For members
UNDERSTANDING SPAIN
Why does tap water taste strange in some parts of Spain?
If you live in Spain or spend time here, you've probably noticed that the tap water tastes pretty bad in some parts of the country. Why is that? And where in Spain is the best (and worst) tap water?
Published: 3 November 2022 11:28 CET
Many people who live in Madrid swear they have the best tap water in Spain. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
For members
LIFE IN SPAIN
How much does a funeral cost in Spain?
Organising a funeral takes a huge emotional toll when you've lost a loved one. Unfortunately, it can also take a financial toll too. What costs do you have to factor in and what should you be paying in your region of Spain?
Published: 3 November 2022 09:16 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments