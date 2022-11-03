Read news from:
85,000 jobs to be created as Maersk plans green fuel production in Spain

Global shipping giant Maersk has signed an agreement with the Spanish government to develop large-scale production of green fuel in Spain for its worldwide fleet, a project which will create 85,000 jobs.

Published: 3 November 2022 16:21 CET
The methanol project, which will involve private partners and European Union funding, will see an investment of nearly €10 billion ($9.75 billion), a government statement said.

Two production sites will be built in Spain expected to create 85,000 direct and indirect jobs.

One will be in the northwestern Galicia region, the other in Andalusia in the south.

The project could produce up to two million tonnes of green fuels per year, Maersk said in a statement.

“We are living in a climate emergency, and we need to rapidly accelerate the availability of green future fuels,” Maersk chief executive officer Soren Skou said.

Spain was picked because it has “significant renewable resources and is placed along key shipping routes,” he added.

The project will help the Danish company, the world’s second-largest container shipping firm, to achieve its goal of producing net zero emissions by 2040.

Maersk plans to make green methanol, which is produced by using renewable sources such as biomass and solar energy, at several sites around the world, including Egypt.

The agreement to produce green methanol in Spain was signed in Madrid by Skou and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

“Spain wants to lead the decarbonisation of maritime transport and be one of the most important green corridors of world maritime traffic,” Sánchez tweeted.

WORKING IN SPAIN

What are the best paid tourism jobs in Spain?

Tourism and hospitality are great industries for foreigners in Spain to work in as they’re usually able to communicate with holidaymakers in their native languages. Read on to discover what the best-paid jobs in tourism are in Spain.

Published: 31 October 2022 16:39 CET
What are the best paid tourism jobs in Spain?

Some tourism and hospitality jobs in Spain are paid notoriously badly and have very long hours, but there are some that pay well. Here are the best-paid tourism jobs in Spain.

In their 5th Spring Professional Guide to the 2022 labor market, Spring Professional, Adecco Group’s executive selection consultancy, found that there were six types of jobs in the hospitality and tourism sectors that paid well above the average.  

These are:

Hotel Director

Hotel directors are in charge of the day-to-day running of the hotel and oversee all the staff to make sure everything runs smoothly. It’s a very varied job, where you could be looking at yearly budgets, hiring new staff, or making decisions on new ad campaigns.

The report found that hotel directors can earn up to €69,000 gross per year in the Basque Country, Andalusia and Murcia.

Chef/ Executive Chef

If you’re a foodie or have a love of cooking, then becoming a chef may be the best way for you to earn big money in the tourism industry.

Whether you’re a chef for a luxury hotel or a cook for hospitality events, according to the report, you could earn up to €65,000 gross per year if you have 10 or more years of experience, in Madrid and Barcelona.

Head of Customer Experience

The most in-demand job in the tourism industry is in fact head of customer experience. People in these roles are in charge of overseeing the development of company plans and implementing them in order to improve customer relations and brand loyalty. They can also earn up to €65,000 gross per year.

Sales Manager

If you’ve got the gift of the gab or are a great salesperson, becoming a sales manager in the hospitality or tourism industries could be the way to go. Whether you’re in charge of selling tours or hotel rooms you’ll need similar skills.

Sales managers in these sectors can earn up to €60,000 gross per year.

Head of Food and Beverages

Another foodie role, which is more about organising menus and food experiences than cooking it yourself, is the head of food and beverages at a hotel or other tourism establishment.

These jobs also pay an average of €60,000 gross per year.

Director of Reception

If you’re good at customer relations, organisation and management, the director of reception could fit your skills nicely. These roles pay up to €55,000 gross per year in the Basque Country, Andalusia and Murcia, if you have more than a decade of experience.

Recovery and hope mark the course of the hospitality and tourism industries in Spain in 2022, after the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in 2020.

The hotel industry was back up to 80 percent activity in 2021 and the average expenditure per person rose by 11 percent and eating out by 23.4 percent.

Tourist reservations also increased. During 2021, 31.1 million tourists visited Spain, which represented an increase of 64.4 percent compared to the 18.9 million the previous year.

According to the latest official figures, in the first half of 2022, Spain welcomed just over 30 million international tourists, putting the numbers back up to pre-pandemic levels.

