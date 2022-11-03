Read news from:
SPANISH LAW

How Spain’s new tax on plastics will affect you

From 2023, the Spanish government will introduce new taxes on plastics aimed at limiting single-use plastics and cutting waste generation in landfills. But what is the tax, the rationale behind it, and how will it affect customers in Spain?

Published: 3 November 2022 12:33 CET
As you might have already guessed, this will have a direct impact on shoppers as the costs are likely to be passed on to consumers and prices will rise. Photo: Pixabay.

The Waste and Contaminated Soils Law is being brought in to try and decrease the use of single-use plastics, and to reduce the waste produced in landfills by 15 percent compared to 2010 levels.

The Spanish government hopes to cut the use of food containers and single-use plastic cups by up to 70 percent by 2030.

Companies that use non-reusable plastic will also be required by law to pay an extra tax of 44 cents per kilogram, and landfill and incineration centres will be hit with a new tax that could range from €1.50 to 40 per metric tonne.

It also stipulates that food stores greater than 400 square metres in size must allocate 20 percent of their floor space to products without plastic packaging.

This step is thought to hit supermarkets particularly hard, who package the majority of their products in plastic.

The collection of domestic bio-waste for towns with more than 5,000 inhabitants will also be expanded, as well as textile waste, used cooking oils, hazardous household waste and bulky waste from 2025. Bans on the destruction of unsold surpluses of textile products, toys and electrical appliances, and the intentional release of balloons will also be phased in.

How will this affect me?

Though the new taxes will be largely levied on all kinds of companies, the sector most likely to be impacted by the new legislation are supermarkets and the food industry as a whole, which have warned that the changes will increase production costs and could also result in lay-offs.

As you might have already guessed, this will have a direct impact on shoppers as the costs are likely to be passed on to consumers and prices will rise. This comes at the tail-end of a year or record-breaking inflation levels in Spain and across Europe, with consumer spending power on supermarket goods hit particularly hard.

Though inflation has eased somewhat in recent weeks and Spain’s IPC (the consumer price index) is below other major European economies, the rise in prices as a by-product of the new plastic taxes will likely hit hard as Spaniards move into the New Year.

The tax comes into effect from January 2023, so prices could first rise during the colder winter months as Spaniards struggle to pay cripplingly high energy bills.

LIFE IN SPAIN

How much does a funeral cost in Spain?

Organising a funeral takes a huge emotional toll when you've lost a loved one. Unfortunately, it can also take a financial toll too. What costs do you have to factor in and what should you be paying in your region of Spain?

Published: 3 November 2022 09:16 CET
How much does a funeral cost in Spain?

The old adage goes that there are only two certainties in life: death and taxes. Well, death, it turns out, or more specifically organising and paying for a funeral in Spain, might actually feel like paying a big chunk of tax – as it can be very expensive.

But how much does a funeral cost in Spain, and how does it stack up against other countries?

Funeral costs in Spain

According to figures from Spain’s Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) the average price of a funeral involving a traditional burial costs €3,739.

Cremation is cheaper, but only slightly: a funeral service with cremation will set you back €3.617 in Spain.

In both instances that includes the service, which can be expensive enough in itself, but anyone who has had to organise a funeral in the past knows that that’s just one part of the funeral.

The costs add up

Factor in the cost of the coffin, the flowers, whether you opt for a full burial or a cremation, extra costs to the funeral home, the cost of a tombstone, and a death certificate, and the funeral becomes not just a terribly sad event but a very expensive one too.

Then, on top of that, you’ll have to pay for costs such as an obituary if you want one, the funeral car, the preparation of the body and, above all, pay the staff. 

According to a report from Panasef, Spain’s National Association of Funeral Services, 56.7 percent of funeral costs in Spain go on administrative and medical procedures, including tanatopraxia – the process of preserving, dressing and preparing the body for the funeral – whereas the actual burial itself, or the cremation if you choose that, only makes up around 16.5 percent of the total cost.

Of all the costs of a funeral, however, the single greatest expense is the coffin. In Spain, a regular coffin without any luxuries or personalisations (which can add hundreds or even thousands to the price) can cost anywhere between €600 and €1,300, depending on the material. The average cost in Spain is around €1,200.

According to the OCU figures, the average Spanish funeral costs €1,198 for the coffin, €646 for the burial itself and the cemetery expenses, €546 for the funeral home, €319 for obituaries, €291 for staff and service, €211 for the funeral car, €205 on administrative procedures, €186 on flowers and another €137 on contingency expenses.

Regional differences

The OCU study, which was based on data from 113 funeral homes in 29 Spanish cities, also found that there are significant price differentials for funeral costs across Spain. Vigo, in the northern region of Galicia, is the most expensive in the whole country, with costs topping €5,000.

Costs also break the €5,000 threshold in Alicante, Santander, Madrid and Pamplona. 

On the other hand, some of the cheaper places for a funeral in Spain include in Zaragoza, Cádiz, Albacete, Logroño and Tenerife, where funerals can be arranged for under €3,000.

Key areas and prices

Alicante – Burial: €5,455. Cremation: €5,533.

​​Barcelona – Burial: €3,863. Cremation: €4,052.

​​Madrid – Burial: €5,196. Cremation: €3,565.

Malaga – Burial: €2,969. Cremation: €2,860.

Murcia – Burial: €3,051. Incineration: €3,454.

Palma de Mallorca – Burial: €3,636. Cremation: €3,002.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife – Burial: €2,975. Cremation: €3,079.

Valencia: Burial: €3,368. Cremation: €3,583.

International prices

Funeral costs in Spain can certainly add up, but how do they compare to other countries around the world?

The world’s most expensive funeral costs are in Japan, where all costs combined add up to a jaw dropping €25,908. In Europe, the most expensive country to bury someone is Germany, where it costs on average €7,250. 

Funerals in France are also far more expensive than in Spain, averaging out at €4,110, but surprisingly Sweden is cheaper, at €2,705, as is Portugal at €2,770.

Some of Europe’s cheapest funerals are in Italy, where it costs €1,948 on average, and in Croatia (€1,168) and Denmark (€1,131). 

Across the pond in the United States, average funeral costs are a pricey €6,799, and in the UK it’s €4,715.

It should be noted that all prices and expenses quoted in this article are averages based on OCU data without having death insurance, something that would significantly lower funeral costs.

