The 25 most expensive and sought-after places to buy property in Spain
If you're thinking of investing in a home in Spain you may be interested in finding out which locations are the most in demand and where properties are most likely to increase in value in the years to come.
Published: 28 October 2022 09:48 CEST
Benahavís in Malaga is the most expensive place to buy in Spain. Photo: M. Pilar Fernández / Pixabay
EXPLAINED: What will happen with property prices in Spain in 2023?
With property prices forecast to drop across most of Europe, will they rise or fall in Spain in 2023? What are the factors that make the Spanish housing market slightly different to its European neighbours?
Published: 27 October 2022 16:31 CEST
