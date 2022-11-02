Read news from:
SPANISH LAW

EXPLAINED: How can I sue someone in Spain?

When is it possible to take someone to court in Spain and what does the process involve? How much does it cost to get a lawyer? Here's a breakdown of what you need to understand about lawsuits in Spain.

Published: 2 November 2022 11:35 CET
EXPLAINED: How can I sue someone in Spain?
Most civil disputes in Spain arise from divorces, administrative procedures or small business disputes, and inheritances. (Photo by FERNANDO VILLAR / POOL / AFP)

Spain doesn’t quite have the same suing culture that there is in the United States for example, but lawsuits do exist.

A lawsuit, known as a demanda, pleito or litigio in Spain, is a way of settling disputes in court without involving the police.

Definition

So, what is a lawsuit? It’s a term you hear a lot but might not actually know what it means.

To take the dictionary definition, a lawsuit is: “a problem taken to a law court by an ordinary person or an organisation rather than the police in order to obtain a legal decision.”

It is, in other words, the settlement of a “disagreement between people or organisations that is brought to a court of law.”

Lawsuits are usually filed when, as a result of the dispute, the aggrieved party is seeking compensation for damages, as well as the recognition of their rights.

Most often in Spain, these civil disputes arise from divorces, administrative procedures or small business disputes, and inheritances.

Suing in Spain

Lawsuits do exist in Spain, and whether you are able to sue someone in a Spanish court depends on a few different factors. There are various reasons you might want to take someone to court, and there are different types of lawsuits that we can group into three broad categories: family law, commercial disputes, and debt collection.

Let’s take a look at the different types of suits, and the process for suing someone in Spain.

The process

In Spain the lawsuit process begins with the filing of an official demanda (lawsuit) which outlines the details of the alleged case, of the plaintiff (el demandante), the defendant (el demandado/acusado), and the compensation sought.

Before la demanda goes to court, the defendant is sent an official notification, and the plaintiff must make a deposit to the court which, depending on verdict of lawsuit, is refundable.

The case is then officially presented to the court and a judge will summon legal representation for both parties to attend an oral court hearing, known in Spain as the juicio oral.

It is worth noting that in Spain, lawsuits involving small claims disputes of amounts under €2,000, perhaps a landlord trying to get back some unpaid rent, for example, or a dispute between a small business and an individual, do not require legal representation and you can, if you wish, undertake the entire process yourself.

However, The Local always recommends consulting a legal professional with familiarity with the Spanish legal system.

Following the juicio oral it can take months before the judge sets a date for the trial. When that trial date does arrive, the judge has twenty days to make a decision and pass a sentence.

Precautionary measures

Because the process can be fairly lengthy in Spain, there are legal safety nets to protect the plaintiff if the defendant’s financial situation changes. In the case of a defendant going bankrupt, or being unable to pay the sum, another lawsuit can be set in motion that runs parallel to the initial claim.

This secondary suit, known as medidas cautelares, meaning protective or precautionary measures, is filed with aim of embargoing bank accounts, property and any other assets owned by the defendant.

Drafting a lawsuit

Though we recommend always consulting legal experts, there are some key details required when drafting the text of a lawsuit. These are:

  • the exact address and location of the court where you are filing the lawsuit.
  • the personal details of the plaintiff, including address and profession.
  • the details of your legal representation, should you have any.
  • the personal details of the defendant, including address and profession.
  • the details of your case – you must clearly outline your case, including compensation, damages and your legal rights that have been violated.
  • any evidence you have that supports your claim, with reference to the law you believe has been broken.

Different types of lawsuits

There are a multitude of reasons why you might file a lawsuit against someone, and various types of lawsuits that exist in Spain.

Some of them include:

Quantity claim (Reclamación de cantidad)

Contract termination (acción de resolución contractual)

Right of withdrawal (ejercicio del derecho de desistimiento)

Eviction lawsuit (demanda de desahucio)

READ ALSO: Okupas: What’s the law on squatting in Spain?

Broadly speaking, lawsuits in Spain can be grouped into three groups – debt, family, and commercial disputes.

Debt Collection

Debt collection lawsuits are some of the most straightforward in Spain. Put simply, if the debtor is lives in Spain, you can file a lawsuit there. You can begin the lawsuit process and claim damages for an unpaid debt if you have formally, but non-judicially, requested payment of the outstanding debt with the appropriate documentation, such as invoices or contracts.

If this doesn’t resolve the dispute, you can then file a lawsuit in court.

Family Law

In the case of a divorce, lawsuits can be filed in Spain if:

  • Both parties have lived in Spain for at least a year or 6 months in the case of Spanish nationals.
  • At least one spouse remains in Spain after both spouses have lived there.
  • The party not filing for divorce lives in Spain.
  • The spouses are filing jointly and one of them lives in Spain.
  • Both spouses are Spanish citizens.

For cases involving parental disputes such as the payment of child support, a lawsuit can be filed win Spain if the child in question lives in Spain or within 3 months of the child moving from Spain to another EU country. If the child has moved to a non-EU country, the lawsuit depends on the agreement Spain has with said country.

Commercial Disputes

Like with debt disputes, for commercial lawsuits the party being sued must live in Spain. Commercial lawsuits can be filed for the following:

  • Contracts supposed to be completed in Spain
  • A tort that occurred in Spain
  • Against an insurance company if the beneficiary is in Spain
  • Disputes over properties held in Spain

How much will getting a lawyer cost?

In Spain, the lawyer (abogado) is responsible the defence of the client while the solicitor (procurador) is in charge of the client’s representation in terms of all the documentation and notifications. 

According to Spanish consumer watchdog OCU, you need to have a lawyer and solicitor in the following circumstances:

  • If the amount claimed does not exceed €2,000, a lawyer and/or solicitor is not needed.
  • If the amount claimed is between €2,001 and €6,000, the claim will be processed in an oral hearing and a solicitor and lawyer are required.
  • If the amount claimed exceeds €6,000 or is of an undetermined amount, the lawsuit will involve an ordinary trial for which you need a solicitor and lawyer.

Lawyers and other legal professionals are free set to their own fees, so there isn’t an amount that works across the board. It also depends on the type of lawsuit, if it’s a first instance procedure or an appeal, and the outcome can also determine who pays other legal fees and potential fines.  

OCU reports that paying a lawyer for first instance proceedings in Spain costs on average €1,200. According to legal comparison website Zaask, the average is €1,160, but depending on the lawsuit’s specific circumstances it can be as little as €250 or as high as €2,270.

A solicitor on the other hand is entitled to charge €1,540 when the amount claimed during the lawsuit is below €601,012.

* If you are considering filing a lawsuit against someone in Spain, it is recommended to consult with legal professionals who can who have expertise in the Spanish legal system, and advise you on the next steps. *

For members

SPANISH CITIZENSHIP

Spain’s new ‘grandchildren’ citizenship law: What you need to know

Spain has passed legislation which allows as many as 700,000 foreigners with Spanish lineage to get Spanish citizenship without having ever lived in the country. Find out why the law has been passed, who is eligible and how to apply.

Published: 28 October 2022 12:27 CEST
Spain's new 'grandchildren' citizenship law: What you need to know

Spain’s Democratic Memory Law passed the Spanish Senate on October 5th and officially became law on October 21st.

Part of the legislation includes the new Ley de Nietos, Grandchildren’s Law in English.

The law allows for descendants of Spaniards who fled Spain during the Civil War and Franco’s dictatorship to claim Spanish citizenship without ever having lived there.

According to estimates, as many as 700,000 people, the majority in Latin America, could be eligible. It is even believed that Latino migrants living in Spain illegally could be eligible for citizenship. 

What does it mean for citizenship?

The wide-ranging bill builds on legislation from 2007 that offered citizenship to the children of exiled Spaniards, and the revised law has earned the nickname the ‘grandchildren’ law because it offers a path to citizenship for grandchildren too, working on the principle of bloodlines as opposed to place of birth. 

This allows the grandchildren of Spaniards to obtain Spanish citizenship directly from their home country, without having to have lived a minimum period in Spain beforehand, and the law also covers the descendants of women who get citizenship by default through marrying non-Spaniards before 1978.

Applicants must show proof of their Spanish blood and that their ancestors were fleeing persecution, though the definition seems flexible.

According to the law, victims of Francoism and those eligible are defined as “anyone who suffered physical, moral or psychological damage, economic damage or the loss of fundamental rights”. 

What is Spain’s Democratic Memory Law?

The grandchildren’s law is part of the broader Democratic Memory Law that aims to “settle Spanish democracy’s debt to its past” and deal with the legacy of its Civil War and Franco’s dictatorship.

Legislation concerning Spain’s dictatorial past in always controversial, and this law was no different – it passed the Spanish Senate earlier in October with 128 votes in favour, 113 against, and 18 abstentions.

The Spanish right have long been opposed to any kind of historical memory legislation, claiming that it digs up old rivalries and causes political tension. Spain’s centre-right party, the PP, have promised to overturn the law if it wins the next general election.

READ ALSO: Spain’s lawmakers pass bill honouring Franco-era victims

Other aspects of the law include the establishment of a DNA register to help families identify the remains of the tens of thousands of Spaniards were buried in unmarked graves; the repurposing of the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum, where Francisco Franco was buried until his exhumation in 2019; and a ban on groups that glorify the Franco regime.

Offering Spanish citizenship to the descendants of Spaniards who fled the country is one way Spain’s PSOE-led government intends to settle its debt to the past. Between the end of the Civil War in 1939, and 1978, when Spain’s new constitution was approved as part of its transition to democracy, an estimated 2 million Spaniards fled the Franco regime.

Who is eligible for the grandchildren’s law?

So, who is eligible for Spanish citizenship under the new law? There are a number of groups included.

  1. Children or grandchildren born outside Spain to a Spanish father, mother, grandfather, grandmother who were exiled and left Spain who due to ‘physical, moral or psychological damage, economic damage or the loss of fundamental rights’, or renounced their Spanish nationality. 
  2. People born outside Spain to Spanish women who lost their nationality by marrying foreigners before the 1978 Constitution was established.
  3. The adult sons and daughters of Spaniards who gained nationality due to the 2007 democratic memory law.

How do you apply?

Potential applicants can apply via the Civil Registry in the Spanish Consulate in their home country, and will need several documents to not only prove the Spanish nationality of their ancestor, but also to prove their descendent was exiled. The basic documents include:

  • Identity document
  • The applicant’s birth certificate
  • The birth certificate of the applicant’s Spanish descendent
  • For those applying for citizenship via a grandparent, it will also be necessary to provide the birth certificate of the father or mother that corresponds to the family line with Spanish blood.

Proving exile status

There are millions of people around the world with Spanish heritage, particularly in Latin America. That’s why the law requires proof that descendants left Spain in the face of persecution and were exiled, and that they left Spain between January 1st, 1956 and December 28th, 1978. In order to prove this, applicants will need to provide one of the following:

  • Documentation proving that you or the descendent have been a beneficiary of the pensions granted by the Spanish state.
  • Documentation from the United Nations International Refugee Office and the Refugee Offices of the host States that assisted Spanish refugees and their families.
  • Certifications or reports issued by political parties, unions or any other entity or institution (whether public or private), recognised by the Spanish state or the host state of the exiles and their descendants that are related to exile or political persecution. 

When is the citizenship offer?

The citizenship offer closes in October 2024.

