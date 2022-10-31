Read news from:
WORKING IN SPAIN

What are the best paid tourism jobs in Spain?

Tourism and hospitality are great industries for foreigners in Spain to work in as they’re usually able to communicate with holidaymakers in their native languages. Read on to discover what the best-paid jobs in tourism are in Spain.

Published: 31 October 2022 16:39 CET
Find out what the best paid tourism jobs are in Spain. Photo: Rodrigo Salomón Cañas / Pixabay

Some tourism and hospitality jobs in Spain are paid notoriously badly and have very long hours, but there are some that pay well. Here are the best-paid tourism jobs in Spain.

In their 5th Spring Professional Guide to the 2022 labor market, Spring Professional, Adecco Group’s executive selection consultancy, found that there were six types of jobs in the hospitality and tourism sectors that paid well above the average.  

These are:

Hotel Director

Hotel directors are in charge of the day-to-day running of the hotel and oversee all the staff to make sure everything runs smoothly. It’s a very varied job, where you could be looking at yearly budgets, hiring new staff, or making decisions on new ad campaigns.

The report found that hotel directors can earn up to €69,000 gross per year in the Basque Country, Andalusia and Murcia.

READ ALSO – Not just English teaching: The jobs you can do in Spain without speaking Spanish

Chef/ Executive Chef

If you’re a foodie or have a love of cooking, then becoming a chef may be the best way for you to earn big money in the tourism industry.

Whether you’re a chef for a luxury hotel or a cook for hospitality events, according to the report, you could earn up to €65,000 gross per year if you have 10 or more years of experience, in Madrid and Barcelona.

Head of Customer Experience

The most in-demand job in the tourism industry is in fact head of customer experience. People in these roles are in charge of overseeing the development of company plans and implementing them in order to improve customer relations and brand loyalty. They can also earn up to €65,000 gross per year.

Sales Manager

If you’ve got the gift of the gab or are a great salesperson, becoming a sales manager in the hospitality or tourism industries could be the way to go. Whether you’re in charge of selling tours or hotel rooms you’ll need similar skills.

Sales managers in these sectors can earn up to €60,000 gross per year.

Head of Food and Beverages

Another foodie role, which is more about organising menus and food experiences than cooking it yourself, is the head of food and beverages at a hotel or other tourism establishment.

These jobs also pay an average of €60,000 gross per year.

Director of Reception

If you’re good at customer relations, organisation and management, the director of reception could fit your skills nicely. These roles pay up to €55,000 gross per year in the Basque Country, Andalusia and Murcia, if you have more than a decade of experience.

Recovery and hope mark the course of the hospitality and tourism industries in Spain in 2022, after the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in 2020.

The hotel industry was back up to 80 percent activity in 2021 and the average expenditure per person rose by 11 percent and eating out by 23.4 percent.

Tourist reservations also increased. During 2021, 31.1 million tourists visited Spain, which represented an increase of 64.4 percent compared to the 18.9 million the previous year.

According to the latest official figures, in the first half of 2022, Spain welcomed just over 30 million international tourists, putting the numbers back up to pre-pandemic levels.

WORKING IN SPAIN

Can I have a job contract in Spain and be self-employed at the same time?

Picture this, you work as an employee in Spain, but you want to earn some extra money on the side through one of your own ventures to help pay for the rising costs of living. Are you allowed to have a contract and be self-employed at the same time?

Published: 31 October 2022 15:56 CET
Can I have a job contract in Spain and be self-employed at the same time?

Let’s take the following scenario, you work for a company in Spain, but you want to make some extra money teaching English after work and at weekends.

Or perhaps you have a couple of clients, but then you get offered a full-time contract at a different company, can you legally keep working for your original clients as well?

The short answer is yes you can, however, it’s not a case of just deciding to do it, you must register as autónomo (self-employed) as well as being an employee with a contract.

According to article 28 of the Entrepreneur’s Law of 2013, a worker who is both self-employed and salaried must register and contribute to two different systems.  

The first of these is the Special Scheme for Self-Employed Workers and the second is the General Social Security Scheme.

This means that your employer will pay your social security contributions for your contracted job and you must pay extra social security contributions for your self-employed work.

Essentially you will be paying social security twice.  

In order to be legal, you’ll have to sign up to the Régimen Especial de Trabajadores Autónomos (RETA) stating the type of work you intend to carry out.

READ ALSO – Self-employed in Spain: What you should know about being ‘autónomo’

Remember that different types of work/careers are categorised differently in Spain and once you sign up to one, you are only allowed to do freelance jobs that fall within your chosen category. If you want to do more than one type of work on the side, you will need to sign up separately for a second category and it can get complicated.

Social security fees

If you’re simply trying to make an extra bit of cash on the side to help pay your rent for example, you’ll need to think hard about whether it’s really worth doing this extra work and signing up as autónomo.  

This is because of the high social security fees you’ll have to pay as a self-employed worker, on top of the income tax on your earnings.  

Usually, for autónomos, this starts out at €60 per month (called the tarifa plana) for the first year and then rises over several increments until you’re paying a total of €294 every month (which is the total for 2022). Next year, 2023, these fees will change, but you’ll still end up paying a considerable amount.  

READ ALSO: Will you pay more under Spain’s new social security rates for self-employed?

However, if you are also working as an employee, you can benefit from several deductions, that are not available to someone who works exclusively as self-employed.

There is a reduction of up to 50 percent on the minimum base for the first 18 months and a reduction of up to 75 percent for the next 18 months.

Keep in mind that these bonuses are not compatible with the tarifa plana, whereby you’ll start paying €60 per month in your first year and the payments will go up after that.

This means that if you’re doing something like English teaching on the side, you’ll need to be making good money to be able to afford the social security fees, not just some extra pocket money, depending on the deductions you’re eligible for.  

You’ll need to work out for yourself whether you have time to do your self-employed job as well as your contract job, given the amount you’ll have to earn to make it profitable. 

