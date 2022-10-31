What are the best paid tourism jobs in Spain?

Some tourism and hospitality jobs in Spain are paid notoriously badly and have very long hours, but there are some that pay well. Here are the best-paid tourism jobs in Spain.

In their 5th Spring Professional Guide to the 2022 labor market, Spring Professional, Adecco Group’s executive selection consultancy, found that there were six types of jobs in the hospitality and tourism sectors that paid well above the average.

These are:

Hotel Director

Hotel directors are in charge of the day-to-day running of the hotel and oversee all the staff to make sure everything runs smoothly. It’s a very varied job, where you could be looking at yearly budgets, hiring new staff, or making decisions on new ad campaigns.

The report found that hotel directors can earn up to €69,000 gross per year in the Basque Country, Andalusia and Murcia.

READ ALSO – Not just English teaching: The jobs you can do in Spain without speaking Spanish

Chef/ Executive Chef

If you’re a foodie or have a love of cooking, then becoming a chef may be the best way for you to earn big money in the tourism industry.

Whether you’re a chef for a luxury hotel or a cook for hospitality events, according to the report, you could earn up to €65,000 gross per year if you have 10 or more years of experience, in Madrid and Barcelona.

Head of Customer Experience

The most in-demand job in the tourism industry is in fact head of customer experience. People in these roles are in charge of overseeing the development of company plans and implementing them in order to improve customer relations and brand loyalty. They can also earn up to €65,000 gross per year.

Sales Manager

If you’ve got the gift of the gab or are a great salesperson, becoming a sales manager in the hospitality or tourism industries could be the way to go. Whether you’re in charge of selling tours or hotel rooms you’ll need similar skills.

Sales managers in these sectors can earn up to €60,000 gross per year.

Head of Food and Beverages

Another foodie role, which is more about organising menus and food experiences than cooking it yourself, is the head of food and beverages at a hotel or other tourism establishment.

These jobs also pay an average of €60,000 gross per year.

Director of Reception

If you’re good at customer relations, organisation and management, the director of reception could fit your skills nicely. These roles pay up to €55,000 gross per year in the Basque Country, Andalusia and Murcia, if you have more than a decade of experience.

Recovery and hope mark the course of the hospitality and tourism industries in Spain in 2022, after the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in 2020.

The hotel industry was back up to 80 percent activity in 2021 and the average expenditure per person rose by 11 percent and eating out by 23.4 percent.

Tourist reservations also increased. During 2021, 31.1 million tourists visited Spain, which represented an increase of 64.4 percent compared to the 18.9 million the previous year.

According to the latest official figures, in the first half of 2022, Spain welcomed just over 30 million international tourists, putting the numbers back up to pre-pandemic levels.