ECONOMY
ANALYSIS: Is a recession on its way to Spain?
Fiscal watchdogs are predicting that Spain will enter a technical recession in 2023, but the Spanish government is questioning the forecasts. What would a recession involve and how will Spain fare compared to other European countries?
Published: 28 October 2022 09:18 CEST
Night falls on Benidorm, eastern Spain. The Spanish government has denied the country is about to enter a recession? Photo: Maksim Ivanov/Unsplash
