum of four years.

  5. Tax deferral for startups and digital nomads: Startups can also request that Corporation Tax – and in the case of digital nomads non-resident Income Tax (IRNR) – be deferred without accruing interest for twelve and six months, respectively.

  6. Tax deductions for startups: The startups law also increases the maximum deduction base for investing in startup companies (from €60,000 to €100,000 per year) and the rate of deduction (from 30 percent to 50 percent).

  7. Based in Spain: The startup must be permanently based in Spain. Similarly, 60 percent of a company’s workforce must have employment contracts in Spain.

  8. Disqualification reasons: Startups will be disqualified from the benefits of the law if they are acquired by a non-emerging company, if its annual turnover surpasses €10 million, if it generates “significant damage” to the environment, or if any of its partners with a 5 percent share in the company are convicted of a criminal offence. 

  9. No dividend distribution: Startups must not distribute dividends or net return per member of a cooperative, nor pay contributions in a regulated market.

  10. Less bureaucracy: The new law also aims to remove some of the bureaucratic hoops foreign investors have to jump through by eliminating the obligation for international investors to request a NIE (foreigner ID number) to carry out this type of business. Both investors and their representatives will now only need to obtain Spain’s tax identification numbers (NIFs).

  11. It’s retroactive: The law will work retroactively, meaning that those who have started a new company before the legislation comes into force can benefit from its advantages, provided they meet the requirements. 


  12. What Spain considers a digital nomad to be: The law defines a digital nomad as “people whose jobs allow them to work remotely and change residence regularly”.

  13. Digital nomad tax breaks: Digital nomads who obtain income in Spain but do not stay here for more than 183 days will be eligible to pay non-resident income tax (IRNR) rather than regular income tax (IRPF). IRNR is generally 25 percent in Spain but this will be reduced to 15 percent for digital nomads.

  14. New digital nomad visa: The ‘startup law’ establishes a visa for international teleworking that allows entry and residence in Spain for a maximum of one year for non-EU citizens. Once it has expired, they can extend it by requesting a residence authorisation as a remote worker for a further two years and then extend it again, up to five years.

  15. Foreign students: will have their stay period post-graduation to find employment or start a business extended from one year to two. Find out more here.

READ MORE: What are the requirements for Spain’s startups law?

