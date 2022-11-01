For members
SPAIN AND THE UK
How long does it take to get or renew a UK passport from Spain?
What happens when you need to renew your UK passport from Spain? How do you do it and how long does it take?
Published: 1 November 2022 13:29 CET
How to renew your UK passport from Spain. Photo: Ethan Wilkinson / Pexels
TRAIN TRAVEL
Train strike in Spain called off after unions reach agreement with Renfe
Unions have called off their planned strike action on Spain's state rail network Renfe after making progress in negotiations with company bosses, avoiding delays for thousands of passengers across Spain in October and November.
Published: 27 October 2022 10:58 CEST
