SPANISH LAW
EXPLAINED: How can I sue someone in Spain?
When is it possible to take someone to court in Spain and what does the process involve? How much does it cost to get a lawyer? Here's a breakdown of what you need to understand about lawsuits in Spain.
Published: 2 November 2022 11:35 CET
Most civil disputes in Spain arise from divorces, administrative procedures or small business disputes, and inheritances. (Photo by FERNANDO VILLAR / POOL / AFP)
SPANISH CITIZENSHIP
Spain’s new ‘grandchildren’ citizenship law: What you need to know
Spain has passed legislation which allows as many as 700,000 foreigners with Spanish lineage to get Spanish citizenship without having ever lived in the country. Find out why the law has been passed, who is eligible and how to apply.
Published: 28 October 2022 12:27 CEST
