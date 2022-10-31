For members
What are the best paid tourism jobs in Spain?
Tourism and hospitality are great industries for foreigners in Spain to work in as they’re usually able to communicate with holidaymakers in their native languages. Read on to discover what the best-paid jobs in tourism are in Spain.
Published: 31 October 2022 16:39 CET
Find out what the best paid tourism jobs are in Spain. Photo: Rodrigo Salomón Cañas / Pixabay
Can I have a job contract in Spain and be self-employed at the same time?
Picture this, you work as an employee in Spain, but you want to earn some extra money on the side through one of your own ventures to help pay for the rising costs of living. Are you allowed to have a contract and be self-employed at the same time?
Published: 31 October 2022 15:56 CET
