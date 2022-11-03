Read news from:
Why does tap water taste strange in some parts of Spain?

If you live in Spain or spend time here, you've probably noticed that the tap water tastes pretty bad in some parts of the country. Why is that? And where in Spain is the best (and worst) tap water?

Published: 3 November 2022 11:28 CET
TAP WATER TASTE SPAIN
Many people who live in Madrid swear they have the best tap water in Spain. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

A common query of foreign tourists abroad is ‘can I drink the tap water here?’.

Often these kinds of instincts come from memories of over-protective parents on summer holidays, but fortunately for us it isn’t really a relevant one in Spain.

Despite what some overly cautious people might say, at least 99.5 percent of Spain’s water supply is safe to drink, according to the Spanish Ministry of Health.

In Spain there are over 1,200 dams and 100,000 kilometres of distribution network that supplies tap water across the country.

And it is heavily regulated and tested, experts say. According to the director general of the Spanish Association of Water Supply and Sanitation (AEAS) Fernando Morcillo, “it [water] is the food product that passes the most controls.”

Spanish tap water is, simply put, perfectly safe to drink and heavily tested.

The taste

Reassuring though it is that Spanish tap water is entirely drinkable and regularly tested, it doesn’t change the fact that there can be great variation in the taste depending where exactly in the country you are. 

So, why does the tap water taste a little strange in some parts of Spain when it should be odourless and tasteless? 

Speaking in general terms, water is collected locally in dams and swamps, and then filtered, chlorinated, and transported to wherever it is going before coming out of our taps.

The local geography of this process – that is, not only where you live but where your water is collected and where it passes through on its way – can have a big impact on how it tastes at the other end.

Water treatment also contributes to making it a ‘heavy’ tap water with hints of chlorine, and when it comes to desalinated seawater, leftover magnesium and sodium are common.

If you ask many Spaniards, they’ll tell you that the tap water is ‘bad’ or worse on the coast.

Tap water in places like Valencia, Alicante and Málaga usually has a chemical odour and taste and many locals prefer bottled water.

Why is that? After the filtering process, water on the way to the coast can pick up more sediment and chemicals. The taste of tap water has a lot to do with the terrain it is collected in and the type of earth and rock it passes through on the way to your house.

Let’s take the tap water in Catalonia, for example, which comes from one of two main sources: the river Ter and the river Llobregat.

The Ter has low levels of contamination, but the Llobregat does not. Therefore, if you drink water somewhere on the banks of Llobregat, it will have more of a noticeable chemical flavour than water from the Lobregat. 

Many people who live in Madrid swear they have the best tap water in Spain. Although not quite the best in the country, Madrileños are right that it’s better than most and it comes down to where the water passes through.

Unlike in Catalonia, Madrid’s Sierra de Guadarrama has an advantage over other areas because the stone is mostly made up of granite, which better facilitates the filtration of minerals.

tap water safe spain

Despite what some overly cautious people might say, at least 99.5 percent of Spain’s water supply is safe to drink, according to the Spanish Ministry of Health. Photo: Kaboompics/Pixabay.

Where the predominant rock in the earth is more calcareous, it will generally taste worse, since limestone is soluble and produces a very ‘hard water’ that doesn’t taste as good. That’s why the tap water in areas such as Alicante, Valencia and Murcia has a worse flavour, plus the fact that they are all coastal areas.

Talking in very general terms, if you were to draw an imaginary line that ran from Andorra diagonally across Spain all the way down to Cádiz, the ‘soft’ or better tasting tap waters will be the north of the line and the ‘harder’ waters the south and east of the line.

There are some exceptions, of course, depending on local geography and filtration processes. 

The best and worst

Spain’s consumer watchdog, the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU), took samples of the tap water in 62 municipalities across Spain and had them analysed for their degree of mineralization and ‘hardness’, their hygienic quality, and level of possible contaminants. They then produced a report ranking the results

So, where in Spain has the best quality tap water and which has the worst?

The best

Despite what many Madrileños will tell you, Spain’s best tap water isn’t in Madrid. According to the OCU’s testing, the highest quality tap water in Spain was found in:

  • Burgos – Tap water in the northern Castile and León municipality had very few minerals, no lime no contaminants of any kind.
  • San Sebastián – Another northern area, San Sebastian in Basque Country has water with very light mineralization and is excellent in all hygiene and pollution parameters.
  • Las Palmas – Surprisingly, despite being on an island, Las Palmas de Canarias snuck into the top three.

Generally speaking, and as outlined above, the broader Levant coastal area, as well as the Spanish islands, are generally the areas where locals say the tap water isn’t quite as good.

The worst

And what about the worst?

  • Lebanza – In Lebanza, Palencia, the OCU found the presence of E. Coli, an indicator of fecal and recent contamination, and was generally found to have a very poor water quality.
  • Ciudad Real: Tap water in the Castilla-La-Mancha city had traces of trihalomethanes, a substance that comes from the combination of chlorine with the organic matter of water during water purification. 
  • Palma de Mallorca: Hardly surprising as it’s an island, but the water in Palma de Mallorca proved to very hard and very mineralized, which gives a bad taste. The most worrying thing, though, was that the OCU’s testing found that it contained 26 mg/litre of nitrates. Inside the stomach, nitrates are transformed into nitrites, which can cause serious health problems for children.
  • Barcelona, Huelva and Logroño: all cities on or close to the coast, the OCU found a high presence of aerobic microorganisms in the water in all three.

How much does a funeral cost in Spain?

Organising a funeral takes a huge emotional toll when you've lost a loved one. Unfortunately, it can also take a financial toll too. What costs do you have to factor in and what should you be paying in your region of Spain?

Published: 3 November 2022 09:16 CET
How much does a funeral cost in Spain?

The old adage goes that there are only two certainties in life: death and taxes. Well, death, it turns out, or more specifically organising and paying for a funeral in Spain, might actually feel like paying a big chunk of tax – as it can be very expensive.

But how much does a funeral cost in Spain, and how does it stack up against other countries?

Funeral costs in Spain

According to figures from Spain’s Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) the average price of a funeral involving a traditional burial costs €3,739.

Cremation is cheaper, but only slightly: a funeral service with cremation will set you back €3.617 in Spain.

In both instances that includes the service, which can be expensive enough in itself, but anyone who has had to organise a funeral in the past knows that that’s just one part of the funeral.

The costs add up

Factor in the cost of the coffin, the flowers, whether you opt for a full burial or a cremation, extra costs to the funeral home, the cost of a tombstone, and a death certificate, and the funeral becomes not just a terribly sad event but a very expensive one too.

Then, on top of that, you’ll have to pay for costs such as an obituary if you want one, the funeral car, the preparation of the body and, above all, pay the staff. 

According to a report from Panasef, Spain’s National Association of Funeral Services, 56.7 percent of funeral costs in Spain go on administrative and medical procedures, including tanatopraxia – the process of preserving, dressing and preparing the body for the funeral – whereas the actual burial itself, or the cremation if you choose that, only makes up around 16.5 percent of the total cost.

Of all the costs of a funeral, however, the single greatest expense is the coffin. In Spain, a regular coffin without any luxuries or personalisations (which can add hundreds or even thousands to the price) can cost anywhere between €600 and €1,300, depending on the material. The average cost in Spain is around €1,200.

According to the OCU figures, the average Spanish funeral costs €1,198 for the coffin, €646 for the burial itself and the cemetery expenses, €546 for the funeral home, €319 for obituaries, €291 for staff and service, €211 for the funeral car, €205 on administrative procedures, €186 on flowers and another €137 on contingency expenses.

Regional differences

The OCU study, which was based on data from 113 funeral homes in 29 Spanish cities, also found that there are significant price differentials for funeral costs across Spain. Vigo, in the northern region of Galicia, is the most expensive in the whole country, with costs topping €5,000.

Costs also break the €5,000 threshold in Alicante, Santander, Madrid and Pamplona. 

On the other hand, some of the cheaper places for a funeral in Spain include in Zaragoza, Cádiz, Albacete, Logroño and Tenerife, where funerals can be arranged for under €3,000.

Key areas and prices

Alicante – Burial: €5,455. Cremation: €5,533.

​​Barcelona – Burial: €3,863. Cremation: €4,052.

​​Madrid – Burial: €5,196. Cremation: €3,565.

Malaga – Burial: €2,969. Cremation: €2,860.

Murcia – Burial: €3,051. Incineration: €3,454.

Palma de Mallorca – Burial: €3,636. Cremation: €3,002.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife – Burial: €2,975. Cremation: €3,079.

Valencia: Burial: €3,368. Cremation: €3,583.

International prices

Funeral costs in Spain can certainly add up, but how do they compare to other countries around the world?

The world’s most expensive funeral costs are in Japan, where all costs combined add up to a jaw dropping €25,908. In Europe, the most expensive country to bury someone is Germany, where it costs on average €7,250. 

Funerals in France are also far more expensive than in Spain, averaging out at €4,110, but surprisingly Sweden is cheaper, at €2,705, as is Portugal at €2,770.

Some of Europe’s cheapest funerals are in Italy, where it costs €1,948 on average, and in Croatia (€1,168) and Denmark (€1,131). 

Across the pond in the United States, average funeral costs are a pricey €6,799, and in the UK it’s €4,715.

It should be noted that all prices and expenses quoted in this article are averages based on OCU data without having death insurance, something that would significantly lower funeral costs.

