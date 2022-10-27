Read news from:
Train strike in Spain called off after unions reach agreement with Renfe

Unions have called off their planned strike action on Spain's state rail network Renfe after making progress in negotiations with company bosses, avoiding delays for thousands of passengers across Spain in October and November.

Published: 27 October 2022 10:58 CEST
The cancelled train strike action comes as the Spanish aviation sector faces yet more walk outs. Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS /AFP

Trade unions representing workers on Spain’s state-operated rail network Renfe have called-off planned strike action that was set to delay thousands of passengers across Spain on walk-out days in October and November.

The unions representing rail workers, the General Union of Workers (UGT), the Workers’ Commissions (CC.OO) and the Spanish Union of Railway Drivers (Semaf), stopped the proposed strike action after their latest round of meetings with Renfe bosses had a breakthrough, with the company committing to step-up negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement and setting a schedule for future meetings.

This comes after a year of what the Spanish media has called a ‘block’ on progress, and the President of Renfe, Isaís Táboas, announced last week that following new government measures, the company is able to increase salaries by more than 2 percent.

“The company [Renfe] is committed to intensifying the negotiations, setting a schedule of meetings to develop points of the Third Collective Agreement on which agreements have not been reached, which added almost a year of delay to the dialogue,” CCOO announced in a statement.

Strike action was called initially for three reasons, according to unions – the lack of trains, the lack of drivers, and the fear that Renfe will transfer its powers first to Catalonia and, later, to other regions across the country.

In future talks, how salary increases put forward in an agreement signed recently on behalf of Civil Service workers by CCOO and UGT with Spain’s Ministry of Finance are implemented will be discussed. The agreement outlines a salary increase of 3.5 percent for 2022, applied retroactively from January 1, 2022, as well as pay increases for 2023 and 2024, which could amount to 3.5 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, and the regularisation of the application of the 35-hour working week on an annual basis.

According to unions, Renfe has also committed to eliminate income categories, which includes a double salary scale, and agreed to extend the temporary hiring of workers, mostly commercial staff, that were brought in to enable to roll-out of Spain’s free travel on Cercanías and Media Distancia train lines.

CC.OO claimed that the planned walkout dates were to be part of a “series of protest actions” to show Renfe that they are not listening to their workers, and were scheduled for Friday, October 28th, from midnight to 11pm, Monday, November 7th, from 6am to 9am and from 6pm to 8pm, and Friday, November 11th, from 6am to 9am and from 6pm to 8pm.

The cancelled strike action comes as the Spanish aviation sector faces yet more walk outs, with workers at budget airlines Vueling and Ryanair planning industrial action that could last until the end of January.

Spain strike woes continue for low-cost airlines Vueling and Ryanair

Cabin crew belonging to Spain’s low-cost airline Vueling have called for strikes from November until after Christmas, while more walkouts have been announced by Ryanair staff as well following a summer of travel disruptions.

Published: 25 October 2022 12:00 CEST
Vueling Stoppages

The Vueling strikes are due to take place on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and public holidays, starting on November 1st 2022 and lasting until January 31st 2023.

Additional days that will be affected are November 1st, 6th and 8th, plus December 24th and 31st and finally January 5th 2023.

Unions representing cabin crew workers belonging to Spain’s biggest low-cost have not yet confirmed how many flights are likely to be cancelled or which airports will be most affected, as they will operate minimum services.

The chosen dates are meant to cause the biggest disruption possible on travel, affecting flights around the Christmas holidays and Three Kings’ Day.

The workers are demanding a wage increase in line with the rise in prices due to inflation, as well as protesting over the precarious work conditions that have been experienced within the sector since even before the pandemic.  

Stavla (Airline Flight Auxiliary Crew Union), together with union representatives has demanded a wage increase of 13.4 percent, after Vueling only offered a two percent rise.  

“We cannot continue to be in the precarious situation in which we find ourselves,” said Stavla representatives. The increase “is only intended to keep up with the current standard of living,” they added.

Stavla also confirmed that if the disagreements continue, they will extend the strike “indefinitely”.

Currently, Vueling is not backing down or giving in to the workers’ demands. They describe the requests as “unfeasible” and are criticising the workers for going on strike.

The airline is still suffering from losses of €1 billion incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to an increase in debt of €260 million to cover the impact of Covid-19 on its business. 

Vueling reached an agreement with the Workers’ Commissions Union (CC.OO) in August to raise salaries by 6.5 percent, but Stavla refused to sign and now wants an even higher salary increase.

Now “is not the time to be divided but to join our efforts to build the future of Vueling together”, representatives from the airline said. 

Ryanair Strikes 

Ryanair has seen successive strikes since the summer and unions have threatened that they could last until January.

This time, baggage handlers and other on-the-ground staff at seven different airports will be going on strike, starting on October 28th 2022, and ending on January 7th, 2023.

It is likely these airports will include Alicante, Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Seville. However, it’s worth noting that Ryanair has said that it doesn’t actually expect this strike to cause that much disruption.

This stoppage was launched by some representatives of CC.OO. but is not backed by the union’s own leadership, after an agreement was made with the company, which prevented the strikes from spreading to more airports.  

Ryanair said that they do not expect these strikes to cause much disruption. 

Ongoing stoppages in the industry

Inflation, which this year has exceeded 10 percent, has been the final straw for workers in the airline sector, who not only had salaries frozen but many other issues during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Long hours and unpaid overtime, lack of personnel to cover the required services and widespread precariousness led to numerous strikes this summer by the staff of Ryanair, Easyjet, Lufthansa, Air France, SAS and Iberia Express. 

