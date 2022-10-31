Read news from:
Austria
WORKING IN SPAIN

Can I have a job contract in Spain and be self-employed at the same time?

Picture this, you work as an employee in Spain, but you want to earn some extra money on the side through one of your own ventures to help pay for the rising costs of living. Are you allowed to have a contract and be self-employed at the same time?

Published: 31 October 2022 15:56 CET
Can you be both a salaried worker and self employed in Spain? Photo: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Let’s take the following scenario, you work for a company in Spain, but you want to make some extra money teaching English after work and at weekends.

Or perhaps you have a couple of clients, but then you get offered a full-time contract at a different company, can you legally keep working for your original clients as well?

The short answer is yes you can, however, it’s not a case of just deciding to do it, you must register as autónomo (self-employed) as well as being an employee with a contract.

According to article 28 of the Entrepreneur’s Law of 2013, a worker who is both self-employed and salaried must register and contribute to two different systems.  

The first of these is the Special Scheme for Self-Employed Workers and the second is the General Social Security Scheme.

This means that your employer will pay your social security contributions for your contracted job and you must pay extra social security contributions for your self-employed work.

Essentially you will be paying social security twice.  

In order to be legal, you’ll have to sign up to the Régimen Especial de Trabajadores Autónomos (RETA) stating the type of work you intend to carry out.

Remember that different types of work/careers are categorised differently in Spain and once you sign up to one, you are only allowed to do freelance jobs that fall within your chosen category. If you want to do more than one type of work on the side, you will need to sign up separately for a second category and it can get complicated.

Social security fees

If you’re simply trying to make an extra bit of cash on the side to help pay your rent for example, you’ll need to think hard about whether it’s really worth doing this extra work and signing up as autónomo.  

This is because of the high social security fees you’ll have to pay as a self-employed worker, on top of the income tax on your earnings.  

Usually, for autónomos, this starts out at €60 per month (called the tarifa plana) for the first year and then rises over several increments until you’re paying a total of €294 every month (which is the total for 2022). Next year, 2023, these fees will change, but you’ll still end up paying a considerable amount.  

However, if you are also working as an employee, you can benefit from several deductions, that are not available to someone who works exclusively as self-employed.

There is a reduction of up to 50 percent on the minimum base for the first 18 months and a reduction of up to 75 percent for the next 18 months.

Keep in mind that these bonuses are not compatible with the tarifa plana, whereby you’ll start paying €60 per month in your first year and the payments will go up after that.

This means that if you’re doing something like English teaching on the side, you’ll need to be making good money to be able to afford the social security fees, not just some extra pocket money, depending on the deductions you’re eligible for.  

You’ll need to work out for yourself whether you have time to do your self-employed job as well as your contract job, given the amount you’ll have to earn to make it profitable. 

UNEMPLOYMENT

Spain’s unemployment rate inches up to three million

Spain's unemployment rate edged up slightly to 12.48 percent in the third quarter of this year after declining steadily since the end of 2020, official data showed Thursday.

Published: 27 October 2022 13:37 CEST
Spain's unemployment rate inches up to three million

The jobless rate inched up to 12.67 percent in the period from July to September from 12.48 percent in the previous three-month period, national statistics institute INE said in a statement. Youth unemployment now stands at 31 percent.

The number of unemployed people rose by 60,800 in the third quarter to a total of 2.98 million even though 70,000 jobs were created, with most jobs lost in services, including Spain’s key tourism sector, and agriculture.

The jobless rate was still lower than during the same period a year ago when it stood at 14.57 percent.

The number of job seekers in Spain fell below three million in May for the first time since November 2008 at the start of the global financial crisis.

The fall in joblessness was due to a rebound in Spain’s tourism sector following the end of most pandemic travel restrictions and a labour market reform which limits the back-to-back use of temporary contracts.

The number of permanent contracts in Spain in the third quarter rose by 444,200.

Among Western economies, Spain was one of the worst-hit by the economic fallout of the pandemic, with its gross domestic product collapsing by 10.8 percent in 2020, largely due to its heavy dependence on tourism.

Some half a million people lost their jobs in 2020 in Spain, which has one of the highest rates of unemployment in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The government predicts the jobless rate will drop to 12.2 percent at the end of 2023 despite a slowdown in the economy due to soaring inflation and the uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine.

But many analysts are much more pessimistic. Investment bank ING predicted Spain’s unemployment rate will rise steadily to 14.3 percent in the third quarter of 2023.

It expects the Spanish economy, the eurozone’s fourth largest, will enter a mild recession in the fourth quarter of 2022 that will continue until the first quarter of next year.

“Business confidence has also deteriorated sharply in recent months, which will encourage companies to be more careful with new hires,” ING economist Wouter Thierie said in a research note.

The higher share of permanent contracts, however, will cause the rise in the jobless rate to “be less pronounced than during previous recessionary periods”, he added.

